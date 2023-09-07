Stats Crunch: Ball State at Georgia
After defeating UT Martin, the Georgia Bulldogs have now won 18 in a row and have tied a school record by winning 26 regular season games in a row (from 1981 to 1983). The victory last week was the Dawgs' tenth straight season-opening win.
The 48 to 7 win was the 15th time under Kirby Smart that Georgia has won by 40 or more points (97 games). Speaking of 40, it was the 38th time scoring 40 or more points. It was also the 30th time that Georgia's opponent scored seven or fewer points.
The 559 yards of total offense ranked fifth most under Smart and it was the 11th time the Bulldogs had 500 or more yards since 2016. The 400 yards passing (as a team) marked the fourth time the Dawgs reached the 400-yard total.
The offense wasn't all good. Georgia had a three-and-out situation in four of its 12 drives. Also, its average third-down distance was 5.3 yards.
Carson Beck performance was mixed on Saturday. His numbers were not bad when comparing his performance to other quarterbacks in their first Georgia start under Smart.
|Opponent
|Comp/Att
|Yards
|TD / INT
|Result
|
Greyson Lambert ***
|
2016 vs. North Carolina
|
5/8
|
54
|
0/0
|
Win
|
Jacob Eason
|
2016 vs. Nicholls
|
11/20
|
204
|
1/1
|
Win
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017 at Notre Dame
|
16/29
|
141
|
1/1
|
Win
|
D'Wan Mathis
|
2020 at Arkansas
|
8/17
|
55
|
0/1
|
Win
|
Stetson Bennett
|
2020 vs. Auburn
|
17/28
|
240
|
1/0
|
Win
|
JT Daniels ***
|
2020 vs. Mississippi State
|
28/38
|
401
|
4/0
|
Win
|
Carson Beck
|
2023 vs. UT Martin
|
21/31
|
294
|
1/0
|
Win
Three quarterbacks got into the act last week. Beck was mentioned above, but Brock Vandagriff not only had his first career completion, but the next one went for his first career touchdown pass (to Oscar Delp). Gunner Stockton added his first career completion as well.
This was the eighth time that Georgia has had three players with at least two completions in the same game in the 2000s.
|Player One
|Player Two
|Player Three
|
2002 vs. Georgia Tech
|
David Greene (10)
|
D.J. Shockley (5)
|
Cory Phillips (2)
|
2006 vs. Western Kentucky
|
Joe Tereshinski III (7)
|
Matthew Stafford (3)
|
Joe Cox (2)
|
2014 vs. Troy
|
Hutson Mason (8)
|
Brice Ramsey (4)
|
Faton Bauta (2)
|
2014 vs. Charleston Southern
|
Hutson Mason (10)
|
Brice Ramsey (8)
|
Faton Bauta (2)
|
2018 vs. Austin Peay
|
Jake Fromm (12)
|
Justin Fields (7)
|
Matthew Downing (2)
|
2018 vs. UMass
|
Jake Fromm (5)
|
Justin Fields (5)
|
Matthew Downing (4)
|
2021 vs. Charleston Southern
|
Stetson Bennett (8)
|
JT Daniels (7)
|
Carson Beck (5)
|
2023 vs. UT Martin
|
Carson Beck (21)
|
Gunner Stockton (3)
|
Brock Vandagriff (2)
Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did not play in the first game and despite these star receivers missing action, Georgia still had 11 different players catch at least one pass. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has had the most games with at least ten players with a reception.
|Games
|Games
|
Georgia
|
14
|
Auburn
|
4
|
Mississippi State
|
13
|
Florida
|
4
|
Tennessee
|
6
|
Kentucky
|
3
|
Alabama
|
6
|
Arkansas
|
2
|
South Carolina
|
5
|
Vanderbilt
|
1
|
Missouri
|
4
|
Ole Miss
|
1
|
LSU
|
4
|
Texas A&M
|
1
To no surprise, Brock Bowers led the Dawgs in receiving with five catches and 77 yards receiving. He did not have a touchdown through the air, but he did add one on the ground. The Mackey Award winner now has five career touchdown rushes to go with his 20 career touchdown receptions. He is the only player in the nation with at least 20 touchdown receptions and at least five touchdown rushes. He is also one of 12 players to do this since the beginning of the 2000 season.
|Team
|Seasons
|TD Receptions
|TD Rushes
|
Dorien Bryant
|
Purdue
|
2004 - 2007
|
21
|
6
|
Freddie Barnes
|
Bowling Green
|
2006 - 2009
|
30
|
11
|
Charles Clay
|
Tulsa
|
2007 - 2010
|
28
|
10
|
Dwayne Harris
|
East Carolina
|
2007 - 2010
|
20
|
6
|
Jeremy Maclin
|
Missouri
|
2007 - 2008
|
22
|
6
|
Kealoha Pilares
|
Hawaii
|
2007 - 2010
|
22
|
8
|
Titus Young
|
Boise State
|
2007 - 2010
|
25
|
7
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
FIU
|
2008 - 2011
|
24
|
7
|
Tavon Austin
|
West Virginia
|
2009 - 2012
|
29
|
6
|
Richie James Jr
|
Middle Tennessee State
|
2015 - 2017
|
23
|
5
|
Jalen Cropper
|
Fresno State
|
2019 - 2022
|
21
|
5
|
Brock Bowers
|
Georgia
|
2021 - present
|
20
|
5
In terms of rushing the ball, Kendall Milton led the way with 53 yards, but Roderick Robinson II had 50 yards and a TD in his collegiate debut. Andrew Paul also ran in his first career game. Cash Jones has played before but set career-highs in both rushes and receptions.
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|
Kendall Milton
|
4 / 13 / 0
|
5 / 40 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
Roderick Robinson II
|
2 / 13 / 0
|
3 / 27 / 0
|
3 / 10 / 1
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
Andrew Paul
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
2 / 5 / 0
|
2 / 13 / 0
|
Cash Jones
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
3 / 21 / 0
|
1 / 3 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
As mentioned above, it was Bowers and Robinson II that had two of the three touchdown runs for the Bulldogs. The other was courtesy of Beck himself. Players with both a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown is not uncommon. Eleven different Dawgs have had both in the same game since 1998. This was Beck's first.
|Career Games
|Career Games
|
Aaron Murray
|
10
|
Matthew Stafford
|
3
|
Stetson Bennett
|
10
|
Jake Fromm
|
2
|
Quincy Carter
|
8
|
Justin Fields
|
2
|
David Greene
|
5
|
Jacob Eason
|
1
|
Hutson Mason
|
5
|
Carson Beck
|
1
|
D.J. Shockley
|
4
Defensively, Georgia had an interception returned for a touchdown against UT Martin. The Bulldogs have scored 106 points on defense under the current head coach (16 defensive touchdowns and five safties. Nine of the scores since 2016 have come from pick sixes. The player that did it against the Skyhawks was freshman Kyron Jones.
|Season
|Opponent
|Opposing QB
|Yards
|
Maurice Smith
|
2016
|
Auburn
|
Sean White
|
34
|
Eric Stokes
|
2020
|
Arkansas
|
Feleipe Franks
|
30
|
Eric Stokes
|
2020
|
Florida
|
Kyle Trask
|
37
|
Christopher Smith II
|
2021
|
Clemson
|
DJ Uiagalelei
|
74
|
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|
2021
|
UAB
|
Tyler Johnson III
|
20
|
Nakobe Dean
|
2021
|
Florida
|
Anthony Richardson
|
50
|
Kelee Ringo
|
2022 ***
|
Alabama
|
Bryce Young
|
79
|
Kyron Jones
|
2023
|
UT Martin
|
Kody Sparks
|
26
The ninth defensive score was tricky... Juwan Taylor also had a touchdown via an interception, but he got his for picking up a loose ball in the endzone after DeAndre Baker had an interception against South Carolina in 2018.
Oklahoma was supposed to be Georgia's opponent this week, but the SEC made the two teams cancel their meeting. The Sooners scored 73 points against the Red Wolves of Arkansas State. Instead, Georgia will be facing Ball State. The Cardinals lost last week to Kentucky and were 5-7 a season ago. Their offense isn't as potent as Oklahoma's. They scored 30 or more points just three times in 2022.