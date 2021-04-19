UGASports - Stats Crunch (2021 G-Day)

G-Day has come and gone, but we've managed to collect a few statistical observations. JT Daniels had himself quite the day. The gunslinger went 28-for-41 for 324 yards and three touchdowns. The last quarterback to throw for over 300 yards on G-Day was Jacob Eason, when he threw for 311 in 2017. Daniels threw for over 400 yards in his first real game for the Dawgs last November. So throwing for this many in his first G-Day isn’t that crazy. What is crazy, in my opinion, is that he threw the ball 41 times. Only five times under Kirby Smart has a Bulldog quarterback thrown 40 or more times in a game, and only one of those came in a Georgia win. Here are those five games (WARNING: some of these are painful).

Georgia Quarterbacks with 40+ attempts in a game under Kirby Smart Game QB Stats Result Jacob Eason 2016 at Missouri 29/55, 308 yards, 3 TD passes, 1 INT Won 28-27 Jake Fromm 2019 vs. South Carolina 28/51, 295 yards, 1 TD pass, 3 INT Lost 20-17 Jake Fromm 2019 vs. LSU 20/42, 225 yards, 1 TD pass, 2 INT Lost 37-10 Stetson Bennett 2020 at Alabama 18/40, 269 yards, 2 TD passes, 3 INT Lost 17-16 Jacob Eason 2016 vs. Vanderbilt 27/40, 346 yards, 1 TD pass, 0 INT Lost 17-16

The most pass attempts Daniels has thrown in a game for Georgia is 38 (twice). He threw it at least 40 times in a game twice with Southern Cal, his previous school (both losses), including 51 times against Notre Dame in 2018. Carson Beck went 22-for-31 for 236 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In the last G-Day (back in 2019), Stetson Bennett had the most yards passing, with 210. He threw for both teams that day, as he had 128 for the red and 82 for the black. On Saturday, Bennett had 54 yards on 3-of-4 passing. Brock Vandagriff was 6-for-9 passing for 47 yards, while Jackson Muschamp rounded out the signal-callers, going 1-for-2 for 19 yards. Most of those passes went to running backs—something that hasn’t happened too much as of late. Adonai Mitchell led the Dawgs with seven receptions, but the next four highest reception totals belonged to running backs. James Cook and Zamir White each had six, followed by Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards with five apiece. Could Georgia use this as a valuable weapon in 2021? Here are the reception totals for Dawg running backs under Kirby.

Receptions by Georgia Running Backs under Kirby Smart 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Sony Michel - 22 D'Andre Swift - 17 Swift - 32 Swift - 24 Cook - 16 Christian Payne - 8 Michel - 9 James Cook - 8 Cook - 16 McIntosh - 10 Nick Chubb - 5 Chubb - 4 Herrien - 8 Herrien - 16 White - 6 Brian Herrien - 2 Herrien - 2 Holyfield - 5 Zamir White - 2 Kendall Milton - 1 Brendan Douglas - 2 Holyfield - 1 Prather Hudson - 1 Kenny McIntosh - 1 Daijun Edwards - 1 Elijah Holyfield - 1 Hudson - 1