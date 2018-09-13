Here's a deeper look at a few stats that you won’t find elsewhere. I've pulled them together after Georgia’s win against South Carolina, and looking ahead to the battle against Middle Tennessee. Big win this past week by Georgia as they took care of business out in Columbia, South Carolina. This was the fourth straight win by the Bulldogs in the series, and even crazier is that the Dawgs have not trailed at any point to the Gamecocks in those four games. It was also just the third time in the series that Georgia defeated South Carolina by 14 or more points in four straight meetings. Check out these streaks:

Georgia: 4+ Win Streaks Over South Carolina by 14+ Points Seasons (Score) Seasons (Score) Seasons (Score) 1908 (29-6) 1969 (41-16) 2015 (52-20) 1911 (30-0) 1970 (52-34) 2016 (28-14) 1919 (14-0) 1971 (24-0) 2017 (24-10) 1920 (37-0) 1974 (52-14) 2018 (41-17) 1924 (18-0)

The win gave Kirby Smart victory number 23 of his young career. His overall record is 23-7, including being 10-3 at home, 8-2 on the road, and 5-2 on a neutral field. Among Georgia head coaches who have led the Bulldogs in more than 30 games, 23 is the second highest total. Here are the eight Georgia head coaches that qualify.

Most Wins by Georgia Head Coach After 30 Games Seasons (or part of) Record Mark Richt 2001-2003 24-6 Kirby Smart 2016-2018 23-7 W.A. Cunningham 1910-1912 22-5-3 Vince Dooley 1964-1966 21-8-1 Jim Donnan 1996-1998 21-9 Harry Mehre 1928-1931 18-11-1 Wally Butts 1939-1941 17-11-2 Ray Goff 1989-1991 15-15

(In case you're curious, Nick Saban was 22-8 in his first 30 games at Alabama.) After a slow start in Columbia, the Dawgs were moving the ball at will. The Bulldogs earned 30 first downs in the game. It was just the seventh time in the 2000s that Georgia had that many in one game. The record in a game by Georgia is 35 against Vanderbilt in 1981 and against Kentucky in 2013. Including those Wildcats, here are those seven games…

Georgia: Most First Downs in a Game in 2000s Season Opponent 35 2013 Kentucky 33 2002 Kentucky 32 2015 South Carolina 31 2002 Vanderbilt 30 2001 Kentucky 30 2011 Auburn 30 2018 South Carolina

The Bulldogs had 271 yards rushing and 202 yards passing. It marked the seventh time that a Kirby Smart team has had 200 or more yards in both categories in the same game. They have accomplished this feat in both contests this season. Speaking of passing, Jake Fromm started out the game a little shaky but ended up completing 15 of 18 passes. He completed his last nine attempts. The completion percentage of 83.3 is the third highest by a Bulldog in the 2000s. Here is list of the highest completion percentages by a Georgia quarterback in this century.

Georgia: Highest Completion Pct in a Game in 2000's Season and Opponent Comp / Att Comp Pct Greyson Lambert 2015 vs. South Carolina 24 / 25 96.0 David Greene 2002 vs. Vanderbilt 20 / 23 87.0 Jake Fromm 2018 vs. South Carolina 15 / 18 83.3 David Greene 2003 vs. Tennessee 22 / 27 81.5 Aaron Murray 2010 vs. Georgia Tech 15 / 19 78.9 Aaron Murray 2012 vs. Kentucky 30 / 38 78.9

One of the key protectors for Fromm and the other quarterbacks is Andrew Thomas. The left tackle hurt his ankle after the first offensive play of the second half, and it appears unlikely that he will play against Middle Tennessee. Despite being just a sophomore, Thomas is tied for fifth among most career starts by this current team. Check out the most starts by the active Bulldogs.

Georgia: Most Career Starts by an Active Player Position Career Starts Lamont Gaillard Center 30 Terry Godwin Wide Receiver 27 Deandre Baker Cornerback 23 Natrez Patrick Linebacker 19 J.R. Reed Safety 17 Jonathan Ledbetter Defensive End 17 Andrew Thomas Offensive Tackle 17

Thomas also excels in run blocking. Elijah Holyfield benefitted from Thomas’s blocking by having the most rushing yards for Georgia in the South Carolina game. The junior fought his way for a career-high 76 yards. One stat about him that surprised me is how he dominates the second down.

Elijah Holyfield: Rushing Career by Downs Rush Attempts Yards Average TD Rushes 1st Down 29 146 5.03 2 2nd Down 26 207 7.96 2 3rd Down 11 60 5.45 0 4th Down 4 9 2.25 0 Total 70 422 6.03 4

In terms of the players catching the ball, Mecole Hardman had a career day. He caught a career-high six passes and had a career-high 103 yards receiving as well. He was the first Bulldog to reach three digits in receiving yards in a game since Isaiah McKenzie did it three times in 2016. On defense, people are still talking about the Deandre Baker “almost” pick-six. Baker made the nice tipped interception and raced down the field 56 yards, but let go of the ball right before he crossed the goal line. Juwan Taylor made a heads-up play, scooping the ball for a touchdown before any Gamecocks got their hands on it. Baker’s interception was the sixth of his career.

Deandre Baker: Career Interceptions Opposing Quarterback 2016 vs. Kentucky Stephen Johnson 2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Anthony Jennings 2017 vs. Mississippi State Nick Fitzgerald 2017 vs. Georgia Tech TaQuon Marshall 2018 CFP Championship vs. Alabama *** Tua Tagovailoa 2018 vs. South Carolina Jake Bentley