Stats Crunch
The Bulldogs climb to 3-0 after last Saturday’s win and now they look for more. The Dawgs will make their second trip to Columbia (this time, Missouri) as they tangle with the Tigers. But before you go to the game,watch it on TV, or listen to it on the radio, here is a deeper look at some stats I've crunched on last week’s game against Middle Tennessee, this week’s game against Missouri, and a whole lot more.
Here is a stat that I found shocking: Georgia played Missouri last season on October 14th and won 53 to 28. Since October 15th to games starting this week, in the regular season, there are three teams that currently have nine wins. Alabama (9-1 record) and Georgia (9-2 record), but the other team is the Tigers from Mizzou with a 9-1 record since losing to the Dawgs last season.
Georgia’s offense seems to be clicking. They have scored 135 points including 100 in the first half. They are one of only four teams to have scored 100 or more points in the first half entering this week’s games (Alabama, Boston College and Memphis). It seems they put on the brakes a little in the second half, scoring just 35 points, and have yet to score in the fourth quarter. This is mostly due to playing second- and third-string players. The Dawgs are second in the FBS in first half point differential. Check out this top five…
|1st Half Points For
|1st Half Points Against
|Point Differential
|
Alabama
|
117
|
7
|
110
|
Georgia
|
100
|
17
|
83
|
Memphis
|
101
|
19
|
82
|
North Texas
|
95
|
16
|
79
|
Mississippi State
|
87
|
9
|
78
The Dawgs have scored 40 or more points in each of their first three games. It is only the second time a Bulldog team has done that and the second time this decade. Here are the times when Georgia has scored 40 or more points in their first two games or more:
|Games
|Opponents
|
2012
|
5
|
Buffalo, Missouri, Florida Atlantic, Vanderbilt and Tennessee
|
2018
|
3
|
Austin Peay, South Carolina and Middle Tennessee
|
2008
|
2
|
Georgia Southern and Central Michigan
|
1922
|
2
|
Newberry and Mercer
|
1915
|
2
|
Newberry and Dahlonega
|
1913
|
2
|
Alabama Presbyterian and Dahlonega
|
1910
|
2
|
Locust Grove and Gordon
Georgia’s rushing attack has been on fire as well.
The Bulldogs have averaged 272 rush yards per game—their highest ever in a season was 303.4 in 1971.
Not bad, considering the highest amount of rush attempts by an individual player in a game this season is 12 (D’Andre Swift vs. South Carolina). They've been led by Elijah Holyfield’s 200 rush yards. Holyfield set a career-high by running for 100 last week vs. Middle Tennessee. He had exactly 100 as well in the first two games combined. I crunched a stat last week of him running by downs This week, I'm switching backs and will focus on Brian Herrien:
|Rush Attempts
|Rush Yards
|Average
|TD Rushes
|
1st Down
|
73
|
425
|
5.82
|
1
|
2nd Down
|
54
|
245
|
4.54
|
4
|
3rd Down
|
10
|
49
|
4.90
|
0
|
Total
|
137
|
719
|
5.25
|
5
What’s crazy is the output of rushing yards by Georgia’s wide receivers this season. The Bulldogs have scored twice this way already this season, including a 56-yard touchdown by Tyler Simmons (his first career touchdown). Check out all of Georgia’s wide receivers who have rushed the ball for the Dawgs:
|Rush Attempts
|Rush Yards
|TD Rushes
|
Demetris Robertson
|
2
|
95
|
1
|
Tyler Simmons
|
3
|
80
|
1
|
Mecole Hardman
|
1
|
30
|
0
|
Kearis Jackson ***
|
1
|
6
|
0
Another non-running back who scored a rushing touchdown for Georgia last week: Justin Fields had a 15-yard touchdown run right before the half. It was his first, but most likely not his last.
Here is a stat that UGASports.com's own Trent Smallwood pointed out to me earlier this week. The Bulldogs have rushed a total of 120 times this season and have run exactly 30 times in each quarter of play. Here’s a breakdown on rushing and passing plays by the Dawgs this season through its first three games…
|Run Plays
|Net Yards
|Pass Plays
|Yards
|
1st Quarter
|
30
|
245
|
24
|
162
|
2nd Quarter
|
30
|
263
|
22
|
255
|
3rd Quarter
|
30
|
240
|
17
|
196
|
4th Quarter
|
30
|
68
|
4
|
36
Speaking of passing, Georgia’s quarterbacks have thrown for a combined 80.6 completion percentage this season. The Bulldogs' highest for a season was in 2014, when they completed for a combined 67.4 percent. The 80.6 percent is the highest by any FBS team this season. Check out the top five:
|Completions / Attempts
|Completion Percentage
|
Georgia
|
54 / 67
|
80.6
|
Appalachian State
|
41 / 54
|
75.9
|
Ohio State
|
79 / 105
|
75.2
|
Indiana
|
68 / 91
|
74.7
|
West Virginia
|
47 / 63
|
74.6
Georgia also has not thrown an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter this season.
Jake Fromm has thrown for a completion percentage of 80.4 himself. His passing yards may be down, but he will be facing Missouri next. Fromm’s career-high passing yards in a game is 326, which he set last season against Mizzou. Here's a breakdown in pass yards by Fromm during his collegiate career.
|Total Games
|
0-99 yards
|
1 game
|
100-199 yards
|
12 games
|
200-299 yards
|
5 games
|
300 or more yards
|
1 game ***
Last week against Middle Tennessee, Fromm tied his career-best with three touchdown passes in a game.
It wasn’t just rushing and passing that gave Georgia points last week. The Bulldogs also scored on special teams. After coming close time after time last season, Mecole Hardman finally took it to the house with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Dawgs have had 15 punt returns for touchdowns in the 2000’s by nine different players. Here are the players to score in this exciting fashion:
|Seasons
|Punt Return for Touchdowns
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
2014 - 2016
|
5
|
Damien Gary
|
2000 - 2003
|
2
|
Mikey Henderson
|
2005 - 2007
|
2
|
Tyson Browning
|
2003 - 2005
|
1
|
Thomas Flowers
|
2004 - 2007
|
1
|
Prince Miller
|
2006 - 2009
|
1
|
Brandon Boykin
|
2008 - 2011
|
1
|
Reggie Davis
|
2013 - 2016
|
1
|
Mecole Hardman
|
2016 - present
|
1
What about defenders? Well, Deandre Baker picked off another pass this past week. It was his seventh career interception and his second this season. He has an interception in back-to-back weeks. If he gets another one this week against Missouri, he'll become just the fourth different Dawg to have interceptions in three or more straight games since 2000. Check out these defensive standouts.
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|
Tim Wansley - 3 games
in 2000
|
Arkansas
|
Tennessee
|
Vanderbilt
|
Tony Taylor - 4 games in 2006
|
Vanderbilt
|
Miss State
|
Florida
|
Kentucky
|
Bacarri Rambo - 3 games in 2011
|
South Carolina
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Ole Miss
Speaking of Bacarri Rambo, he's currently a grad assistant coach with the Bulldogs.
And one last connection: Everyone knows that current Missouri Offensive Coordinator Derek Dooley is the son of Georgia legendary head coach Vince Dooley. But did you know that the younger Dooley was also the tight ends coach of the 2006 Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban? Also part of that coaching staff was current Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (DL), current Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (QB), and two people on the current Bulldog staff: co-offensive coordinator James Coley ,who was an offensive assistant, and current Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart, who was the Safeties coach.