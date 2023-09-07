News More News
Stats Crunch: Ball State at Georgia

Dave McMahon • UGASports
After defeating UT Martin, the Georgia Bulldogs have now won 18 in a row and have tied a school record by winning 26 regular season games in a row (from 1981 to 1983). The victory last week was the Dawgs' tenth straight season-opening win.

The 48 to 7 win was the 15th time under Kirby Smart that Georgia has won by 40 or more points (97 games). Speaking of 40, it was the 38th time scoring 40 or more points. It was also the 30th time that Georgia's opponent scored seven or fewer points.

The 559 yards of total offense ranked fifth most under Smart and it was the 11th time the Bulldogs had 500 or more yards since 2016. The 400 yards passing (as a team) marked the fourth time the Dawgs reached the 400-yard total.

The offense wasn't all good. Georgia had a three-and-out situation in four of its 12 drives. Also, its average third-down distance was 5.3 yards.

Carson Beck performance was mixed on Saturday. His numbers were not bad when comparing his performance to other quarterbacks in their first Georgia start under Smart.

Georgia Quarterbacks in First Career Start Under Kirby Smart
Opponent Comp/Att Yards TD / INT Result

Greyson Lambert ***

2016 vs. North Carolina

5/8

54

0/0

Win

Jacob Eason

2016 vs. Nicholls

11/20

204

1/1

Win

Jake Fromm

2017 at Notre Dame

16/29

141

1/1

Win

D'Wan Mathis

2020 at Arkansas

8/17

55

0/1

Win

Stetson Bennett

2020 vs. Auburn

17/28

240

1/0

Win

JT Daniels ***

2020 vs. Mississippi State

28/38

401

4/0

Win

Carson Beck

2023 vs. UT Martin

21/31

294

1/0

Win
*** First Career Start Under Kirby Smart (they had previous collegiate starts)

Three quarterbacks got into the act last week. Beck was mentioned above, but Brock Vandagriff not only had his first career completion, but the next one went for his first career touchdown pass (to Oscar Delp). Gunner Stockton added his first career completion as well.

This was the eighth time that Georgia has had three players with at least two completions in the same game in the 2000s.

Georgia Games with 3 Players with 2+ Completions in Same Game
Player One Player Two Player Three

2002 vs. Georgia Tech

David Greene (10)

D.J. Shockley (5)

Cory Phillips (2)

2006 vs. Western Kentucky

Joe Tereshinski III (7)

Matthew Stafford (3)

Joe Cox (2)

2014 vs. Troy

Hutson Mason (8)

Brice Ramsey (4)

Faton Bauta (2)

2014 vs. Charleston Southern

Hutson Mason (10)

Brice Ramsey (8)

Faton Bauta (2)

2018 vs. Austin Peay

Jake Fromm (12)

Justin Fields (7)

Matthew Downing (2)

2018 vs. UMass

Jake Fromm (5)

Justin Fields (5)

Matthew Downing (4)

2021 vs. Charleston Southern

Stetson Bennett (8)

JT Daniels (7)

Carson Beck (5)

2023 vs. UT Martin

Carson Beck (21)

Gunner Stockton (3)

Brock Vandagriff (2)
*** Since 2000

Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did not play in the first game and despite these star receivers missing action, Georgia still had 11 different players catch at least one pass. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has had the most games with at least ten players with a reception.

SEC - Most Games With 10+ Players with a Reception in a Game 
Games Games

Georgia

14

Auburn

4

Mississippi State

13

Florida

4

Tennessee

6

Kentucky

3

Alabama

6

Arkansas

2

South Carolina

5

Vanderbilt

1

Missouri

4

Ole Miss

1

LSU

4

Texas A&M

1
*** Since 2021

To no surprise, Brock Bowers led the Dawgs in receiving with five catches and 77 yards receiving. He did not have a touchdown through the air, but he did add one on the ground. The Mackey Award winner now has five career touchdown rushes to go with his 20 career touchdown receptions. He is the only player in the nation with at least 20 touchdown receptions and at least five touchdown rushes. He is also one of 12 players to do this since the beginning of the 2000 season.

Players with 20+ TD Receptions and 5+ TD Rushes Since 2000
Team Seasons TD Receptions TD Rushes

Dorien Bryant

Purdue

2004 - 2007

21

6

Freddie Barnes

Bowling Green

2006 - 2009

30

11

Charles Clay

Tulsa

2007 - 2010

28

10

Dwayne Harris

East Carolina

2007 - 2010

20

6

Jeremy Maclin

Missouri

2007 - 2008

22

6

Kealoha Pilares

Hawaii

2007 - 2010

22

8

Titus Young

Boise State

2007 - 2010

25

7

T.Y. Hilton

FIU

2008 - 2011

24

7

Tavon Austin

West Virginia

2009 - 2012

29

6

Richie James Jr

Middle Tennessee State

2015 - 2017

23

5

Jalen Cropper

Fresno State

2019 - 2022

21

5

Brock Bowers

Georgia

2021 - present

20

5

In terms of rushing the ball, Kendall Milton led the way with 53 yards, but Roderick Robinson II had 50 yards and a TD in his collegiate debut. Andrew Paul also ran in his first career game. Cash Jones has played before but set career-highs in both rushes and receptions.

Georgia Running Backs and Stats by Quarter This Season
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

Kendall Milton

4 / 13 / 0

5 / 40 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

Roderick Robinson II

2 / 13 / 0

3 / 27 / 0

3 / 10 / 1

0 / 0 / 0

Andrew Paul

0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

2 / 5 / 0

2 / 13 / 0

Cash Jones

0 / 0 / 0

3 / 21 / 0

1 / 3 / 0

0 / 0 / 0
*** Rushes / Rush Yards / TD Rushes

As mentioned above, it was Bowers and Robinson II that had two of the three touchdown runs for the Bulldogs. The other was courtesy of Beck himself. Players with both a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown is not uncommon. Eleven different Dawgs have had both in the same game since 1998. This was Beck's first.

Most Career Games by a Bulldog with a TD Pass and TD Rush 
Career Games Career Games

Aaron Murray

10

Matthew Stafford

3

Stetson Bennett

10

Jake Fromm

2

Quincy Carter

8

Justin Fields

2

David Greene

5

Jacob Eason

1

Hutson Mason

5

Carson Beck

1

D.J. Shockley

4
*** Since 1998

Defensively, Georgia had an interception returned for a touchdown against UT Martin. The Bulldogs have scored 106 points on defense under the current head coach (16 defensive touchdowns and five safties. Nine of the scores since 2016 have come from pick sixes. The player that did it against the Skyhawks was freshman Kyron Jones.

Georgia Pick Sixes Under Kirby Smart
Season Opponent Opposing QB Yards

Maurice Smith

2016

Auburn

Sean White

34

Eric Stokes

2020

Arkansas

Feleipe Franks

30

Eric Stokes

2020

Florida

Kyle Trask

37

Christopher Smith II

2021

Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei

74

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

2021

UAB

Tyler Johnson III

20

Nakobe Dean

2021

Florida

Anthony Richardson

50

Kelee Ringo

2022 ***

Alabama

Bryce Young

79

Kyron Jones

2023

UT Martin

Kody Sparks

26
*** 2021 Season, but 2022 CFP Championship Game

The ninth defensive score was tricky... Juwan Taylor also had a touchdown via an interception, but he got his for picking up a loose ball in the endzone after DeAndre Baker had an interception against South Carolina in 2018.

Oklahoma was supposed to be Georgia's opponent this week, but the SEC made the two teams cancel their meeting. The Sooners scored 73 points against the Red Wolves of Arkansas State. Instead, Georgia will be facing Ball State. The Cardinals lost last week to Kentucky and were 5-7 a season ago. Their offense isn't as potent as Oklahoma's. They scored 30 or more points just three times in 2022.

