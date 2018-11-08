The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry returns. This epic matchup started way back in 1892, and the two teams will play for the 123rd time this Saturday, between the hedges. Georgia leads the all-time series 58-56-8. The two teams met twice last season, splitting the wins, with Auburn winning at home in November and Georgia winning in Atlanta for the SEC Championship in December. The two teams did not play in 1917, 1918, or 1943 due to wars. Nor did they play in 1893 or 1897, for reasons unknown. This game has had some big memories, such as Fran Tarkenton to Bill Herron in 1959, Mike Bobo to Corey Allen in 1996, and David Greene to Michael Johnson in 2002. There was also 1992, when the Tigers ran out of time on the goal line; and the occasion when disgruntled Auburn staff members turned the hoses on Georgia fans, six seasons earlier. Uga V became a national sensation (again) as he lunged towards Robert Baker in the 1996 game (which was also the SEC’s first experience with overtime). The blackout game in 2007 was memorable as it energized the crowd and got Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson dancing. There are memories less pleasant; let's not get into those. So before you watch or listen this Saturday or play that Squidbillies and T-Pain video for the one millionth time, you might enjoy reading this article on the stats I've crunched.

As I mentioned above, Georgia has defeated Auburn 58 times. That total is tied for the second most over any team Georgia has ever played. The 58 is tied with the team they just defeated, the Kentucky Wildcats. Only the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech have more losses to the Dawgs, at 66. Another strange fact is that both teams have winning records in their opponents’ towns. Check out this rivalry city by city.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Series Record by Location Series Record In Athens, Georgia Auburn won 18 games to 14. In Auburn, Alabama Georgia won 16-12-2. In Columbus, Georgia Georgia won 21-16-2. In Atlanta, Georgia Series is tied, 5-5-3. In Macon, Georgia Series is tied, 2-2. In Montgomery, Alabama Auburn, 2-0. In Savannah, Georgia Auburn, 1-0-1

The 18-14 Athens advantage for the Tigers/War Eagles/Plainsmen seems to have expired. Check out the games in Athens by time period.

Georgia vs. Auburn in Athens: Series Breakdown Series Record 1912, 1915, 1929, 1959 Georgia won 3 games to 1 From 1961 to 2001 Auburn won 16 games to 5 From 2003 to Present Georgia won 6 games to 1

In fact, Georgia has won 10 of the last 13 games overall against Auburn, and in five of those games they've held the Tigers to seven or fewer points. Now, on to other things. Jake Fromm continues to climb the charts in Georgia history. The stat I've been using the most is touchdown passes. See how he ranks among the Bulldog elite.

Georgia: Most Career Touchdown Passes Seasons Career Games Career TD Passes Aaron Murray 2010 - 2013 52 121 David Greene 2001 - 2004 51 72 Eric Zeier 1991 - 1994 44 67 Matthew Stafford 2006 - 2008 39 51 Jake Fromm 2017 - present 24 41

He is still eighth all-time in team history in terms of career completions and pass yards. Here’s another stat I found interesting. Here is his numbers in his two games against Auburn last season. Some numbers are similar, but some are vastly different.

Jake Fromm - Career vs. Auburn Comp / Att (Pct) Pass Yards TD / INT Sacked November 11, 2017 at Auburn 13 / 28 (46.4) 184 1 / 0 4 2017 SEC Championship 16 / 22 (72.7) 183 2 / 0 2

Justin Fields saw some action against Kentucky last week and made some big plays. While he still is waiting for his first pass attempt since Vanderbilt on October 6th, he ran six times for 26 yards. In terms of quarterbacks who run the ball, Fields is rising on a chart of his own.

Most Rush Yards in a Season by Georgia Quarterback Since 1998 Season Rush Yards D.J. Shockley 2005 322 Quincy Carter 1998 284 Quincy Carter 1999 255 Matthew Stafford 2006 191 Aaron Murray 2013 186 Aaron Murray 2010 167 Justin Fields 2018 162

Switching gears to the players who are known to run the ball, both D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield set career highs in rush yards in a game. Both had their second career 100-yard rush game. It was also the 11th time in the 2000s that two players for Georgia rushed for the century mark in the same game, and in three of those games it came against Auburn.

Games with 2 UGA Players Rushing for 100 yds in Same Game in 2000's Player One Player Two 2004 vs. Vanderbilt Danny Ware (127) Thomas Brown (122) 2009 at Georgia Tech Washaun Ealey (183) Caleb King (166) 2011 vs. Auburn Isaiah Crowell (132) Carlton Thomas (127) 2012 vs. FAU Todd Gurley (111) Keith Marshall (104) 2012 vs. Tennessee Keith Marshall (164) Todd Gurley (130) 2012 at Auburn Todd Gurley (116) Keith Marshall (105) 2014 vs. Auburn Nick Chubb (144) Todd Gurley (138) 2016 at South Carolina Sony Michel (133) Nick Chubb (121) 2017 at Vanderbilt Sony Michel (150) Nick Chubb (138) 2018 vs. Oklahoma *** Sony Michel (181) Nick Chubb (145) 2018 at Kentucky D'Andre Swift (156) Elijah Holyfield (115)

D’Andre Swift tied a career-high by rushing for two touchdowns last week against Kentucky. One of them went for a career-long 83 yards. The 83-yard touchdown was tied for the eighth longest touchdown run in Georgia history. How many of these long runs do you remember?

Georgia - Longest Touchdown Rushes in School History Season and Opponent Length of Touchdown Tim Worley 1985 vs. Florida 89 Johnny Griffith 1946 vs. Furman 89 Kirby Moore 1967 vs. South Carolina 87 Charlie Smith 1945 at Kentucky 86 Charley Trippi 1942 vs. Georgia Tech 86 Billy Mixon 1950 at Boston College 85 James Ray 1971 at South Carolina 84 Nick Chubb 2015 vs. Alabama 83 Nick Chubb 2014 vs. Charleston Southern 83 D'Andre Swift 2018 at Kentucky 83

How about another running stat? Jayson Stanley became the fifth Bulldog non-running back to have a run for 30 or more yards this season. Check out these plays:



Georgia - Wide Receivers/Tight Ends with a 30-yard Rush This Season Opponent Length of Rush Demetris Robertson at South Carolina 72 Tyler Simmons vs. Middle Tennessee 56 Jayson Stanley at Kentucky 34 Isaac Nauta vs. Tennessee 31 *** Mecole Hardman at South Carolina 30

As a team, Georgia rushed for 331 yards against Kentucky. It was the sixth time under Kirby Smart that the Bulldogs have rushed for 300 or more yards in a game. This was also the most the Wildcats have allowed this season (164 vs. Texas A&M was their previous high). Georgia also scored 34 points on Kentucky on a defense that was allowing just 13 points per game in their first eight contests (and with a battered and bruised offensive line). It seems that at different times this season, different receivers are the go-to players in terms of receiving the football. I decided to look at the top five Bulldog wide receivers/tight ends this season, and I broke the season into three sections. This is what I found in terms of receptions -

Georgia: Notable WR/TE Receptions Breakdown This Season R. Riley M. Hardman J. Holloman I. Nauta T. Godwin Games 1-3 8 12 5 6 1 Games 4-6 14 10 3 4 5 Games 7-9 8 4 11 9 4

On defense - The Bulldogs had four sacks last week against the Wildcats. The Dawgs had just ten in their first eight games combined. Monty Rice, Brenton Cox, and Channing Tindall each had their first career sack, and Jonathan Ledbetter chimed in with his first of the season. The four sacks were one away from the most in a game under Kirby Smart. Strangely enough, none of these top five have come at home. Here are the five best:

Georgia: Most Team Sacks in a Game Under Kirby Smart Season and Opponent 5 Sacks 2016 at South Carolina 5 Sacks 2016 vs. TCU (Liberty Bowl) 5 Sacks 2017 vs. Florida 5 Sacks 2018 vs. Oklahoma (Rose Bowl - 2017 Season) 4 Sacks 2018 at Kentucky