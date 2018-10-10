• This is the game that many of the Dawg fans were waiting for, maybe because they like partying in New Orleans. Georgia and LSU don’t face each other often, as the Tigers hold a 16-13-1 advantage in the series. The series is knotted up 5-5-1 in Baton Rouge and it's tied 7-7 in Athens. • Let’s start with a look at Georgia's 6-0 season so far.

Georgia - Seasons Starting 6-0 and Game 7 Results Game 7 Result (Opponent) Game 7 Result (Opponent) 1927 Win (Clemson 32-0) 1980 Won (Kentucky 27-0) 1931 Lost (Tulane 20-7) 1982 Won (Kentucky 27-14) 1933 Won (Yale 7-0) 2002 Won (Vanderbilt 48-17) 1942 Won (Alabama 21-10) 2005 Won (Arkansas 23-20) 1946 Won (Florida 33-14) 2017 Won (Missouri 53-14) 1971 Won (Kentucky 34-0) 2018 ??? (LSU)

• As you can see, this is the first time that Georgia has started off at least 6-0 in back-to-back seasons. The last five times the Bulldogs have started at least 6-0, they went on to win the SEC. • For the fifth time in six games this season, Georgia reached the 40-point mark. They are second in the conference and 15th in the nation in scoring, averaging 42.8 points per game. In terms of points through six games, Georgia’s 257 is the third most in that time period trailing just the 1910 season (270) and the 2014 season (259). • Against Vanderbilt, Georgia trailed for the first time this season. Fifteen seconds after falling behind 3-0, the Dawgs regained the lead on a Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin 75-yard touchdown reception. The catch was the longest of Godwin’s career, and Georgia led the rest of the way. • So far this season, Georgia has led for 326 minutes and 15 seconds (or just over 91.9% of game time) this season. They have been tied for 28:30 (just over 8%). • Jake Fromm has continued to be on target this season. After going 17-for-23 against Vanderbilt for a season-high 276 yards, Fromm increased his completion percentage to 72.8%. He once again tied his career-high in touchdown passes with three, moving him to sixth on Georgia’s all-time passing touchdown list. Check out this list:

Georgia - Most Career TD Passes Career Games Career TD Passes Aaron Murray 52 121 David Greene 51 72 Eric Zeier 44 67 Matthew Stafford 39 51 Mike Bobo 30 38 Jake Fromm 21 36

• Also I looked at Fromm's half-by-half numbers and I found this crazy stat. He is 23-for-27 passing in the second half alone with five touchdown passes and zero interceptions. This means he has more touchdown passes in the second half than incompletions. • After Riley Ridley's tip-drill touchdown reception, the junior has four touchdowns on the season. Ridley had just four in his first two seasons combined. • D’Andre Swift ran hard for 50 yards, but also caught four passes for 49 yards. That included a 35-yard touchdown pass. In the 2000s that 35-yard touchdown ties for the fourth longest among Bulldog running backs.

Georgia - Longest TD Pass to a Running Back in 2000's Season Opponent Yards Tyson Browning 2003 LSU *** 93 yards Todd Gurley 2013 Florida 73 yards Nick Chubb 2016 Louisiana-Lafayette 49 yards Knowshon Moreno 2008 Auburn 35 yards D'Andre Swift 2018 Vanderbilt 35 yards

• Recently someone asked me on the message board about pass distribution. So I decided to break down who is catching the ball for the Bulldogs. Here it is:

Georgia - 2018 Pass Distribution Through First 6 Games Receptions Yards Receiving TD Receptions To Wide Receivers 65 1,021 12 To Tight Ends 17 204 1 To Running Backs 23 215 1

• If you're curious how this compares to previous seasons, check out my article written last April. • The Dawgs are averaging an SEC-best 6.0 yards per attempt when running the ball. They hold a slight percentage lead over the Bizarro Bulldogs. Through six games last season, Georgia was averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground. • The soaring Elijah Holyfield and the scrum-styling Brian Herrien scored for the Bulldogs last week. Both scores were something to see, but also a little scary. Georgia has 15 rushing touchdowns this season (only Alabama and Kentucky, with 16, have more in the SEC). James Cook almost made it 16. Last season, through six games, the Dawgs had 17 scores from the ground. • Justin Fields continues to play well when he gets into the game. Fields completed 3 of 6 passes for 53 yards and had 18 yards rushing on his four carries. For the season, he has thrown for exactly 200 yards and has run for 133. Since 1998, he has the seventh highest total yards rushing by a Georgia quarterback in a season. How high will he go? We'll have to see.

Georgia - Most Rushing Yards in a Season by Quarterback Season Rush Yards D.J. Shockley 2005 322 Quincy Carter 1998 284 Quincy Carter 1999 255 Matthew Stafford 2006 191 Aaron Murray 2013 186 Aaron Murray 2010 167 Justin Fields 2018 133

• Since the beginning of last season, the Bulldogs have had 121 offensive plays go for 20 or more yards. That's the highest in the SEC and sixth highest in the nation. Here is a look on how many 20+ yard plays they have had over the last five seasons.

Georgia - 20+ yard Offensive Plays Since 2014 Games Played 20+ yard Offensive Plays Average Per Game 2014 13 68 5.2 2015 13 65 5.0 2016 13 48 3.7 2017 15 89 5.9 2018 6 32 5.3