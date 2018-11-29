Stats Crunch
It was “Clean Old Fashioned Hate” last week. Now it's the quest for a clean, old-fashioned championship. We come to Georgia’s seventh SEC title game—the chance to win its 14th crown. Let's take a quick look back at the big win over the Yellow Jackets, as well as some key numbers for the season, as we wait for the big game.
The win over Georgia Tech was Georgia’s 67th in the series (its most against any opponent). The Bulldogs scored at will for a little more than a half, leveling off at 45 points. It seems an ordinary offensive outing for Georgia, yet it was the fifth highest point total in the series for the Dawgs. Here are the top five:
|Final Score
|Location
|
2002
|
51-7
|
Athens
|
1994
|
48-10
|
Athens
|
1999
|
48-51 (ot)
|
Atlanta
|
1968
|
47-8
|
Athens
|
2018
|
45-21
|
Athens
The Dawgs have now scored 2,026 points in the series, compared to Tech’s 1,680. That's the most against any Georgia opponent.
The Tech game was the seventh time this season Georgia has scored 40 or more points. To put that in perspective, in the three seasons from 1980-82 (all SEC Championship teams), the Bulldogs had seven 40-plus point games combined.
Jake Fromm put on a great show by completing 13-of-16 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns. He had more touchdown passes in the game than incomplete passes, a rare feat. Four TD passes represents a career-high, giving him 24 on the season to match last year's total. He also ties for fifth most ever by a Georgia quarterback in a season. Check out this list:
|TD Passes
|TD Passes
|
2012 - Aaron Murray
|
36
|
1993 - Eric Zeier
|
24
|
2011 - Aaron Murray
|
35
|
1994 - Eric Zeier
|
24
|
2013 - Aaron Murray
|
26
|
2005 - D.J. Shockley
|
24
|
2008 - Matthew Stafford
|
25
|
2009 - Joe Cox
|
24
|
2010 - Aaron Murray
|
24
|
2017 - Jake Fromm
|
24
|
2018 - Jake Fromm
|
24
The 48 total for his two seasons gives him the fifth most by a Georgia player for a career—and of course he has at least a couple of games to go. Fromm is climbing other charts as well. Here's where he currently ranks, and who's next on his list:
|Rank and Total
|Player Next on List
|
Completions
|
8th - 342
|
7th - 360 - Zeke Bratkowski
|
Attempts
|
8th - 524
|
7th - 734 - Zeke Bratkowski
|
Pass Yards
|
7th - 4,851
|
6th - 6,334 - Mike Bobo
|
TD Passes
|
5th - 48
|
4th - 51 - Matthew Stafford
But he may be an outright No. 1 in two other categories. His 69.3 completion percentage this season and his 65.3 completion percentage for his career would both be Georgia records.
Justin Fields did a good job last week as well, but he added a bizarre play. One of his passes was batted, and Fields himself caught the ball. He lost ten yards, but the fluke counts as a reception. In the 2000s, six different players have caught a pass for the Bulldogs on either a design play or a crazy one such as we saw Saturday. Here are those quarterbacks:
|Player
|Opponent
|Length of Reception
|
2001
|
David Greene
|
Auburn
|
8 yards
|
2002
|
D.J. Shockley
|
Kentucky
|
4 yards
|
2003
|
D.J.Shockley
|
Middle Tennessee
|
1 yard
|
2005
|
Joe Tereshinski III
|
Florida
|
9 yards ***
|
2006
|
Matthew Stafford
|
Florida
|
-6 yards
|
2012
|
Aaron Murray
|
Michigan State in
Outback Bowl (2011 season)
|
-3 yards
|
2018
|
Justin Fields
|
Georgia Tech
|
-10 yards
On the ground, D’Andre Swift toted the rock for 105 yards on 14 attempts, including a one-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Swift has run for 100 yards or more in four of his last five games, compared to never doing it prior to that stretch. He has 962 on the season and is 38 away from the 1,000-yard benchmark.
In another interesting stat, Swift is in sixth place for most rushing yards by a Bulldog sophomore.
|Season
|Rush Attempts
|Rush Yards
|
Herschel Walker
|
1981
|
385
|
1,891
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
2008
|
250
|
1,400
|
Sony Michel
|
2015
|
219
|
1,161
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
165
|
989
|
Garrison Hearst
|
1991
|
153
|
968
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2018
|
139
|
962
"Deeper" stats can be intriguing. For example, Swift is averaging 9.3 yards per attempt in the second halves of games this season. That's fifth in the nation among players with at least 50 second half rushes.
As for Elijah Holyfield, he carried the ball nine times for 79 yards and a score. Holyfield has 896 rush yards on the season.
The duo has the most rush yards by a pair in the SEC this season, and Georgia is one of four Power 5 schools to have two players with more than 800 rush yards this season (Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh are the others).
Last season, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel became the first Georgia duo to rush for 1,000 yards each in the same season. Will Swift and Holyfield be the next? If so, this will be the first time in NCAA history that a team has had back-to-back seasons with two 1,000-yard rushers, with four different players involved. I'd like to thank Tim Bazer and Sam Hovland of Stats, Inc, and Jeff Williams of the NCAA, for helping me with that incredible stat.
Georgia has seven players with at least 100 yards rushing in 2018 (Swift, Holyfield, James Cook, Brian Herrien, Justin Fields, Tyler Simmons and Demetris Robertson). The total of seven is tied for sixth in the nation and second among Power 5 teams.
Next on that list is Jayson Stanley, who has 69 yards rushing this season. Stanley had a nice 26-yard jaunt down the Tech sideline and finished with 35 yards. Akhil Crumpton and Willie Erdman had runs, too. Georgia has a startling 401 yards rushing this season by players listed as wide receivers and tight ends. Only Boston College and Texas State have had a higher number from those positions. When Georgia runs this state—everybody runs.
As for what receivers still do best, Mecole Hardman was at it again. He had just one reception, but it was a 44-yard TD in which he beat out a helplessly slow linebacker. In his 13 career touchdowns (10 receiving, 2 rushing, 1 punt return), nine have gone for 30 yards or more.
Riley Ridley had a pair of touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. His two was a career high, and he now has a team-high eight touchdown receptions on the season. The most his brother Calvin ever had in a season was seven.
Jeremiah Holloman got into the the act as well. He caught his first touchdown pass in a game since he caught two against the Gators back on October 27th.
On the defensive side of things, Georgia’s rush defense did its job against Georgia Tech in quite a substantial way. Check out these numbers on how the Yellow Jackets normally run compared to how they did against the Bulldogs. If the numbers look familiar, check out last season as well.
|Rush Yds vs. UGA
|Avg Rush vs. UGA
|Rush Yds/Game for other games
|Avg Rush for other games
|
2017
|
188
|
4.1
|
319.3
|
5.4
|
2018
|
128
|
2.8
|
353.7
|
5.9
Both rushing totals for Tech were season lows. Their longest run on Saturday was just ten yards. Five different Dawgs had runs for over ten yards. The Jackets also had just one rushing touchdown combined in those two games.
One crazy fact is that Georgia managed three sacks against a running team like the Jackets. D’Andre Walker had one and now has a team-high six and a half sacks this season. He had six sacks in his first three seasons with the Bulldogs.
Let’s move to the SEC Championship. Georgia is playing in its seventh SEC Championship game since the game was established in 1992. That's the third most appearances behind Alabama and Florida. The Bulldogs have three wins in this game, and a fourth would tie them for third with LSU for the most in SEC Championship Game history. They're the underdogs this season, just as they were in 2005 when the Dawgs pulled the upset and became champs.
A win would be Georgia's 14th SEC Championship overall, and that would break the tie with Tennessee; the Bulldogs would have second place to themselves. A victory would also mean they won back-to-back conference titles for the first time since they won three in a row from 1980 to 1982.
One more stat that Bulldog fans hope has a different ending. It compares Kirby Smart to Mark Richt in these categories:
|Mark Richt
|Kirby Smart
|
First Season Win Total
|
8
|
8
|
Second Season Win Total
|
13
|
13
|
Second Season Results
|
SEC Champions
|
SEC Champions
|
Third Season Win Total
|
11
|
11 ***
|
Third Season Results
|
Lost SEC Championship
|
???