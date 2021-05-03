UGASports - Stats Crunch (2021 NFL Draft Recap)

It was a record-setting draft for the Georgia Bulldogs as nine Dawgs were drafted. The nine Bulldogs were the most by Georgia in one NFL Draft, breaking the record of eight set by the 2002 and 2013 drafts. UGA's total was tied for the third-most of any school in the draft (Alabama and Ohio State had ten while Notre Dame also had nine). In comparison, Georgia Tech has had nine total in the last seven NFL Drafts and only three have been selected in the first three rounds since 2011. Here is a look at this week's picks and the ones from 2002 and 2013.

NFL Drafts with 8+ Georgia Bulldogs selected 2002 2013 2021 1-25 - Charles Grant 1-17 - Jarvis Jones 1-29 - Eric Stokes 3-73 - Will Witherspoon 1-30 - Alec Ogletree 2-33 - Tyson Campbell 4-114 - Randy McMichael 3-82 - John Jenkins 2-50 - Azeez Ojulari 4-120 - Terreal Bierria 3-84 - Shawn Williams 3-92 - Monty Rice 5-157 - Jermaine Phillips 5-134 - Sanders Commings 3-94 - Ben Cleveland 5-166 - Verron Haynes 5-161 - Tavarres King 3-97 - Tre' McKitty 7--220 - Josh Mallard 6-188 - Cornelius Washington 5-169 - Ricard LeCounte 7-233 - Tim Wansley 6-191 - Bacarri Rambo 6-190 - Trey Hill 7-241 - Mark Webb

1st Round - 29th overall - Eric Stokes - Green Bay Packers

- Stokes was the first Georgia cornerback to go in the first round since Deandre Baker in 2019, but before that, it was 1999 when Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey was selected. - This is the third time Georgia had a player going 29th overall. Last season was Isaiah Wilson going 29th, but the first time was Pro Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton was drafted in 1961 - Stokes was the first Bulldog to be taken by the Packers in an NFL Draft since 2009 and the fifth since 1962 (Stokes - 2021, Jarius Wynn - 2009, Jermaine Smith - 1997, Darryl Jones - 1984, Tom Pennington - 1962). -This marks the fourth straight season with a first-round pick (the UGA record is 5 straight from 2001-05)

Most Consecutive Seasons with 1st Round Pick by Georgia Bulldogs 2001-2005 2018-2021 2001 - Richard Seymour (6th overall) 2018 - Roquan Smith (8th overall) 2001 - Marcus Stroud (13th overall) 2018 - Isiah Wynn (23rd overall) 2002 - Charles Grant (25th overall) 2018 - Sony Michel (31st overall) 2003 - Johnathan Sullivan (6th overall) 2019 - Deandre Baker (30th overall) 2003 - George Foster (20th overall) 2020 - Andrew Thomas (4th overall) 2004 - Ben Watson (32nd overall) 2020 - Isaiah Wilson (29th overall) 2005 - Thomas Davis (14th overall) 2021 - Eric Stokes (29th overall) 2005 - David Pollack (17th overall)

2nd Round - 33rd overall - Tyson Campbell - Jacksonville Jaguars

- This was the fourth straight season in which a Georgia player went in the second round. - This was the first time that Georgia had the first pick of the second round of the NFL Draft. Twice they had the second pick of the second round (Rodney "Boss" Bailey in 2003 and Lamar "Racehorse" Davis in 1943). - This was also the first time a Georgia player has ever gone 33rd overall. - Campbell is the fourth Bulldog ever to be taken by the Jaguars in the NFL Draft, but the first in 20 years.



Georgia Bulldogs to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars Player Selected 1998 Brandon Tolbert 7th round - 214th overall 1999 Emarlos Leroy 6th round - 182nd overall 2001 Marcus Stroud 1st round - 13th overall 2021 Tyson Campbell 2nd round - 33rd overall

2nd Round - 50th overall - Azeez Ojulari - New York Giants

- This was the second time that a Bulldog has gone 50th overall. The other time was in 2009 when Mohamed Massaquoi was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. - This was the fourth straight draft in which the Giants have selected a Bulldog. Interesting note: the Steelers drafted a Bulldog in five straight years from 1948 to 1952. Check out this impressive list of players when teams select Bulldogs in four or consecutive years.

NFL Teams Selecting Georgia Bulldogs in 4+ Consecutive Years Steelers (1948-52) Packers (1945-48) 49ers (1951-54) Bengals (2010-13) Giants (2018-21) Dan Edwards (1948) Don Wells (1945) Nick Feher (1951) Geno Atkins (2010) Lorenzo Carter (2018) Joe Jackura (1949) J.P. Miller (1946) Bill Mixon (1951) A.J. Green (2011) Deandre Baker (2019) Joe Geri (1949) Ray Sellers (1947) Marion Campbell (1952) Clint Boling (2011) Andrew Thomas (2020) Al Bodine (1950) Herb St. John (1947) Harry Babcock (1953) Orson Charles (2012) Tae Crowder (2020) Pat Field (1951) Herb St. John (1948) Frank DePietro (1954) Shawn Williams (2013) Azeez Ojulari (2021) Harry Babcock (1952) Weyman Sellers (1948) Claude Hipps (1952)

*** The Steelers drafted Babcock even though he was ineligible (he was 1st overall pick in 1953 by the 49ers) - I don't know the reasoning of why Herb St. John was drafted twice

3rd Round - 92nd overall - Monty Rice - Tennessee Titans

- This was the third straight season in which the Titans have drafted a Bulldog (D'Andre Walker in 2019 and Isaiah Wilson in 2020) and the fourth Bulldog overall (also Rennie Curran in 2010). - This marks the fourth time that the Bulldogs have had at least one player being drafted in the first, second and third rounds. - Rice is the third Bulldog to be selected 92nd overall in the NFL Draft. Spike Jones was picked at that number in 1970 and as was future Pro Football Hall of Famer Hines Ward in 1998. - This is the 5th time in the last nine NFL Drafts in which two or more linebackers have been selected in one year as you can see on this chart.

2+ Georgia Bulldog Linebackers in one NFL Draft (since 2013) 2013 2015 2016 2018 2021 Jarvis Jones Ramik Wilson Leonard Floyd Roquan Smith Azeez Ojulari Alec Ogletree Amarlo Herrera Jordan Jenkins Lorenzo Carter Monty Rice Cornelius Washington



3rd Round - 94th overall - Ben Cleveland - Baltimore Ravens

- This is the third time the Baltimore Ravens (not the original Cleveland Browns) selected a Bulldog. Musa Smith in 2003 and DeAngelo Tyson were the first two Dawg draft picks to become a member of the Ravens. - The only other Bulldog that was selected 94th overall in the NFL Draft was Craig Hertwig. Several of you may remember him as 'Sky' who was the former owner of Sky's Place and Nowhere Bar in Athens. - This marks the fourth straight year in which a Georgia offensive lineman has been taken. This list should certainly grow by the way the Bulldogs have been recruiting this position lately.





Georgia Offensive Lineman to be Drafted (since 2018) 2018 2019 2020 2021 Isaiah Wynn (1st round) Lamont Gaillard (6th round) Andrew Thomas (1st round) Ben Cleveland (3rd round) Isaiah Wilson (1st round) Trey Hill (6th round) Solomon Kindley (4th round)

3rd Round - 97th overall - Tre' McKitty - Los Angeles Chargers

- Third straight season in which a Bulldogs tight end was drafted (2019 - Isaac Nauta and 2020 -Charlie Woerner). - Third No. 97 overall pick that Georgia has had in its history. Pete Tinsley was taken 97th in 1938 as was Rennie Curran in 2010. Tinsley however was an 11th round pick. - Two previous Georgia tight ends have caught touchdowns for the Chargers in their history (Randy McMichael and Shannon Mitchell). - When the Chargers drafted a Bulldog, it was the first time since 1977 that it has happened. It happened the next day again. Remember Paul Oliver was a supplemental draft pick and not part of the original NFL Draft in 2007. Here are the seven Georgia players to be drafted by the Chargers in their history.





Georgia Bulldogs to be Drafted by the Chargers Player Round 1960 Larry Lancaster *** AFL Draft 1960 Gordon Kelley *** AFL Draft 1975 Barry Collier 8th round 1976 Glynn Harrison 9th round 1977 Gene Washington 9th round 2021 Tre' McKitty 3rd round 2021 Mark Webb 7th round

5th Round -169th overall - Richard LeCounte - Cleveland Browns

- First UGA safety to be drafted since 2013 when Shawn Williams and Bacarri Rambo were drafted. - This marks the 13th time that the Browns have drafted a Bulldog. The last two times were Mohamed Massaquoi in 2009 and Nick Chubb in 2018. - LeCounte and Mark Webb (7th round pick) make four defensive backs taken when you add Stokes and Campbell from above. This is the first time Georgia has had four defensive backs taken in an NFL Draft. The Bulldogs have had three taken three other times.

3+ Georgia Bulldog Defensive Backs in one NFL Draft 2002 2006 2013 2021 Terreal Bierria (4th) Tim Jennings (2nd) Shawn Williams (3rd) Eric Stokes (1st) Jermaine Phillips (5th) Greg Blue (5th) Sanders Commings (5th) Tyson Campbell (2nd) Tim Wansley (7th) DeMario Minter (5th) Bacarri Rambo (6th) Richard LeCounte (5th) Mark Webb (7th)

6th Round -190th - Trey Hill - Cincinnati Bengals

- Third Bulldog Center drafted in the NFL since 2012 (Ben Jones in 2012 and Lamont Gaillard in 2019). David Andrews wasn't drafted but has done quite well in the pros. - This is the second straight year in which a Dawg was drafted 190th overall (Charlie Woerner in 2020). The only other Bulldog at 190 was another big man, Ken Shackleford in 2007. - Fourth time the Bengals selected a Georgia offensive lineman in the draft but only the second since the 1970s and only one of these four was a Moonpie.



Georgia Bulldog Offensive Linemen Drafted by Cincinnati Bengals Year Round 1977 Mike Wilson 4th round 1977 Joel Parrish 11th round 2011 Clint Boling 4th round 2021 Trey Hill 6th round

7th Round - 241st overall - Mark Webb - Los Angeles Chargers

First of all, congrats to Dayne Young who said on last week's UGASports Live that the Bulldogs would have nine players selected. - Webb was a 7th round draft pick and selected 241st overall. The only other time a Bulldog was selected 241st overall was in 1957 when Laneair Roberts was taken. That year he was a 20th round selection. - Of course, the team that hasn't drafted a Bulldog ends up drafting two of them. A single NFL team drafting two Dawgs in one draft is not that uncommon. Here are the six times it has happened since 2011.