To keep this article flowing and for Dawg fans to enjoy, I will try to keep the LSU game stats to a minimum and focus on the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party/War for the Oar. Also, I will not be calling it “War for the Oar” . . . anymore. So before you watch or listen to the big game against Florida, here are some extra bits of information, and a few stats I've crunched just for you. Georgia and Florida will be squaring off for the 97th time in school history (if you haven't read Patrick Garbin's article on the loss the Gators have disowned, you should). Last season, Georgia won 42 to 7, and the 35 points was the eighth largest margin of victory for the Bulldogs. Here are the top eight.

Georgia: Largest Margin of Victory over Florida Score Winning Margin 1942 75-0 75 points 1920 56-0 56 points 1904 52-0 52 points 1968 51-0 51 points 1982 44-0 44 points 1971 49-7 42 points 1915 39-0 39 points 2017 42-7 35 points

Georgia had 292 yards rushing in last season’s win over Florida, compared to just 21 yards on the ground in the loss one season earlier. In the 2000s, when the Bulldogs rush for 150 or more yards against the Gators they are 5-3, when they rush for less they are 1-9. Also with the win, Kirby Smart joined Ray Goff as the only two Bulldogs to defeat Florida as a player and head coach. Don't forget Goff had a five-touchdown (3 rush, 2 pass) performance against the Gators in 1976. This season will not be as easy as last season's victory, as the Gators come in ranked as high as ninth in one of the polls. With the Bulldogs ranked sixth or seventh, this will be the sixth time this huge matchup will feature two Top Ten teams. Here are the results from the previous five.

Series History When Both are Ranked in Top-10 Rankings Winner 1976 7 Georgia / 10 Florida Georgia 1983 4 Georgia / 9 Florida Georgia 1984 8 Georgia / 10 Florida Florida 1999 10 Georgia / 5 Florida Florida 2008 8 Georgia / 5 Florida Florida

By the way, this is the first time since 2012 that both teams have been ranked. I am sure we'll hear a million times how Florida has dominated the series since 1990. I wish there was a broadcast from the 1952 game. Their pregame show would have said the Dawgs led the all-time series 24-5-1. Vince Dooley had a record of 17-7-1 against Florida. Since then, Georgia has won just eight times. If Kirby Smart wins, he would become the first Bulldog head coach since Dooley to win two of his first three games against the Gators. While Dooley has the advantage in that category, he trails two head coaches that followed him. Now that Kirby Smart is through 35 games in his coaching career, I decided to see where that ranks in Bulldog history. Check this out.

Georgia: Most Wins After 35 Games as Bulldog Head Coach Seasons (some are partial) Record Mark Richt 2001-2003 28-7 Kirby Smart 2016-2018 27-8 W.A. Cunningham 1910-1914 26-6-3 Vince Dooley 1964-1967 26-8-1 Jim Donnan 1996-1998 24-11 Harry Mehre 1928-1931 23-11-1 Wally Butts 1939-1942 22-11-2 Kid Woodruff 1923-1926 20-14-1 Ray Goff 1989-1991 19-16

Jake Fromm had a very bad game against LSU. After completing nearly 73 percent of his passes in his first six games, the sophomore completed just 47 percent. He also tied a career high with two interceptions thrown, and another personal record in being sacked four times. He's gone down behind the line four times in three games. Fromm is 0-3 in those games, while having a perfect 19-0 record in the other games. The young signal caller is still closing in on some impressive team records. Check out his career stats and how close he is to climbing the charts.

Jake Fromm: Career Stats and Georgia All-Time Rankings Current Ranking Next Player Completions 280 9th 8th - Hutson Mason (282) Yards Passing 4,024 9th 8th - Johnny Rauch (4,044) TD Passes 37 6th 5th - Mike Bobo (38)

Fromm’s totals for passing yards and touchdown passes are the most in a career by any sophomore currently in the nation. Will we see more of Justin Fields? If so, he'll try to improve on these season numbers.

Justin Fields: Season Breakdown Pass Yards TD Passes Rush Yards TD Rushes 1st Quarter 20 0 8 0 2nd Quarter 38 0

72 1 3rd Quarter 134 2 33 1 4th Quarter 8 0 23 1

Elijah Holyfield keeps fighting for yards on every single carry. He's averaging 7.5 yards per attempt this season and is second in the SEC in that category. Here are the top five in the conference.

SEC Leaders: Most Yards Rushing per Attempt this Season School Attempts / Rush Yards Average Dameon Pierce Florida 35 / 295 8.4 Elijah Holyfield Georgia 65 / 488 7.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt 72 / 495 6.9 Kylin Hill Mississippi State 76 / 516 6.8 Rakeem Boyd Arkansas 75 / 502 6.7

By the way, D’Andre Swift is 20 rushing yards away from 1,000 in his career. Maybe we can get a performance like the 1985 game, led by Keith Henderson and Tim Worley. What about Robert Edwards’ four scores in 1997, or ten seasons later with Knowshon Moreno's score sending the team into a frenzy. On the receiving end, Riley Ridley now has five touchdown receptions this season, compared to the four he had in his first two seasons combined. Mecole Hardman has had zero touchdowns in his last three games, after having five (4 receiving, 1 return) in his first four. Isaac Nauta has 87 yards receiving in his last two after 89 in his first five. Jeremiah Holloman tied a career-high three receptions in the game against LSU. Do the Bulldogs have an Appleby-to-Washington up their sleeve? A Belue-to-Scott would be nice as well (maybe without the extra drama and broken steel chairs). In terms of kicking, Rodrigo Blankenship has now made 122 straight extra points to start his career, and his 44 career field goals made is 8th all-time at Georgia. He is two away from Steve Crumley and five away from Brandon Coutu. While the team struggled defensively against the Bayou Bengals, they did post three sacks in the game, compared to just six in the first six games. D’Andre Walker has five this season and had five and a half in the entire 2017 season. Also last season, the Bulldogs sacked Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks five times in the game. Maybe the defense can get a performance like Jarvis Jones had in 2011 or the next season in 2012. I will settle for Bill Stanfill’s performance against Steve Spurrier and the Gators in 1966 or Freddie Gilbert’s memorable attack in the 1981 game. The last seven seasons, Georgia’s defense has had mixed results against Florida. Sometimes they've brought a good rush defense, sometimes a good pass defense. Sometimes they've had both. They may need all of it to win the game on Saturday.

Georgia's Defense Against Florida's Offense - Last Seven Seasons Rush Yards Allowed Pass Yards Allowed 2011 -19 245 2012 75 191 2013 145 174 2014 418 27 2015 258 155 2016 100 131 2017 183 66