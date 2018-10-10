Stats Crunch
• This is the game that many of the Dawg fans were waiting for, maybe because they like partying in New Orleans. Georgia and LSU don’t face each other often, as the Tigers hold a 16-13-1 advantage in the series. The series is knotted up 5-5-1 in Baton Rouge and it's tied 7-7 in Athens.
• Let’s start with a look at Georgia's 6-0 season so far.
|Game 7 Result (Opponent)
|Game 7 Result (Opponent)
|
1927
|
Win (Clemson 32-0)
|
1980
|
Won (Kentucky 27-0)
|
1931
|
Lost (Tulane 20-7)
|
1982
|
Won (Kentucky 27-14)
|
1933
|
Won (Yale 7-0)
|
2002
|
Won (Vanderbilt 48-17)
|
1942
|
Won (Alabama 21-10)
|
2005
|
Won (Arkansas 23-20)
|
1946
|
Won (Florida 33-14)
|
2017
|
Won (Missouri 53-14)
|
1971
|
Won (Kentucky 34-0)
|
2018
|
??? (LSU)
• As you can see, this is the first time that Georgia has started off at least 6-0 in back-to-back seasons. The last five times the Bulldogs have started at least 6-0, they went on to win the SEC.
• For the fifth time in six games this season, Georgia reached the 40-point mark. They are second in the conference and 15th in the nation in scoring, averaging 42.8 points per game. In terms of points through six games, Georgia’s 257 is the third most in that time period trailing just the 1910 season (270) and the 2014 season (259).
• Against Vanderbilt, Georgia trailed for the first time this season. Fifteen seconds after falling behind 3-0, the Dawgs regained the lead on a Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin 75-yard touchdown reception. The catch was the longest of Godwin’s career, and Georgia led the rest of the way.
• So far this season, Georgia has led for 326 minutes and 15 seconds (or just over 91.9% of game time) this season. They have been tied for 28:30 (just over 8%).
• Jake Fromm has continued to be on target this season. After going 17-for-23 against Vanderbilt for a season-high 276 yards, Fromm increased his completion percentage to 72.8%. He once again tied his career-high in touchdown passes with three, moving him to sixth on Georgia’s all-time passing touchdown list. Check out this list:
|Career Games
|Career TD Passes
|
Aaron Murray
|
52
|
121
|
David Greene
|
51
|
72
|
Eric Zeier
|
44
|
67
|
Matthew Stafford
|
39
|
51
|
Mike Bobo
|
30
|
38
|
Jake Fromm
|
21
|
36
• Also I looked at Fromm's half-by-half numbers and I found this crazy stat. He is 23-for-27 passing in the second half alone with five touchdown passes and zero interceptions. This means he has more touchdown passes in the second half than incompletions.
• After Riley Ridley's tip-drill touchdown reception, the junior has four touchdowns on the season. Ridley had just four in his first two seasons combined.
• D’Andre Swift ran hard for 50 yards, but also caught four passes for 49 yards. That included a 35-yard touchdown pass. In the 2000s that 35-yard touchdown ties for the fourth longest among Bulldog running backs.
|Season
|Opponent
|Yards
|
Tyson Browning
|
2003
|
LSU ***
|
93 yards
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
Florida
|
73 yards
|
Nick Chubb
|
2016
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
49 yards
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
2008
|
Auburn
|
35 yards
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2018
|
Vanderbilt
|
35 yards
• Recently someone asked me on the message board about pass distribution. So I decided to break down who is catching the ball for the Bulldogs. Here it is:
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|TD Receptions
|
To Wide Receivers
|
65
|
1,021
|
12
|
To Tight Ends
|
17
|
204
|
1
|
To Running Backs
|
23
|
215
|
1
• If you're curious how this compares to previous seasons, check out my article written last April.
• The Dawgs are averaging an SEC-best 6.0 yards per attempt when running the ball. They hold a slight percentage lead over the Bizarro Bulldogs. Through six games last season, Georgia was averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.
• The soaring Elijah Holyfield and the scrum-styling Brian Herrien scored for the Bulldogs last week. Both scores were something to see, but also a little scary. Georgia has 15 rushing touchdowns this season (only Alabama and Kentucky, with 16, have more in the SEC). James Cook almost made it 16. Last season, through six games, the Dawgs had 17 scores from the ground.
• Justin Fields continues to play well when he gets into the game. Fields completed 3 of 6 passes for 53 yards and had 18 yards rushing on his four carries. For the season, he has thrown for exactly 200 yards and has run for 133. Since 1998, he has the seventh highest total yards rushing by a Georgia quarterback in a season. How high will he go? We'll have to see.
|Season
|Rush Yards
|
D.J. Shockley
|
2005
|
322
|
Quincy Carter
|
1998
|
284
|
Quincy Carter
|
1999
|
255
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2006
|
191
|
Aaron Murray
|
2013
|
186
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010
|
167
|
Justin Fields
|
2018
|
133
• Since the beginning of last season, the Bulldogs have had 121 offensive plays go for 20 or more yards. That's the highest in the SEC and sixth highest in the nation. Here is a look on how many 20+ yard plays they have had over the last five seasons.
|Games Played
|20+ yard Offensive Plays
|Average Per Game
|
2014
|
13
|
68
|
5.2
|
2015
|
13
|
65
|
5.0
|
2016
|
13
|
48
|
3.7
|
2017
|
15
|
89
|
5.9
|
2018
|
6
|
32
|
5.3
• Rodrigo Blankenship continues to blast kickoffs, and after the Vanderbilt game he has now connected on a school-record 121 consecutive extra points. He also nailed a 53-yard field goal. It was his longest of the season and the third of his career to be good from at least fifty yards.
• Defensively, Georgia allowed 230 yards of offense to the Commodores in the first half and then allowed just 91 yards in the second half. Tae Crowder showed up with his first career sack. Speaking of Crowder, I can’t get enough of his big play against Oklahoma.
• There were also big plays the last time Georgia was in Baton Rouge. In 2008, Darryl Gamble intercepted two Jarrett Lee passes and returned them both for scores.
That was ten years ago. But it's all about the years ending in 8. Twenty years ago, in 1998, it was the Quincy Carter and Champ Bailey show, as Georgia held on to win 28-27.
The Dawgs did well in Baton Rouge in 1948 and 1978 as well. So what will happen in 2018? maybe the Magic 8 Ball can help us.
• A special note goes out to former All-SEC great Billy Payne as he will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next June. I don’t think there’s a stat, but Georgia might have the only indoor practice facility for football that is partially named for a golf hall of fame inductee.
• One of Billy Payne’s friends also made news this week, but not for a good reason. Longtime athletic department staff member (he’s done almost everything for them) Loran Smith suffered a hip and elbow injury at football practice on Monday when he was accidentally collided with players who were running out of bounds on a play. I wrote about him briefly when Patrick Garbin and I did our “Mount Rushmore” lists in the summer of 2017.
Speedy Recovery, Loran!