Stats Crunch
While last week’s game had its ups and downs, the Dawgs came out victorious against the Aggies to improve to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference. The ten wins gives Georgia 98 this decade, which ties the previous decade for most wins.
The next opponent is one of Georgia’s biggest rivals. Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is huge in this state, and controversy and drama has surrounded the meetings throughout the years. Lately, the series has been one-sided as you can see how the match-ups have fared decade by decade.
|Team Leading Series
|Team Leading Series
|
1890s
|
Georgia 3 games to 1
|
1960s
|
Georgia 6-4
|
1900s
|
Tech 5-2-1
|
1970s
|
Georgia 7-3
|
1910s
|
Georgia 4-2-1
|
1980s
|
Georgia 7-3
|
1920s
|
Tech 3-2
|
1990s
|
Georgia 7-3
|
1930s
|
Georgia 5-2-3
|
2000s
|
Georgia 8-2
|
1940s
|
Georgia 6-2
|
2010s
|
Georgia 7-2
|
1950s
|
Tech 7-3
That’s 67 wins in all for Georgia against Georgia Tech. It's by far the most against any other team and it is one of two teams that the Bulldogs have had 60 against. Check out the teams for which the Dawgs have had at least 50, and how they fared against them this season.
|All-Time Wins
|2019 Result
|
vs. Georgia Tech
|
67
|
TBD
|
vs. Auburn
|
60
|
Won
|
vs. Kentucky
|
59
|
Won
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
58
|
Won
|
vs. Florida
|
53
|
Won
|
vs. South Carolina
|
51
|
Lost
When Georgia got its 10th win of the season last week, it marked three seasons in a row for the Bulldogs. The team record for most seasons in a row with ten wins is four, when the Dawgs did it from 1980 to 1983 and 2002 to 2005. Georgia Tech has had four 10-win seasons since 1957.
Kirby Smart was 3-1 against Tech as a player, and is currently 2-1 as a head coach.
Jake Fromm struggled to complete passes last Saturday, going 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) against Texas A&M. Fromm has thrown under 50 percent in just six of 40 career games, but three of those have happened in the last three games. The last Georgia starting quarterback to complete less than 50 percent of his passes was Mike Bobo in the first three games of 1996.
Fromm did throw another touchdown pass, and he now has 71 for his career. One more and he ties David Greene for second place. He's still quite a distance from first. Check out the top three:
|Seasons
|Career TD Passes
|Career Pass Attempts
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010 - 2013
|
121
|
1,478
|
David Greene
|
2001 - 2004
|
72
|
1,440
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017 - present
|
71
|
881
Fromm also passed Matthew Stafford in career completions in the last game. The current signal caller now has 567 for his career and ranks fourth all-time in school history. He still has 271 more to go to get to third place.
D’Andre Swift passed Knowshon Moreno on the all-time yards rushing list in the last game. Swift has 2,797 in his career, good enough for seventh place on Georgia’s career list. Here are the top seven in that category.
|Seasons
|Career Rush Yards
|Career Rush Attempts
|
Herschel Walker
|
1980 - 1982
|
5,259
|
994
|
Nick Chubb
|
2014 - 2017
|
4,769
|
758
|
Sony Michel
|
2014 - 2017
|
3,638
|
591
|
Todd Gurley
|
2012 - 2014
|
3,285
|
510
|
Garrison Hearst
|
1990 - 1992
|
3,232
|
543
|
Lars Tate
|
1984 - 1987
|
3,017
|
615
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2017 - present
|
2,797
|
427
Swift had 103 yards rushing against the Aggies last week. It was his fifth 100-yard game this season, and the ninth of his career. One more game of 100 plus and he will be tied for 10th on Georgia’s career 100-yard rush games with Robert Edwards and Willie McClendon.
One of Swift’s 100-yard games came last season against Georgia Tech. Speaking of running against Tech, Herschel Walkers’s numbers against the Yellow Jackets were: 88 attempts, 592 yards (6.7 avg), and nine touchdowns in three games.
Swift had a team-high four catches in the game against Texas A&M. He's currently fourth on the team with 21 receptions. He has 70 for his career, which leads all active SEC running backs. Here's the list:
|School
|Career Receptions
|
D'Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
70
|
Lamical Perine
|
Florida
|
64
|
Rico Dowdle
|
South Carolina
|
60
|
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|
LSU
|
53
The lone touchdown reception last Saturday was by true freshman George Pickens. Pickens now has five touchdown receptions, which leads the team. He is tied for fourth for most touchdown receptions by a true freshman in the nation, and is second by himself in the SEC, behind only Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer.
While the offense for Georgia has been inconsistent, the defense for the Dawgs has been dominant. Check this list of 21-plus point games in conference play.
|Offensive Games with 21 or more points
|Defensive Games allowing 21 or fewer points
|
2016
|
4
|
3
|
2017
|
7
|
6
|
2018
|
7
|
6
|
2019
|
6
|
8
The last time the Bulldogs allowed 21 or fewer points in every conference game was in 1983.
Georgia has allowed six total points (two field goals) in the first halves on games over the last five games combined.
Georgia’s defense dominated against the run on Saturday (actually all season). Texas A&M had a season-high 319 yards rushing the week before playing Georgia. Against the Dawgs, the Aggies had -1 on 20 attempts. The last time the Bulldogs held their opponent to negative yards rushing was in 2011, when the Gators had -19. Two games prior to that Florida game, Georgia held Tennessee to -21. The record is -50 against Kentucky, back in 1999.
Rush Defense is not the only category in which Georgia has fared well. Stat-wise, here's how the Dawgs defense ranks in some impressive categories.
|SEC Rank
|National Rank
|
11 Scrimmage Touchdowns Allowed
|
1st
|
1st
|
10.7 Points Per Game Allowed
|
1st
|
T-2nd
|
68.5 Rush Yards Per Game Allowed
|
1st
|
2nd
|
199.3 Pass Yards Per Game Allowed
|
8th
|
29th
|
267.8 Total Yards Per Game Allowed
|
1st
|
5th
|
29.1 Opponents 3rd Down Conversion Pct
|
2nd
|
10th
Jake Camarda has boomed 18 punts this season that have gone 50 or more yards and is currently fourth in the nation, averaging 47.4 yards per punt.
Rodrigo Blankenship added 13 points last week and now has 418 for his career, which moved him to the top of the list in all-time points scored in Georgia history. He is 62 points away from the SEC record currently held by Auburn’s Daniel Carlson.
Blankenship had four field goals against the Aggies, tying his career-high. He has connected on four field goals in four different games for the Bulldogs. He now has 76 for his career and is one away from tying Kevin Butler for second place. The current kicker has recently been named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top kicker.