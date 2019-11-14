For the 124th time, Georgia and Auburn will meet in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry down in Auburn this Saturday. With a victory, Georgia will clinch the SEC East, and appear in the SEC Championship for the eighth time. Most Georgia fans know the first-ever game in this series was played in Atlanta back in 1892, but did you know it was played on the 20th of February? Besides Atlanta, Auburn, and Athens, the game has also been played in Macon, Montgomery, Savannah, and Columbus. Georgia has struggled against the SEC West under Kirby Smart. Smart is 4-5 against the West if you include postseason match-ups. After the Missouri game, Smart is 20-4 against the SEC East, including 17-1 the last three seasons.

Entering this week, Georgia is one of three FBS schools with three or more shutouts this season (Wisconsin and Florida). It's also one of two FBS schools with two or more shutouts against Power Five schools (Iowa). Since 1964, the Bulldogs have had three or more shutouts in a season eight times. Some of the opponents on this list may shock you:

Georgia - 3 or More Shutouts in a Season Since 1964 Shutouts Opponents 1964 3 at Vanderbilt, vs. Georgia Tech, vs. Texas Tech (Sun Bowl) 1967 3 vs. Mississippi State, vs. South Carolina, vs. Auburn 1969 3 vs. Tulane, at Clemson, vs. Kentucky 1971 4 at Clemson, at Vanderbilt, vs. Kentucky, at South Carolina 1976 4 at Clemson, vs. Alabama, vs. Vanderbilt, at Auburn 1980 3 vs. Texas A&M, vs. Vanderbilt, at Kentucky 1981 3 vs. Tennessee, vs. South Carolina, vs. Kentucky 2019 3 vs. Arkansas State, vs. Kentucky, vs. Missouri

Georgia once had seven shutouts in a season. Back in 1920, the team finished 8-0-1, was the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association Champion, and shut out seven of its nine opponents. Georgia still has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season, and has allowed opposing offenses to score just eight TDs on the season. The Bulldogs are tied for first in the nation in that last category. Here's the top five:

Fewest TD from Scrimmage Allowed this season Scrimmage Touchdowns Total Georgia 0 Rushing / 8 Passing 8 Ohio State 3 Rushing / 5 Passing 8 Iowa 3 Rushing / 9 Passing 12 Penn State 6 Rushing / 7 Passing 13 Utah 3 Rushing / 10 Passing 13

The Dawgs are allowing 10.1 points per game. Last season, they allowed 19.2. Georgia’s record for fewest in a season of 12 or more games happened in 2003, when the Dawgs gave up 14.5 points per game. That season, the Bulldogs only posted one shutout, the opening game at Clemson. Jake Fromm had his worst career game in terms of completion percentage, going 13-for-29 (44.8%) against Missouri. That was only his fourth career game of completing less than 50% on his passes. Check out this unique stat on Fromm’s passing, including the team’s record.

Jake Fromm - Completion Percentage Comparison Career Games Georgia Record Completing 80-100% 6 6-0 Completing 70-79% 12 12-0 Completing 60-69% 10 9-1 Completing 50-59% 6 3-3 Completing Under 50% 4 2-2

Fromm did throw two touchdown passes in the game. It was the 21st time he has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in a game. Compare that to the three times in which he has thrown multiple interceptions. The two touchdown passes give him 67 for his career, which ties him for third place.

Most Career TD Passes by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career TD Passes Career Interceptions Aaron Murray 2010 - 2013 121 41 David Greene 2001 - 2004 72 32 Eric Zeier 1991 - 1994 67 37 Jake Fromm 2017 - present 67 16

Both of Fromm’s touchdown passes last Saturday went to freshman George Pickens. Here are the top four true freshmen in the SEC when it comes to catching touchdowns.



SEC Leaders - Most TD Receptions this season by true freshman School TD Receptions Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M 6 George Pickens Georgia 4 Dominick Blaylock Georgia 3 Ainias Smith Texas A&M 3

Pickens is also tied for the most yards receiving in the SEC by a true freshman with 389. He is tied with Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. Lawrence Cager was having another outstanding game until he got hurt. He had six receptions for 93 yards. On the season, he has 32 receptions for 470 yards. Last season in Miami, he had 21 receptions for 374. D’Andre Swift rushed for 83 yards on 12 attempts. He had a season-high 47-yard run in the game, Five of the six Bulldogs who carried the ball had a run for at least ten yards (Swift, Brian Herrien, Zamir White, Demetris Robertson and Jake Fromm). Missouri had just one run all game that went more than ten yards. Swift now has 921 yards rushing for the season. If he gets 79 more yards on the ground, he will become the fifth different Georgia player with multiple seasons of 1,000 or more, joining Herschel Walker, Nick Chubb, Knowshon Moreno, and Sony Michel. The 921 yards this season gives him 2,588 for his career, making him 10th all-time in school history. He has a chance to pass some more Georgia legends this week. Here is that impressive list, six through ten.

Most Career Yards Rushing by a Georgia Bulldog (6th through 10th) Seasons Career Rush Yards 6th - Lars Tate 1984 - 1987 3,017 7th - Knowshon Moreno 2007 - 2008 2,734 8th - Rodney Hampton 1987 - 1989 2,668 9th - Thomas Brown 2004 - 2007 2,646 10th - D'Andre Swift 2017 - present 2,588

Here's a weekly look at each of Georgia’s top five backs this season, and how they've run during each quarter this season.

Georgia's Top 5 Running Backs this season: Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr D'Andre Swift 44 / 225 39 / 313 33 / 254 29 / 125 Brian Herrien 21 / 108 13 / 66 22 / 122 14 / 70 Zamir White 7 / 37 9 / 50 20 / 135 10 / 49 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 5 / 21 8 / 107 James Cook 7 / 54 2 / 19 5 / 50 4 / -1

Rodrigo Blankenship was honored again this week as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. It was the fifth time he's received that honor this season, and the seventh overall. He's now four field goals shy of tying Blair Walsh for third place for career field goals, and five from tying Kevin Butler for second place. Speaking of Walsh, Blankenship passed him on the extra-points-made list. Blankenship currently sits second behind Marshall Morgan on that list. One list that Blankenship can make history with this week is the most points in school history. He's in fourth right now, but he can possibly reach the top.