Stats Crunch
To keep this article flowing and for Dawg fans to enjoy, I will try to keep the LSU game stats to a minimum and focus on the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party/War for the Oar. Also, I will not be calling it “War for the Oar” . . . anymore. So before you watch or listen to the big game against Florida, here are some extra bits of information, and a few stats I've crunched just for you.
Georgia and Florida will be squaring off for the 97th time in school history (if you haven't read Patrick Garbin's article on the loss the Gators have disowned, you should). Last season, Georgia won 42 to 7, and the 35 points was the eighth largest margin of victory for the Bulldogs. Here are the top eight.
|Score
|Winning Margin
|
1942
|
75-0
|
75 points
|
1920
|
56-0
|
56 points
|
1904
|
52-0
|
52 points
|
1968
|
51-0
|
51 points
|
1982
|
44-0
|
44 points
|
1971
|
49-7
|
42 points
|
1915
|
39-0
|
39 points
|
2017
|
42-7
|
35 points
Georgia had 292 yards rushing in last season’s win over Florida, compared to just 21 yards on the ground in the loss one season earlier. In the 2000s, when the Bulldogs rush for 150 or more yards against the Gators they are 5-3, when they rush for less they are 1-9.
Also with the win, Kirby Smart joined Ray Goff as the only two Bulldogs to defeat Florida as a player and head coach. Don't forget Goff had a five-touchdown (3 rush, 2 pass) performance against the Gators in 1976.
This season will not be as easy as last season's victory, as the Gators come in ranked as high as ninth in one of the polls. With the Bulldogs ranked sixth or seventh, this will be the sixth time this huge matchup will feature two Top Ten teams. Here are the results from the previous five.
|Rankings
|Winner
|
1976
|
7 Georgia / 10 Florida
|
Georgia
|
1983
|
4 Georgia / 9 Florida
|
Georgia
|
1984
|
8 Georgia / 10 Florida
|
Florida
|
1999
|
10 Georgia / 5 Florida
|
Florida
|
2008
|
8 Georgia / 5 Florida
|
Florida
By the way, this is the first time since 2012 that both teams have been ranked.
I am sure we'll hear a million times how Florida has dominated the series since 1990. I wish there was a broadcast from the 1952 game. Their pregame show would have said the Dawgs led the all-time series 24-5-1. Vince Dooley had a record of 17-7-1 against Florida. Since then, Georgia has won just eight times. If Kirby Smart wins, he would become the first Bulldog head coach since Dooley to win two of his first three games against the Gators.
While Dooley has the advantage in that category, he trails two head coaches that followed him. Now that Kirby Smart is through 35 games in his coaching career, I decided to see where that ranks in Bulldog history. Check this out.
|Seasons (some are partial)
|Record
|
Mark Richt
|
2001-2003
|
28-7
|
Kirby Smart
|
2016-2018
|
27-8
|
W.A. Cunningham
|
1910-1914
|
26-6-3
|
Vince Dooley
|
1964-1967
|
26-8-1
|
Jim Donnan
|
1996-1998
|
24-11
|
Harry Mehre
|
1928-1931
|
23-11-1
|
Wally Butts
|
1939-1942
|
22-11-2
|
Kid Woodruff
|
1923-1926
|
20-14-1
|
Ray Goff
|
1989-1991
|
19-16
Jake Fromm had a very bad game against LSU. After completing nearly 73 percent of his passes in his first six games, the sophomore completed just 47 percent. He also tied a career high with two interceptions thrown, and another personal record in being sacked four times. He's gone down behind the line four times in three games. Fromm is 0-3 in those games, while having a perfect 19-0 record in the other games. The young signal caller is still closing in on some impressive team records. Check out his career stats and how close he is to climbing the charts.
|Current Ranking
|Next Player
|
Completions
|
280
|
9th
|
8th - Hutson Mason (282)
|
Yards Passing
|
4,024
|
9th
|
8th - Johnny Rauch (4,044)
|
TD Passes
|
37
|
6th
|
5th - Mike Bobo (38)
Fromm’s totals for passing yards and touchdown passes are the most in a career by any sophomore currently in the nation.
Will we see more of Justin Fields? If so, he'll try to improve on these season numbers.
|Pass Yards
|TD Passes
|Rush Yards
|TD Rushes
|
1st Quarter
|
20
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
2nd Quarter
|
38
|
0
|
|
72
|
1
|
3rd Quarter
|
134
|
2
|
33
|
1
|
4th Quarter
|
8
|
0
|
23
|
1
Elijah Holyfield keeps fighting for yards on every single carry. He's averaging 7.5 yards per attempt this season and is second in the SEC in that category. Here are the top five in the conference.
|School
|Attempts / Rush Yards
|Average
|
Dameon Pierce
|
Florida
|
35 / 295
|
8.4
|
Elijah Holyfield
|
Georgia
|
65 / 488
|
7.5
|
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|
Vanderbilt
|
72 / 495
|
6.9
|
Kylin Hill
|
Mississippi State
|
76 / 516
|
6.8
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Arkansas
|
75 / 502
|
6.7
By the way, D’Andre Swift is 20 rushing yards away from 1,000 in his career.
Maybe we can get a performance like the 1985 game, led by Keith Henderson and Tim Worley. What about Robert Edwards’ four scores in 1997, or ten seasons later with Knowshon Moreno's score sending the team into a frenzy.
On the receiving end, Riley Ridley now has five touchdown receptions this season, compared to the four he had in his first two seasons combined.
Mecole Hardman has had zero touchdowns in his last three games, after having five (4 receiving, 1 return) in his first four.
Isaac Nauta has 87 yards receiving in his last two after 89 in his first five.
Jeremiah Holloman tied a career-high three receptions in the game against LSU.
Do the Bulldogs have an Appleby-to-Washington up their sleeve? A Belue-to-Scott would be nice as well (maybe without the extra drama and broken steel chairs).
In terms of kicking, Rodrigo Blankenship has now made 122 straight extra points to start his career, and his 44 career field goals made is 8th all-time at Georgia. He is two away from Steve Crumley and five away from Brandon Coutu.
While the team struggled defensively against the Bayou Bengals, they did post three sacks in the game, compared to just six in the first six games. D’Andre Walker has five this season and had five and a half in the entire 2017 season. Also last season, the Bulldogs sacked Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks five times in the game. Maybe the defense can get a performance like Jarvis Jones had in 2011 or the next season in 2012. I will settle for Bill Stanfill’s performance against Steve Spurrier and the Gators in 1966 or Freddie Gilbert’s memorable attack in the 1981 game.
The last seven seasons, Georgia’s defense has had mixed results against Florida. Sometimes they've brought a good rush defense, sometimes a good pass defense. Sometimes they've had both. They may need all of it to win the game on Saturday.
|Rush Yards Allowed
|Pass Yards Allowed
|
2011
|
-19
|
245
|
2012
|
75
|
191
|
2013
|
145
|
174
|
2014
|
418
|
27
|
2015
|
258
|
155
|
2016
|
100
|
131
|
2017
|
183
|
66
Speaking of defense, Kirby Smart did well as a player against the Gators. He had ten tackles during his senior season of 1998, and the season before he had two interceptions in the big upset win.
A teammate for Kirby one season was Rodney “Boss” Bailey. The youngest of the three Bailey brothers for the Bulldogs will be inducted into the Georgia/Florida Hall of Fame, along with Georgia record holder Aaron Murray. Congrats to both of those Damn Good Dawgs! Maybe after Saturday’s game, the voters will be impressed enough to elect one of these athletes into that honored hall down the road. You never know…