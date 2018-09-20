The Bulldogs climb to 3-0 after last Saturday’s win and now they look for more. The Dawgs will make their second trip to Columbia (this time, Missouri) as they tangle with the Tigers. But before you go to the game,watch it on TV, or listen to it on the radio, here is a deeper look at some stats I've crunched on last week’s game against Middle Tennessee, this week’s game against Missouri, and a whole lot more. Here is a stat that I found shocking: Georgia played Missouri last season on October 14th and won 53 to 28. Since October 15th to games starting this week, in the regular season, there are three teams that currently have nine wins. Alabama (9-1 record) and Georgia (9-2 record), but the other team is the Tigers from Mizzou with a 9-1 record since losing to the Dawgs last season. Georgia’s offense seems to be clicking. They have scored 135 points including 100 in the first half. They are one of only four teams to have scored 100 or more points in the first half entering this week’s games (Alabama, Boston College and Memphis). It seems they put on the brakes a little in the second half, scoring just 35 points, and have yet to score in the fourth quarter. This is mostly due to playing second- and third-string players. The Dawgs are second in the FBS in first half point differential. Check out this top five…

FBS Leaders - First Half Point Differential Entering this week 1st Half Points For 1st Half Points Against Point Differential Alabama 117 7 110 Georgia 100 17 83 Memphis 101 19 82 North Texas 95 16 79 Mississippi State 87 9 78

The Dawgs have scored 40 or more points in each of their first three games. It is only the second time a Bulldog team has done that and the second time this decade. Here are the times when Georgia has scored 40 or more points in their first two games or more:

Seasons Starting with Multiple 40+ Point Scoring Games Games Opponents 2012 5 Buffalo, Missouri, Florida Atlantic, Vanderbilt and Tennessee 2018 3 Austin Peay, South Carolina and Middle Tennessee 2008 2 Georgia Southern and Central Michigan 1922 2 Newberry and Mercer 1915 2 Newberry and Dahlonega 1913 2 Alabama Presbyterian and Dahlonega 1910 2 Locust Grove and Gordon

Georgia’s rushing attack has been on fire as well. The Bulldogs have averaged 272 rush yards per game—their highest ever in a season was 303.4 in 1971. Not bad, considering the highest amount of rush attempts by an individual player in a game this season is 12 (D’Andre Swift vs. South Carolina). They've been led by Elijah Holyfield’s 200 rush yards. Holyfield set a career-high by running for 100 last week vs. Middle Tennessee. He had exactly 100 as well in the first two games combined. I crunched a stat last week of him running by downs This week, I'm switching backs and will focus on Brian Herrien:

Brian Herrien: Georgia Career Rushing by Downs Rush Attempts Rush Yards Average TD Rushes 1st Down 73 425 5.82 1 2nd Down 54 245 4.54 4 3rd Down 10 49 4.90 0 Total 137 719 5.25 5

What’s crazy is the output of rushing yards by Georgia’s wide receivers this season. The Bulldogs have scored twice this way already this season, including a 56-yard touchdown by Tyler Simmons (his first career touchdown). Check out all of Georgia’s wide receivers who have rushed the ball for the Dawgs:

Georgia: Rush Yards this Season by Bulldog Wide Receivers Rush Attempts Rush Yards TD Rushes Demetris Robertson 2 95 1 Tyler Simmons 3 80 1 Mecole Hardman 1 30 0 Kearis Jackson *** 1 6 0

Another non-running back who scored a rushing touchdown for Georgia last week: Justin Fields had a 15-yard touchdown run right before the half. It was his first, but most likely not his last.

Here is a stat that UGASports.com's own Trent Smallwood pointed out to me earlier this week. The Bulldogs have rushed a total of 120 times this season and have run exactly 30 times in each quarter of play. Here’s a breakdown on rushing and passing plays by the Dawgs this season through its first three games…



Georgia: Run vs. Pass Plays by Quarter this Season Run Plays Net Yards Pass Plays Yards 1st Quarter 30 245 24 162 2nd Quarter 30 263 22 255 3rd Quarter 30 240 17 196 4th Quarter 30 68 4 36

Speaking of passing, Georgia’s quarterbacks have thrown for a combined 80.6 completion percentage this season. The Bulldogs' highest for a season was in 2014, when they completed for a combined 67.4 percent. The 80.6 percent is the highest by any FBS team this season. Check out the top five:

FBS: Highest Completion Percentage by Team this Season Completions / Attempts Completion Percentage Georgia 54 / 67 80.6 Appalachian State 41 / 54 75.9 Ohio State 79 / 105 75.2 Indiana 68 / 91 74.7 West Virginia 47 / 63 74.6

Georgia also has not thrown an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter this season. Jake Fromm has thrown for a completion percentage of 80.4 himself. His passing yards may be down, but he will be facing Missouri next. Fromm’s career-high passing yards in a game is 326, which he set last season against Mizzou. Here's a breakdown in pass yards by Fromm during his collegiate career.

Jake Fromm: Pass Yards by Game in Georgia Career Total Games 0-99 yards 1 game 100-199 yards 12 games 200-299 yards 5 games 300 or more yards 1 game ***

Last week against Middle Tennessee, Fromm tied his career-best with three touchdown passes in a game. It wasn’t just rushing and passing that gave Georgia points last week. The Bulldogs also scored on special teams. After coming close time after time last season, Mecole Hardman finally took it to the house with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Dawgs have had 15 punt returns for touchdowns in the 2000’s by nine different players. Here are the players to score in this exciting fashion:

Georgia: Punt Returns for Touchdown in the 2000's Seasons Punt Return for Touchdowns Isaiah McKenzie 2014 - 2016 5 Damien Gary 2000 - 2003 2 Mikey Henderson 2005 - 2007 2 Tyson Browning 2003 - 2005 1 Thomas Flowers 2004 - 2007 1 Prince Miller 2006 - 2009 1 Brandon Boykin 2008 - 2011 1 Reggie Davis 2013 - 2016 1 Mecole Hardman 2016 - present 1

What about defenders? Well, Deandre Baker picked off another pass this past week. It was his seventh career interception and his second this season. He has an interception in back-to-back weeks. If he gets another one this week against Missouri, he'll become just the fourth different Dawg to have interceptions in three or more straight games since 2000. Check out these defensive standouts.

Georgia: Interceptions in 3+ Consecutive Games in the 2000's Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Tim Wansley - 3 games in 2000 Arkansas Tennessee Vanderbilt Tony Taylor - 4 games in 2006 Vanderbilt Miss State Florida Kentucky Bacarri Rambo - 3 games in 2011 South Carolina Coastal Carolina Ole Miss