Stats Crunch: CFP Semifinal Game against Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State will square off Saturday night in a College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. It will be the second time these two have ever squared off. In fact, Georgia has barely played any of the other three semifinalists. Georgia has a 4-0 record against TCU, with the last meeting being in the 2016 Liberty Bowl (Kirby Smart’s first bowl as head coach).
Georgia is 2-1 against Michigan, the last meeting being just last season in the Orange Bowl in the CFP Semifinal game. As for the Bulldogs and Buckeyes, the only other matchup was in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Current Head Coach Kirby Smart was still in high school at the time, but Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp played in the game, as the Bulldogs won 21-14.
The Dawgs’ head coach at the time was Ray Goff. His team won 10 games that season, a personal best. His bowl win was also one of two under Goff. Smart, on the other hand, has won six bowl games (counting both bowl games and CFP Championships as different entities). Where does the six games rank in Bulldog history? Here is a complete list.
|Seasons
|Bowl Record
|
Mark Richt
|
2001 - 2014
|
9-5
|
Vince Dooley
|
1964 - 1988
|
8-10-2
|
Kirby Smart
|
2016 - present
|
6-2
|
Wally Butts
|
1939 - 1960
|
5-2-1
|
Jim Donnan
|
1996 - 2000
|
4-0
|
Ray Goff
|
1989 - 1995
|
2-2
|
Bryan McClendon ***
|
2015
|
1-0
Georgia’s 35 bowl wins are tied with USC for second-most bowl wins. While the Bulldogs may play one or two more games, the Trojans will play just once more (January 2 vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl).
-----
Stetson Bennett was the offensive MVP in both the Orange Bowl and the CFP Championship last season. Statistically speaking, Bennett is having a better season this year. Check out these two stats that suggest Bennett has a good chance of being the top Dawg (he is technically tied for number one in one of them already).
|Completions
|Pass Yards
|
Eric Zeier (1993) - 269
|
Aaron Murray (2012) - 3,893
|
Stetson Bennett (2022) - 269
|
Eric Zeier (1993) - 3,525
|
David Greene (2003) - 264
|
Matthew Stafford (2008) - 3,459
|
Eric Zeier (1994) - 259
|
Stetson Bennett (2022) - 3,425
|
Aaron Murray (2012) - 249
|
Eric Zeier (1994) - 3,396
While he may not reach these career records, he does find himself in some pretty impressive company.
|Completions
|Pass Yards
|TD Passes
|
Aaron Murray - 921
|
Aaron Murray - 13,166
|
Aaron Murray - 121
|
David Greene - 849
|
David Greene - 11,528
|
Jake Fromm - 78
|
Eric Zeier - 838
|
Eric Zeier - 11,153
|
David Greene - 72
|
Jake Fromm - 621
|
Jake Fromm - 8,224
|
Eric Zeier - 67
|
Matthew Stafford - 564
|
Matthew Stafford - 7,731
|
Stetson Bennett - 59
|
Stetson Bennett - 560
|
Stetson Bennett - 7,726
|
Matthew Stafford - 51
-----
The Bulldogs lead the conference and are tied for third in the nation by having 21 different players with at least one reception. Georgia has two players with at least 50 receptions this season. It's just the second time the Bulldogs have had two players with 50 receptions in one season (2008).
|Receptions
|Receptions
|
Brice Hunter (1993)
|
76
|
Terrence Edwards (1999)
|
53
|
Brice Hunter (1994)
|
59
|
Terrence Edwards (2000)
|
53
|
Terrence Edwards (2002)
|
59
|
Reggie Brown (2004)
|
53
|
Mohamed Massaquoi (2008)
|
58
|
A.J. Green (2009)
|
53
|
Malcolm Mitchell (2015)
|
58
|
|
Andre Hastings (1992)
|
52
|
A.J. Green (2010)
|
57
|
Hines Ward (1996)
|
52
|
A.J. Green (2008)
|
56
|
Brock Bowers (2022)
|
52
|
Brock Bowers (2021)
|
56
|
Ladd McConkey (2022)
|
51
|
Hines Ward (1997)
|
55
One of the transfers that Georgia picked up this past week, Dominic Lovett, had 56 receptions this season. As for the other Bulldog transfer RaRa Thomas, he had 44.
Brock Bowers’ 108 receptions is only one shy of the most receptions by a Bulldog prior to the end of his second season. Only A.J. Green had more, when he caught 109 passes in 2008 and 2009 combined. As for career touchdown receptions, Bowers has climbed up this chart really fast.
|Seasons
|TD Receptions
|
Terrence Edwards
|
1999 - 2002
|
30
|
A.J. Green
|
2008 - 2010
|
23
|
Tavarres King
|
2008 - 2012
|
21
|
Fred Gibson
|
2001 - 2004
|
20
|
Chris Conley
|
2011 - 2014
|
20
|
Brice Hunter
|
1992 - 1995
|
19
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021 - present
|
19
-----
Georgia is currently averaging 284.9 passing yards and 207 rushing yards per game this season. The Bulldogs have averaged at least 200 yards in each, passing and rushing, in two previous seasons. In 1992 and 2018, the Dawgs accomplished this feat. They almost did it again in 2014. While they did it on the ground, they averaged 199.9 yards through the air.
-----
The Dawgs are tied for fourth in the FBS with 37 rushing touchdowns this season. The 37 is also the fourth most by a Georgia team in its history.
|1971
|2014
|2017
|2022
|
Andy Johnson (13)
|
Nick Chubb (14)
|
Sony Michel (16)
|
Kenny McIntosh (10)
|
Jimmy Poulos (8)
|
Todd Gurley (9)
|
Nick Chubb (15)
|
Stetson Bennett (7)
|
James Ray (7)
|
Sony Michel (5)
|
Jake Fromm (3)
|
Daijun Edwards (7)
|
Ricky Lake (5)
|
Hutson Mason (4)
|
D'Andre Swift (3)
|
Kendall Milton (6)
|
Donnie Allen (2)
|
3 tied with (2)
|
2 tied with (2)
|
Brock Bowers (3)
During the season, both Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in their careers. Kendall Milton is just 10 yards away from reaching 1,000 himself. Those three backs plus Branson Robinson have each dominated some time throughout the game. Here is their breakdown this season, quarter by quarter.
|Kenny McIntosh
|Daijun Edwards
|Kendall Milton
|Branson Robinson
|
1st Quarter
|
41 - 194 - 2
|
23 - 95 - 1
|
14 - 84 - 1
|
3 - 11 - 0
|
2nd Quarter
|
22 - 125 - 3
|
37 - 182 - 2
|
20 - 126 - 0
|
6 - 36 - 0
|
3rd Quarter
|
60 - 287 - 2
|
33 - 197 - 2
|
22 - 211 - 1
|
12 - 52 - 0
|
4th Quarter
|
14 - 103 - 3
|
34 - 207 - 2
|
16 - 112 - 4
|
40 - 189 - 1
-----
Currently, Georgia is second in the nation in scoring defense, only allowing 12.8 points per game. Only Illinois has giving up fewer points as the Fighting Illini are allowing 12.3 ppg. Illinois plays on Monday against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
One thing the Dawgs seem to do pretty well this time of year is getting to the opponent behind the line of scrimmage. Check out these numbers under the current head coach.
|Tackles For Loss
|Sacks
|
2016 Liberty Bowl vs. TCU
|
7
|
5
|
2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma
|
9
|
5
|
2018 CFP Championship vs. Alabama
|
6
|
3
|
2019 Sugar Bowl vs.Texas
|
7
|
2
|
2020 Sugar Bowl vs Baylor
|
7
|
3
|
2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati
|
12
|
8
|
2021 Orange Bowl vs Michigan
|
7
|
4
|
2022 CFP Championship vs. Alabama
|
9
|
4
-----
In terms of special teams, Jack Podlesny is climbing a few charts of his own.
|Season
|Career
|
Billy Bennett (2003) - 31
|
Billy Bennett (2000-03) - 87
|
Rodrigo Blankenship (2019) - 27
|
Rodrigo Blankenship (2016-19) - 80
|
Billy Bennett (2002) - 26
|
Kevin Butler (1981-84) - 77
|
Kevin Butler (1984) - 23
|
Blair Walsh (2008-11) - 76
|
Brandon Coutu (2005) - 23
|
Marshall Morgan (2012-15) - 64
|
Jack Podlesny (2022) - 23
|
Kanon Parkman (1991, 93-95) - 61
|
Marshall Morgan (2013) - 22
|
Jack Podlesny (2020-present) - 58
|
Jack Podlesny (2021) - 22
|
Rex Robinson (1977-80) - 56
As mentioned above, this is the second time Georgia and Ohio State have played. Here is a iook at the bowl guide from that game.