While last week’s game had its ups and downs, the Dawgs came out victorious against the Aggies to improve to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference. The ten wins gives Georgia 98 this decade, which ties the previous decade for most wins. The next opponent is one of Georgia’s biggest rivals. Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is huge in this state, and controversy and drama has surrounded the meetings throughout the years. Lately, the series has been one-sided as you can see how the match-ups have fared decade by decade.

Clean Old Fashioned Hate: Decade-by-Decade Team Leading Series Team Leading Series 1890s Georgia 3 games to 1 1960s Georgia 6-4 1900s Tech 5-2-1 1970s Georgia 7-3 1910s Georgia 4-2-1 1980s Georgia 7-3 1920s Tech 3-2 1990s Georgia 7-3 1930s Georgia 5-2-3 2000s Georgia 8-2 1940s Georgia 6-2 2010s Georgia 7-2 1950s Tech 7-3

That’s 67 wins in all for Georgia against Georgia Tech. It's by far the most against any other team and it is one of two teams that the Bulldogs have had 60 against. Check out the teams for which the Dawgs have had at least 50, and how they fared against them this season.

Georgia - Most All-Time Wins Against an Opponent All-Time Wins 2019 Result vs. Georgia Tech 67 TBD vs. Auburn 60 Won vs. Kentucky 59 Won vs. Vanderbilt 58 Won vs. Florida 53 Won vs. South Carolina 51 Lost

When Georgia got its 10th win of the season last week, it marked three seasons in a row for the Bulldogs. The team record for most seasons in a row with ten wins is four, when the Dawgs did it from 1980 to 1983 and 2002 to 2005. Georgia Tech has had four 10-win seasons since 1957. Kirby Smart was 3-1 against Tech as a player, and is currently 2-1 as a head coach. Jake Fromm struggled to complete passes last Saturday, going 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) against Texas A&M. Fromm has thrown under 50 percent in just six of 40 career games, but three of those have happened in the last three games. The last Georgia starting quarterback to complete less than 50 percent of his passes was Mike Bobo in the first three games of 1996. Fromm did throw another touchdown pass, and he now has 71 for his career. One more and he ties David Greene for second place. He's still quite a distance from first. Check out the top three:

Most Career TD Passes by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career TD Passes Career Pass Attempts Aaron Murray 2010 - 2013 121 1,478 David Greene 2001 - 2004 72 1,440 Jake Fromm 2017 - present 71 881

Fromm also passed Matthew Stafford in career completions in the last game. The current signal caller now has 567 for his career and ranks fourth all-time in school history. He still has 271 more to go to get to third place. D’Andre Swift passed Knowshon Moreno on the all-time yards rushing list in the last game. Swift has 2,797 in his career, good enough for seventh place on Georgia’s career list. Here are the top seven in that category.

Most Career Rush Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Rush Yards Career Rush Attempts Herschel Walker 1980 - 1982 5,259 994 Nick Chubb 2014 - 2017 4,769 758 Sony Michel 2014 - 2017 3,638 591 Todd Gurley 2012 - 2014 3,285 510 Garrison Hearst 1990 - 1992 3,232 543 Lars Tate 1984 - 1987 3,017 615 D'Andre Swift 2017 - present 2,797 427

Swift had 103 yards rushing against the Aggies last week. It was his fifth 100-yard game this season, and the ninth of his career. One more game of 100 plus and he will be tied for 10th on Georgia’s career 100-yard rush games with Robert Edwards and Willie McClendon. One of Swift’s 100-yard games came last season against Georgia Tech. Speaking of running against Tech, Herschel Walkers’s numbers against the Yellow Jackets were: 88 attempts, 592 yards (6.7 avg), and nine touchdowns in three games. Swift had a team-high four catches in the game against Texas A&M. He's currently fourth on the team with 21 receptions. He has 70 for his career, which leads all active SEC running backs. Here's the list:

Most Career Receptions by an Active SEC Running Back School Career Receptions D'Andre Swift Georgia 70 Lamical Perine Florida 64 Rico Dowdle South Carolina 60 Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU 53

The lone touchdown reception last Saturday was by true freshman George Pickens. Pickens now has five touchdown receptions, which leads the team. He is tied for fourth for most touchdown receptions by a true freshman in the nation, and is second by himself in the SEC, behind only Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer. While the offense for Georgia has been inconsistent, the defense for the Dawgs has been dominant. Check this list of 21-plus point games in conference play.

SEC Games Under Kirby Smart Offensive Games with 21 or more points Defensive Games allowing 21 or fewer points 2016 4 3 2017 7 6 2018 7 6 2019 6 8

The last time the Bulldogs allowed 21 or fewer points in every conference game was in 1983. Georgia has allowed six total points (two field goals) in the first halves on games over the last five games combined. Georgia’s defense dominated against the run on Saturday (actually all season). Texas A&M had a season-high 319 yards rushing the week before playing Georgia. Against the Dawgs, the Aggies had -1 on 20 attempts. The last time the Bulldogs held their opponent to negative yards rushing was in 2011, when the Gators had -19. Two games prior to that Florida game, Georgia held Tennessee to -21. The record is -50 against Kentucky, back in 1999. Rush Defense is not the only category in which Georgia has fared well. Stat-wise, here's how the Dawgs defense ranks in some impressive categories.

Georgia Defense Totals and Ranks SEC Rank National Rank 11 Scrimmage Touchdowns Allowed 1st 1st 10.7 Points Per Game Allowed 1st T-2nd 68.5 Rush Yards Per Game Allowed 1st 2nd 199.3 Pass Yards Per Game Allowed 8th 29th 267.8 Total Yards Per Game Allowed 1st 5th 29.1 Opponents 3rd Down Conversion Pct 2nd 10th