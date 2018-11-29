It was “Clean Old Fashioned Hate” last week. Now it's the quest for a clean, old-fashioned championship. We come to Georgia’s seventh SEC title game—the chance to win its 14th crown. Let's take a quick look back at the big win over the Yellow Jackets, as well as some key numbers for the season, as we wait for the big game. The win over Georgia Tech was Georgia’s 67th in the series (its most against any opponent). The Bulldogs scored at will for a little more than a half, leveling off at 45 points. It seems an ordinary offensive outing for Georgia, yet it was the fifth highest point total in the series for the Dawgs. Here are the top five:



Georgia - Most Points Scored in the Series vs. Georgia Tech Final Score Location 2002 51-7 Athens 1994 48-10 Athens 1999 48-51 (ot) Atlanta 1968 47-8 Athens 2018 45-21 Athens

The Dawgs have now scored 2,026 points in the series, compared to Tech’s 1,680. That's the most against any Georgia opponent. The Tech game was the seventh time this season Georgia has scored 40 or more points. To put that in perspective, in the three seasons from 1980-82 (all SEC Championship teams), the Bulldogs had seven 40-plus point games combined. Jake Fromm put on a great show by completing 13-of-16 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns. He had more touchdown passes in the game than incomplete passes, a rare feat. Four TD passes represents a career-high, giving him 24 on the season to match last year's total. He also ties for fifth most ever by a Georgia quarterback in a season. Check out this list:

Georgia - Most TD Passes in a Season TD Passes TD Passes 2012 - Aaron Murray 36 1993 - Eric Zeier 24 2011 - Aaron Murray 35 1994 - Eric Zeier 24 2013 - Aaron Murray 26 2005 - D.J. Shockley 24 2008 - Matthew Stafford 25 2009 - Joe Cox 24 2010 - Aaron Murray 24 2017 - Jake Fromm 24 2018 - Jake Fromm 24

The 48 total for his two seasons gives him the fifth most by a Georgia player for a career—and of course he has at least a couple of games to go. Fromm is climbing other charts as well. Here's where he currently ranks, and who's next on his list:

Jake Fromm - Career Stats and Georgia All-Time Ranks Rank and Total Player Next on List Completions 8th - 342 7th - 360 - Zeke Bratkowski Attempts 8th - 524 7th - 734 - Zeke Bratkowski Pass Yards 7th - 4,851 6th - 6,334 - Mike Bobo TD Passes 5th - 48 4th - 51 - Matthew Stafford

But he may be an outright No. 1 in two other categories. His 69.3 completion percentage this season and his 65.3 completion percentage for his career would both be Georgia records. Justin Fields did a good job last week as well, but he added a bizarre play. One of his passes was batted, and Fields himself caught the ball. He lost ten yards, but the fluke counts as a reception. In the 2000s, six different players have caught a pass for the Bulldogs on either a design play or a crazy one such as we saw Saturday. Here are those quarterbacks:

Georgia - Quarterbacks with a Reception in a Game in the 2000's Player Opponent Length of Reception 2001 David Greene Auburn 8 yards 2002 D.J. Shockley Kentucky 4 yards 2003 D.J.Shockley Middle Tennessee 1 yard 2005 Joe Tereshinski III Florida 9 yards *** 2006 Matthew Stafford Florida -6 yards 2012 Aaron Murray Michigan State in Outback Bowl (2011 season) -3 yards 2018 Justin Fields Georgia Tech -10 yards

On the ground, D’Andre Swift toted the rock for 105 yards on 14 attempts, including a one-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Swift has run for 100 yards or more in four of his last five games, compared to never doing it prior to that stretch. He has 962 on the season and is 38 away from the 1,000-yard benchmark. In another interesting stat, Swift is in sixth place for most rushing yards by a Bulldog sophomore.

Georgia - Most Rush Yards in a Season by a Sophomore Season Rush Attempts Rush Yards Herschel Walker 1981 385 1,891 Knowshon Moreno 2008 250 1,400 Sony Michel 2015 219 1,161 Todd Gurley 2013 165 989 Garrison Hearst 1991 153 968 D'Andre Swift 2018 139 962

"Deeper" stats can be intriguing. For example, Swift is averaging 9.3 yards per attempt in the second halves of games this season. That's fifth in the nation among players with at least 50 second half rushes. As for Elijah Holyfield, he carried the ball nine times for 79 yards and a score. Holyfield has 896 rush yards on the season. The duo has the most rush yards by a pair in the SEC this season, and Georgia is one of four Power 5 schools to have two players with more than 800 rush yards this season (Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh are the others). Last season, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel became the first Georgia duo to rush for 1,000 yards each in the same season. Will Swift and Holyfield be the next? If so, this will be the first time in NCAA history that a team has had back-to-back seasons with two 1,000-yard rushers, with four different players involved. I'd like to thank Tim Bazer and Sam Hovland of Stats, Inc, and Jeff Williams of the NCAA, for helping me with that incredible stat. Georgia has seven players with at least 100 yards rushing in 2018 (Swift, Holyfield, James Cook, Brian Herrien, Justin Fields, Tyler Simmons and Demetris Robertson). The total of seven is tied for sixth in the nation and second among Power 5 teams. Next on that list is Jayson Stanley, who has 69 yards rushing this season. Stanley had a nice 26-yard jaunt down the Tech sideline and finished with 35 yards. Akhil Crumpton and Willie Erdman had runs, too. Georgia has a startling 401 yards rushing this season by players listed as wide receivers and tight ends. Only Boston College and Texas State have had a higher number from those positions. When Georgia runs this state—everybody runs. As for what receivers still do best, Mecole Hardman was at it again. He had just one reception, but it was a 44-yard TD in which he beat out a helplessly slow linebacker. In his 13 career touchdowns (10 receiving, 2 rushing, 1 punt return), nine have gone for 30 yards or more. Riley Ridley had a pair of touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. His two was a career high, and he now has a team-high eight touchdown receptions on the season. The most his brother Calvin ever had in a season was seven. Jeremiah Holloman got into the the act as well. He caught his first touchdown pass in a game since he caught two against the Gators back on October 27th. On the defensive side of things, Georgia’s rush defense did its job against Georgia Tech in quite a substantial way. Check out these numbers on how the Yellow Jackets normally run compared to how they did against the Bulldogs. If the numbers look familiar, check out last season as well.

Georgia Tech - Rushing vs. Georgia Compared to the Rest of the Season Rush Yds vs. UGA Avg Rush vs. UGA Rush Yds/Game for other games Avg Rush for other games 2017 188 4.1 319.3 5.4 2018 128 2.8 353.7 5.9

Both rushing totals for Tech were season lows. Their longest run on Saturday was just ten yards. Five different Dawgs had runs for over ten yards. The Jackets also had just one rushing touchdown combined in those two games. One crazy fact is that Georgia managed three sacks against a running team like the Jackets. D’Andre Walker had one and now has a team-high six and a half sacks this season. He had six sacks in his first three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Let’s move to the SEC Championship. Georgia is playing in its seventh SEC Championship game since the game was established in 1992. That's the third most appearances behind Alabama and Florida. The Bulldogs have three wins in this game, and a fourth would tie them for third with LSU for the most in SEC Championship Game history. They're the underdogs this season, just as they were in 2005 when the Dawgs pulled the upset and became champs.

A win would be Georgia's 14th SEC Championship overall, and that would break the tie with Tennessee; the Bulldogs would have second place to themselves. A victory would also mean they won back-to-back conference titles for the first time since they won three in a row from 1980 to 1982.

One more stat that Bulldog fans hope has a different ending. It compares Kirby Smart to Mark Richt in these categories:

