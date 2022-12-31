Georgia and Ohio State will square off Saturday night in a College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. It will be the second time these two have ever squared off. In fact, Georgia has barely played any of the other three semifinalists. Georgia has a 4-0 record against TCU, with the last meeting being in the 2016 Liberty Bowl (Kirby Smart’s first bowl as head coach). Georgia is 2-1 against Michigan, the last meeting being just last season in the Orange Bowl in the CFP Semifinal game. As for the Bulldogs and Buckeyes, the only other matchup was in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Current Head Coach Kirby Smart was still in high school at the time, but Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp played in the game, as the Bulldogs won 21-14. The Dawgs’ head coach at the time was Ray Goff. His team won 10 games that season, a personal best. His bowl win was also one of two under Goff. Smart, on the other hand, has won six bowl games (counting both bowl games and CFP Championships as different entities). Where does the six games rank in Bulldog history? Here is a complete list.

Most Bowl Wins by Georgia Head Coach Seasons Bowl Record Mark Richt 2001 - 2014 9-5 Vince Dooley 1964 - 1988 8-10-2 Kirby Smart 2016 - present 6-2 Wally Butts 1939 - 1960 5-2-1 Jim Donnan 1996 - 2000 4-0 Ray Goff 1989 - 1995 2-2 Bryan McClendon *** 2015 1-0

Georgia’s 35 bowl wins are tied with USC for second-most bowl wins. While the Bulldogs may play one or two more games, the Trojans will play just once more (January 2 vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl). ----- Stetson Bennett was the offensive MVP in both the Orange Bowl and the CFP Championship last season. Statistically speaking, Bennett is having a better season this year. Check out these two stats that suggest Bennett has a good chance of being the top Dawg (he is technically tied for number one in one of them already).

Georgia Single Season Passing Records Completions Pass Yards Eric Zeier (1993) - 269 Aaron Murray (2012) - 3,893 Stetson Bennett (2022) - 269 Eric Zeier (1993) - 3,525 David Greene (2003) - 264 Matthew Stafford (2008) - 3,459 Eric Zeier (1994) - 259 Stetson Bennett (2022) - 3,425 Aaron Murray (2012) - 249 Eric Zeier (1994) - 3,396

While he may not reach these career records, he does find himself in some pretty impressive company.

Georgia Career Passing Records Completions Pass Yards TD Passes Aaron Murray - 921 Aaron Murray - 13,166 Aaron Murray - 121 David Greene - 849 David Greene - 11,528 Jake Fromm - 78 Eric Zeier - 838 Eric Zeier - 11,153 David Greene - 72 Jake Fromm - 621 Jake Fromm - 8,224 Eric Zeier - 67 Matthew Stafford - 564 Matthew Stafford - 7,731 Stetson Bennett - 59 Stetson Bennett - 560 Stetson Bennett - 7,726 Matthew Stafford - 51

----- The Bulldogs lead the conference and are tied for third in the nation by having 21 different players with at least one reception. Georgia has two players with at least 50 receptions this season. It's just the second time the Bulldogs have had two players with 50 receptions in one season (2008).

Most Receptions in Single Season by Georgia Bulldog Receptions Receptions Brice Hunter (1993) 76 Terrence Edwards (1999) 53 Brice Hunter (1994) 59 Terrence Edwards (2000) 53 Terrence Edwards (2002) 59 Reggie Brown (2004) 53 Mohamed Massaquoi (2008) 58 A.J. Green (2009) 53 Malcolm Mitchell (2015) 58

Andre Hastings (1992) 52 A.J. Green (2010) 57 Hines Ward (1996) 52 A.J. Green (2008) 56 Brock Bowers (2022) 52 Brock Bowers (2021) 56 Ladd McConkey (2022) 51 Hines Ward (1997) 55

One of the transfers that Georgia picked up this past week, Dominic Lovett, had 56 receptions this season. As for the other Bulldog transfer RaRa Thomas, he had 44. Brock Bowers’ 108 receptions is only one shy of the most receptions by a Bulldog prior to the end of his second season. Only A.J. Green had more, when he caught 109 passes in 2008 and 2009 combined. As for career touchdown receptions, Bowers has climbed up this chart really fast.

Most Career TD Receptions by Georgia Bulldog Seasons TD Receptions Terrence Edwards 1999 - 2002 30 A.J. Green 2008 - 2010 23 Tavarres King 2008 - 2012 21 Fred Gibson 2001 - 2004 20 Chris Conley 2011 - 2014 20 Brice Hunter 1992 - 1995 19 Brock Bowers 2021 - present 19

----- Georgia is currently averaging 284.9 passing yards and 207 rushing yards per game this season. The Bulldogs have averaged at least 200 yards in each, passing and rushing, in two previous seasons. In 1992 and 2018, the Dawgs accomplished this feat. They almost did it again in 2014. While they did it on the ground, they averaged 199.9 yards through the air. ----- The Dawgs are tied for fourth in the FBS with 37 rushing touchdowns this season. The 37 is also the fourth most by a Georgia team in its history.

Most TD Rushes in a Season by Georgia (top 5 scorers) 1971 2014 2017 2022 Andy Johnson (13) Nick Chubb (14) Sony Michel (16) Kenny McIntosh (10) Jimmy Poulos (8) Todd Gurley (9) Nick Chubb (15) Stetson Bennett (7) James Ray (7) Sony Michel (5) Jake Fromm (3) Daijun Edwards (7) Ricky Lake (5) Hutson Mason (4) D'Andre Swift (3) Kendall Milton (6) Donnie Allen (2) 3 tied with (2) 2 tied with (2) Brock Bowers (3)

During the season, both Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in their careers. Kendall Milton is just 10 yards away from reaching 1,000 himself. Those three backs plus Branson Robinson have each dominated some time throughout the game. Here is their breakdown this season, quarter by quarter.

Georgia Rushing Leaders: Quarter-by-Quarter Kenny McIntosh Daijun Edwards Kendall Milton Branson Robinson 1st Quarter 41 - 194 - 2 23 - 95 - 1 14 - 84 - 1 3 - 11 - 0 2nd Quarter 22 - 125 - 3 37 - 182 - 2 20 - 126 - 0 6 - 36 - 0 3rd Quarter 60 - 287 - 2 33 - 197 - 2 22 - 211 - 1 12 - 52 - 0 4th Quarter 14 - 103 - 3 34 - 207 - 2 16 - 112 - 4 40 - 189 - 1

----- Currently, Georgia is second in the nation in scoring defense, only allowing 12.8 points per game. Only Illinois has giving up fewer points as the Fighting Illini are allowing 12.3 ppg. Illinois plays on Monday against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl. One thing the Dawgs seem to do pretty well this time of year is getting to the opponent behind the line of scrimmage. Check out these numbers under the current head coach.



Defensive Stats in Georgia Bowl Games (2016 - present) Tackles For Loss Sacks 2016 Liberty Bowl vs. TCU 7 5 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma 9 5 2018 CFP Championship vs. Alabama 6 3 2019 Sugar Bowl vs.Texas 7 2 2020 Sugar Bowl vs Baylor 7 3 2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati 12 8 2021 Orange Bowl vs Michigan 7 4 2022 CFP Championship vs. Alabama 9 4

----- In terms of special teams, Jack Podlesny is climbing a few charts of his own.

Most Season and Career Field Goals by a Georgia Bulldog Season Career Billy Bennett (2003) - 31 Billy Bennett (2000-03) - 87 Rodrigo Blankenship (2019) - 27 Rodrigo Blankenship (2016-19) - 80 Billy Bennett (2002) - 26 Kevin Butler (1981-84) - 77 Kevin Butler (1984) - 23 Blair Walsh (2008-11) - 76 Brandon Coutu (2005) - 23 Marshall Morgan (2012-15) - 64 Jack Podlesny (2022) - 23 Kanon Parkman (1991, 93-95) - 61 Marshall Morgan (2013) - 22 Jack Podlesny (2020-present) - 58 Jack Podlesny (2021) - 22 Rex Robinson (1977-80) - 56