After defeating UT Martin, the Georgia Bulldogs have now won 18 in a row and have tied a school record by winning 26 regular season games in a row (from 1981 to 1983). The victory last week was the Dawgs' tenth straight season-opening win. The 48 to 7 win was the 15th time under Kirby Smart that Georgia has won by 40 or more points (97 games). Speaking of 40, it was the 38th time scoring 40 or more points. It was also the 30th time that Georgia's opponent scored seven or fewer points. The 559 yards of total offense ranked fifth most under Smart and it was the 11th time the Bulldogs had 500 or more yards since 2016. The 400 yards passing (as a team) marked the fourth time the Dawgs reached the 400-yard total. The offense wasn't all good. Georgia had a three-and-out situation in four of its 12 drives. Also, its average third-down distance was 5.3 yards. Carson Beck performance was mixed on Saturday. His numbers were not bad when comparing his performance to other quarterbacks in their first Georgia start under Smart.

Georgia Quarterbacks in First Career Start Under Kirby Smart Opponent Comp/Att Yards TD / INT Result Greyson Lambert *** 2016 vs. North Carolina 5/8 54 0/0 Win Jacob Eason 2016 vs. Nicholls 11/20 204 1/1 Win Jake Fromm 2017 at Notre Dame 16/29 141 1/1 Win D'Wan Mathis 2020 at Arkansas 8/17 55 0/1 Win Stetson Bennett 2020 vs. Auburn 17/28 240 1/0 Win JT Daniels *** 2020 vs. Mississippi State 28/38 401 4/0 Win Carson Beck 2023 vs. UT Martin 21/31 294 1/0 Win

Three quarterbacks got into the act last week. Beck was mentioned above, but Brock Vandagriff not only had his first career completion, but the next one went for his first career touchdown pass (to Oscar Delp). Gunner Stockton added his first career completion as well. This was the eighth time that Georgia has had three players with at least two completions in the same game in the 2000s.

Georgia Games with 3 Players with 2+ Completions in Same Game Player One Player Two Player Three 2002 vs. Georgia Tech David Greene (10) D.J. Shockley (5) Cory Phillips (2) 2006 vs. Western Kentucky Joe Tereshinski III (7) Matthew Stafford (3) Joe Cox (2) 2014 vs. Troy Hutson Mason (8) Brice Ramsey (4) Faton Bauta (2) 2014 vs. Charleston Southern Hutson Mason (10) Brice Ramsey (8) Faton Bauta (2) 2018 vs. Austin Peay Jake Fromm (12) Justin Fields (7) Matthew Downing (2) 2018 vs. UMass Jake Fromm (5) Justin Fields (5) Matthew Downing (4) 2021 vs. Charleston Southern Stetson Bennett (8) JT Daniels (7) Carson Beck (5) 2023 vs. UT Martin Carson Beck (21) Gunner Stockton (3) Brock Vandagriff (2)

Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did not play in the first game and despite these star receivers missing action, Georgia still had 11 different players catch at least one pass. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has had the most games with at least ten players with a reception.

SEC - Most Games With 10+ Players with a Reception in a Game Games Games Georgia 14 Auburn 4 Mississippi State 13 Florida 4 Tennessee 6 Kentucky 3 Alabama 6 Arkansas 2 South Carolina 5 Vanderbilt 1 Missouri 4 Ole Miss 1 LSU 4 Texas A&M 1

To no surprise, Brock Bowers led the Dawgs in receiving with five catches and 77 yards receiving. He did not have a touchdown through the air, but he did add one on the ground. The Mackey Award winner now has five career touchdown rushes to go with his 20 career touchdown receptions. He is the only player in the nation with at least 20 touchdown receptions and at least five touchdown rushes. He is also one of 12 players to do this since the beginning of the 2000 season.

Players with 20+ TD Receptions and 5+ TD Rushes Since 2000 Team Seasons TD Receptions TD Rushes Dorien Bryant Purdue 2004 - 2007 21 6 Freddie Barnes Bowling Green 2006 - 2009 30 11 Charles Clay Tulsa 2007 - 2010 28 10 Dwayne Harris East Carolina 2007 - 2010 20 6 Jeremy Maclin Missouri 2007 - 2008 22 6 Kealoha Pilares Hawaii 2007 - 2010 22 8 Titus Young Boise State 2007 - 2010 25 7 T.Y. Hilton FIU 2008 - 2011 24 7 Tavon Austin West Virginia 2009 - 2012 29 6 Richie James Jr Middle Tennessee State 2015 - 2017 23 5 Jalen Cropper Fresno State 2019 - 2022 21 5 Brock Bowers Georgia 2021 - present 20 5

In terms of rushing the ball, Kendall Milton led the way with 53 yards, but Roderick Robinson II had 50 yards and a TD in his collegiate debut. Andrew Paul also ran in his first career game. Cash Jones has played before but set career-highs in both rushes and receptions.

Georgia Running Backs and Stats by Quarter This Season 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Kendall Milton 4 / 13 / 0 5 / 40 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 Roderick Robinson II 2 / 13 / 0 3 / 27 / 0 3 / 10 / 1 0 / 0 / 0 Andrew Paul 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 2 / 5 / 0 2 / 13 / 0 Cash Jones 0 / 0 / 0 3 / 21 / 0 1 / 3 / 0 0 / 0 / 0

As mentioned above, it was Bowers and Robinson II that had two of the three touchdown runs for the Bulldogs. The other was courtesy of Beck himself. Players with both a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown is not uncommon. Eleven different Dawgs have had both in the same game since 1998. This was Beck's first.

Most Career Games by a Bulldog with a TD Pass and TD Rush Career Games Career Games Aaron Murray 10 Matthew Stafford 3 Stetson Bennett 10 Jake Fromm 2 Quincy Carter 8 Justin Fields 2 David Greene 5 Jacob Eason 1 Hutson Mason 5 Carson Beck 1 D.J. Shockley 4

Defensively, Georgia had an interception returned for a touchdown against UT Martin. The Bulldogs have scored 106 points on defense under the current head coach (16 defensive touchdowns and five safties. Nine of the scores since 2016 have come from pick sixes. The player that did it against the Skyhawks was freshman Kyron Jones.

Georgia Pick Sixes Under Kirby Smart Season Opponent Opposing QB Yards Maurice Smith 2016 Auburn Sean White 34 Eric Stokes 2020 Arkansas Feleipe Franks 30 Eric Stokes 2020 Florida Kyle Trask 37 Christopher Smith II 2021 Clemson DJ Uiagalelei 74 Jamon Dumas-Johnson 2021 UAB Tyler Johnson III 20 Nakobe Dean 2021 Florida Anthony Richardson 50 Kelee Ringo 2022 *** Alabama Bryce Young 79 Kyron Jones 2023 UT Martin Kody Sparks 26