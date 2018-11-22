The regular season for the Bulldogs is almost complete, with one more game before the SEC Championship. Last week it was UMass, and this week the eternal enemy, Georgia Tech. Let's review a few stats about what we've seen and also what's ahead. Georgia’s history with Georgia Tech stretches back to 1893. In fact, Tech was Georgia’s third ever opponent (after Mercer and Auburn). The Bulldogs hold a commanding 66-39-5 lead over the trade school in Atlanta. Their 66 wins are the most over any opponent for the Bulldogs. The Dawgs have held the advantage in the series in almost every decade since the series began. Check out how the series has fared throughout the years -

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech - Winners by Decade Head-to-Head Head-to-Head 1890s 3-1 Georgia 1960s 6-4 Georgia 1900s 5-2-1 Georgia Tech 1970s 7-3 Georgia 1910s 4-2-1 Georgia 1980s 7-3 Georgia 1920s 3-2 Georgia Tech 1990s 7-3 Georgia 1930s 5-2-3 Georgia 2000s 8-2 Georgia 1940s 6-2 Georgia 2010s 6-2 Georgia 1950s 7-3 Georgia Tech

If the Bulldogs win this Saturday, it will be their 11th win of the season. They won no. 10 last Saturday against UMass. It was the 24th time Georgia has won ten in a season and the 12th time they have done it in the 2000s. (Don’t forget most seasons didn’t have ten games in the entire season early on). This century, it's more common, and you can see where Georgia ranks in terms of most double-digit win seasons in the 2000s (records are entering this week).

Most 10-win Seasons in the 2000's 10-win Seasons 2018 Record (Entering This Week) Oklahoma 16 10-1 Ohio State 15 10-1 Boise State 14 9-2 Alabama 13 11-0 Georgia 12 10-1 TCU 12 5-6

Last week's win was an offensive show for both teams. The Dawgs scored 66 points in the game which, the most since they scored the same against Troy in 2014. The last time they had more was in 1994, when Georgia put up 70 against Northeast Louisiana.

Georgia also put up 701 yards of offense, officially the second most ever by a Bulldog team. Can you imagine the score if Smart played the starters longer? The highest total ever by the Dawgs was just a few seasons ago, as you can see in the chart of the top five:

Georgia - Most Total Yards in a Game Opponent Total Yards 2012 Florida Atlantic 713 2018 UMass 701 2017 Missouri 696 1993 Southern Miss 667 1942 Ole Miss 654

The majority of the offense came via the ground. The Bulldogs rushed for 426 yards and had six rushing touchdowns. It was the first time Georgia had that many in a game since 1996 against Auburn (the game went into four overtimes). Five different players scored on the ground, but oddly, the season leader didn't have one (D’Andre Swift). James Cook, with his first two career touchdowns, led the team, followed by quarterback Justin Fields, running backs Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien, and wide receiver Tyler Simmons, each with one. Eleven players had at least one rush for the second time this season (Austin Peay). Speaking of Simmons, his 49-yard touchdown was the sixth longest run by the Bulldogs this season. Only three of the seven longest runs are by running backs. Here's that list:

Longest Rush Attempt in a Game by a Georgia Player This Season Player Opponent Length of Run Running Back D'Andre Swift Kentucky 83 yards Running Back D'Andre Swift Auburn 77 yards Wide Receiver Demetris Robertson Austin Peay 72 yards Running Back Elijah Holyfield Middle Tennessee 66 yards Wide Receiver Tyler Simmons Middle Tennessee 56 yards Wide Receiever Tyler Simmons UMass 49 yards Quarterback Justin Fields UMass 47 yards

Simmons also had a 49-yard touchdown run and a 71-yard touchdown reception. The last Georgia player to have a 40-yard run AND a 40-yard reception in the same game was A.J. Green in 2010; the Bulldog before that was Hines Ward, back in 1997 against Louisiana-Monroe. As I mentioned above, Simmons had a touchdown run and a reception in the same game. That was the first time a Bulldog wide receiver has done that since Mecole Hardman did it in the championship game against Alabama last season. Many Dawgs have achieved that, mostly running backs. Here are all the Georgia players who have run one/caught one, and how many times they've done it since 1994.

Georgia - TD Rush and TD Reception in Same Game Since 1995 Games Games Todd Gurley 3 Verron Haynes 1 Nick Chubb 3 Brannan Southerland 1 Sony Michel 3 Thomas Brown 1 Robert Edwards 2 Caleb King 1 Kregg Lumpkin 2 Isaiah Crowell 1 Mecole Hardman 2 Isaiah McKenzie 1 Larry Bowie 1 Tyler Simmons 1 Olandis Gary 1

True freshman Justin Fields finished 5-of-8 passing for 121 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 100 in the game with one score. Fields became the first Georgia quarterback since Quincy Carter back in 1998 (against Kentucky) to rush for 100 yards or more in a game. Here's a stat I've used a few times this season, but now it's becoming more intriguing. Here are the most rush yards in a season by a Georgia quarterback since 1998.

Georgia - Most Rush Yards by a Quarterback in a Season Since 1998 Season Rush Yards D.J. Shockley 2005 322 Quincy Carter *** 1998 *** 284 Quincy Carter 1999 255 Justin Fields *** 2018 *** 250 Matthew Stafford *** 2006 *** 191

What about Jake Fromm, you may ask? The starting quarterback played sparingly, but still completed all five of his passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. He now has 20 touchdown passes on the season. He's only the second Georgia quarterback ever to have 20 or more touchdown passes in each of his first seasons (Aaron Murray is the other). Fromm is climbing many of the Bulldog career passing charts right now. Here are a few:

Jake Fromm - Career Stats and Georgia All-Time Ranks Total UGA All-Time Rank Next Player Completions 329 8th 7th - Zeke Bratkowski Attempts 508 9th 8th - Larry Rakestraw Pass Yards 4,676 8th 7th - Zeke Bratkowski TD Passes 44 5th 4th - Matthew Stafford

Matthew Downing looked sharp as well, going 4-for-4 passing and now 8-for-10 on the season. While Fromm’s touchdown pass went to Simmons, Fields’ scoring throws went to Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman. Riley now has ten career touchdown receptions, including six this season. His much more heralded brother Calvin had just five touchdown receptions in his final season at Alabama. Hardman had his first touchdown reception since September 22nd against Missouri. The score was a perfectly timed pass and went for 57 yards. The distance should not surprise you; six of 12 career scores for the speedster have been 50 yards or more. Check out his career touchdowns:

Mecole Hardman - Career TD at Georgia and length of score Opponent Touchdown 2017 Samford 5-yard reception 2017 Missouri 35-yard rush 2017 Missouri 59-yard reception 2017 South Carolina 20-yard reception 2018 *** Alabama *** 1-yard rush 2018 *** Alabama *** 80-yard reception 2018 Austin Peay 59-yard reception 2018 South Carolina 34-yard reception 2018 Middle Tennessee 5-yard reception 2018 Middle Tennessee 70-yard punt return 2018 Missouri 54-yard reception 2018 UMass 57-yard reception

Some other notes. Terry Godwin became the 13th Georgia player to have 1,700 career receiving yards and is eight receptions away from tying for the 10th spot in career receptions (10th is Michael Bennett). Georgia had three total sacks in the game. J.R. Reed had a full sack, and four others were credited for a half sack. One of those players was D’Andre Walker. Walker has a team-leading 5-1/2 sacks this season. He had 5-1/2 sacks all last season. The other three players to have a half sack (Adam Anderson, Jordan Davis, and Malik Herring all had their first career sack (or half sack in this case). Rodrigo Blankenship, the "should've-been" Groza finalist, connected on his one field goal attempt for the game. He's now 18-for-20 this season and 52-for-61 for his career. His 85.2 career field goal percentage is the highest among Bulldog kickers of all time. His 52 made is seventh all-time, and is fourth behind national champion kicker Rex Robinson for sixth place. Blankenship also had nine extra points in the game, one short of the Georgia record held by George Jernigan and Kanon Parkman.

Kirby Smart had a solid career against Georgia Tech as a player. His teams went 3-1 (the one loss being an international injustice), and he had 16 career tackles and an interception against Joe Hamilton in the closing moments of the 1996 game. Check out 2:13:39 of this clip. Speaking of good performances, one former player was great. Actually he was great in almost every game. Just look how dominant Herschel Walker was against his in-state rival.

Herschel Walker - Career Rushing vs. Georgia Tech Rushes Yards Average Touchdowns Freshman Season 25 205 8.2 3 Sophomore Season 36 225 6.3 4 Junior Season 27 162 6.0 2 Totals 88 592 6.7 9