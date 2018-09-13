Ticker
Here's a deeper look at a few stats that you won’t find elsewhere. I've pulled them together after Georgia’s win against South Carolina, and looking ahead to the battle against Middle Tennessee.

Big win this past week by Georgia as they took care of business out in Columbia, South Carolina. This was the fourth straight win by the Bulldogs in the series, and even crazier is that the Dawgs have not trailed at any point to the Gamecocks in those four games.

It was also just the third time in the series that Georgia defeated South Carolina by 14 or more points in four straight meetings. Check out these streaks:

Georgia: 4+ Win Streaks Over South Carolina by 14+ Points
Seasons (Score) Seasons (Score) Seasons (Score)

1908 (29-6)

1969 (41-16)

2015 (52-20)

1911 (30-0)

1970 (52-34)

2016 (28-14)

1919 (14-0)

1971 (24-0)

2017 (24-10)

1920 (37-0)

1974 (52-14)

2018 (41-17)

1924 (18-0)
*** Streaks Are Listed Vertically

The win gave Kirby Smart victory number 23 of his young career. His overall record is 23-7, including being 10-3 at home, 8-2 on the road, and 5-2 on a neutral field. Among Georgia head coaches who have led the Bulldogs in more than 30 games, 23 is the second highest total. Here are the eight Georgia head coaches that qualify.

Most Wins by Georgia Head Coach After 30 Games
Seasons (or part of) Record

Mark Richt

2001-2003

24-6

Kirby Smart

2016-2018

23-7

W.A. Cunningham

1910-1912

22-5-3

Vince Dooley

1964-1966

21-8-1

Jim Donnan

1996-1998

21-9

Harry Mehre

1928-1931

18-11-1

Wally Butts

1939-1941

17-11-2

Ray Goff

1989-1991

15-15

(In case you're curious, Nick Saban was 22-8 in his first 30 games at Alabama.)

After a slow start in Columbia, the Dawgs were moving the ball at will. The Bulldogs earned 30 first downs in the game. It was just the seventh time in the 2000s that Georgia had that many in one game. The record in a game by Georgia is 35 against Vanderbilt in 1981 and against Kentucky in 2013. Including those Wildcats, here are those seven games…

Georgia: Most First Downs in a Game in 2000s
Season Opponent

35

2013

Kentucky

33

2002

Kentucky

32

2015

South Carolina

31

2002

Vanderbilt

30

2001

Kentucky

30

2011

Auburn

30

2018

South Carolina

The Bulldogs had 271 yards rushing and 202 yards passing. It marked the seventh time that a Kirby Smart team has had 200 or more yards in both categories in the same game. They have accomplished this feat in both contests this season.

Speaking of passing, Jake Fromm started out the game a little shaky but ended up completing 15 of 18 passes. He completed his last nine attempts. The completion percentage of 83.3 is the third highest by a Bulldog in the 2000s. Here is list of the highest completion percentages by a Georgia quarterback in this century.

Georgia: Highest Completion Pct in a Game in 2000's
Season and Opponent Comp / Att Comp Pct

Greyson Lambert

2015 vs. South Carolina

24 / 25

96.0

David Greene

2002 vs. Vanderbilt

20 / 23

87.0

Jake Fromm

2018 vs. South Carolina

15 / 18

83.3

David Greene

2003 vs. Tennessee

22 / 27

81.5

Aaron Murray

2010 vs. Georgia Tech

15 / 19

78.9

Aaron Murray

2012 vs. Kentucky

30 / 38

78.9
*** Minimum 15 Completions

One of the key protectors for Fromm and the other quarterbacks is Andrew Thomas. The left tackle hurt his ankle after the first offensive play of the second half, and it appears unlikely that he will play against Middle Tennessee. Despite being just a sophomore, Thomas is tied for fifth among most career starts by this current team. Check out the most starts by the active Bulldogs.

Georgia: Most Career Starts by an Active Player
Position Career Starts

Lamont Gaillard

Center

30

Terry Godwin

Wide Receiver

27

Deandre Baker

Cornerback

23

Natrez Patrick

Linebacker

19

J.R. Reed

Safety

17

Jonathan Ledbetter

Defensive End

17

Andrew Thomas

Offensive Tackle

17

Thomas also excels in run blocking. Elijah Holyfield benefitted from Thomas’s blocking by having the most rushing yards for Georgia in the South Carolina game. The junior fought his way for a career-high 76 yards. One stat about him that surprised me is how he dominates the second down.

Elijah Holyfield: Rushing Career by Downs
Rush Attempts Yards Average TD Rushes

1st Down

29

146

5.03

2

2nd Down

26

207

7.96

2

3rd Down

11

60

5.45

0

4th Down

4

9

2.25

0

Total

70

422

6.03

4

In terms of the players catching the ball, Mecole Hardman had a career day. He caught a career-high six passes and had a career-high 103 yards receiving as well. He was the first Bulldog to reach three digits in receiving yards in a game since Isaiah McKenzie did it three times in 2016.

On defense, people are still talking about the Deandre Baker “almost” pick-six. Baker made the nice tipped interception and raced down the field 56 yards, but let go of the ball right before he crossed the goal line. Juwan Taylor made a heads-up play, scooping the ball for a touchdown before any Gamecocks got their hands on it. Baker’s interception was the sixth of his career.

Deandre Baker: Career Interceptions
Opposing Quarterback

2016 vs. Kentucky

Stephen Johnson

2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Anthony Jennings

2017 vs. Mississippi State

Nick Fitzgerald

2017 vs. Georgia Tech

TaQuon Marshall

2018 CFP Championship vs. Alabama ***

Tua Tagovailoa

2018 vs. South Carolina

Jake Bentley
*** 2017 Season

Finally, the last time Georgia faced Middle Tennessee was in 2003. It was also Mark Richt’s third season as head coach, and the Bulldogs defeated the Blue Raiders 29-7. The Dawgs were led by two rushing touchdowns by Michael Cooper and a third by Ronnie Powell. It wasn’t all fun for the Bulldogs, as they racked up 18 penalties. So far, in two games this season, the Dawgs have had seven penalties combined.

