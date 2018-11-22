Stats Crunch
The regular season for the Bulldogs is almost complete, with one more game before the SEC Championship. Last week it was UMass, and this week the eternal enemy, Georgia Tech. Let's review a few stats about what we've seen and also what's ahead.
Georgia’s history with Georgia Tech stretches back to 1893. In fact, Tech was Georgia’s third ever opponent (after Mercer and Auburn). The Bulldogs hold a commanding 66-39-5 lead over the trade school in Atlanta. Their 66 wins are the most over any opponent for the Bulldogs. The Dawgs have held the advantage in the series in almost every decade since the series began. Check out how the series has fared throughout the years -
|Head-to-Head
|
1890s
|
3-1 Georgia
|
1960s
|
6-4 Georgia
|
1900s
|
5-2-1 Georgia Tech
|
1970s
|
7-3 Georgia
|
1910s
|
4-2-1 Georgia
|
1980s
|
7-3 Georgia
|
1920s
|
3-2 Georgia Tech
|
1990s
|
7-3 Georgia
|
1930s
|
5-2-3 Georgia
|
2000s
|
8-2 Georgia
|
1940s
|
6-2 Georgia
|
2010s
|
6-2 Georgia
|
1950s
|
7-3 Georgia Tech
If the Bulldogs win this Saturday, it will be their 11th win of the season. They won no. 10 last Saturday against UMass. It was the 24th time Georgia has won ten in a season and the 12th time they have done it in the 2000s. (Don’t forget most seasons didn’t have ten games in the entire season early on). This century, it's more common, and you can see where Georgia ranks in terms of most double-digit win seasons in the 2000s (records are entering this week).
|10-win Seasons
|2018 Record (Entering This Week)
|
Oklahoma
|
16
|
10-1
|
Ohio State
|
15
|
10-1
|
Boise State
|
14
|
9-2
|
Alabama
|
13
|
11-0
|
Georgia
|
12
|
10-1
|
TCU
|
12
|
5-6
Last week's win was an offensive show for both teams. The Dawgs scored 66 points in the game which, the most since they scored the same against Troy in 2014. The last time they had more was in 1994, when Georgia put up 70 against Northeast Louisiana.
Georgia also put up 701 yards of offense, officially the second most ever by a Bulldog team. Can you imagine the score if Smart played the starters longer? The highest total ever by the Dawgs was just a few seasons ago, as you can see in the chart of the top five:
|Opponent
|Total Yards
|
2012
|
Florida Atlantic
|
713
|
2018
|
UMass
|
701
|
2017
|
Missouri
|
696
|
1993
|
Southern Miss
|
667
|
1942
|
Ole Miss
|
654
The majority of the offense came via the ground. The Bulldogs rushed for 426 yards and had six rushing touchdowns. It was the first time Georgia had that many in a game since 1996 against Auburn (the game went into four overtimes). Five different players scored on the ground, but oddly, the season leader didn't have one (D’Andre Swift). James Cook, with his first two career touchdowns, led the team, followed by quarterback Justin Fields, running backs Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien, and wide receiver Tyler Simmons, each with one. Eleven players had at least one rush for the second time this season (Austin Peay).
Speaking of Simmons, his 49-yard touchdown was the sixth longest run by the Bulldogs this season. Only three of the seven longest runs are by running backs. Here's that list:
|Player
|Opponent
|Length of Run
|
Running Back
|
D'Andre Swift
|
Kentucky
|
83 yards
|
Running Back
|
D'Andre Swift
|
Auburn
|
77 yards
|
Wide Receiver
|
Demetris Robertson
|
Austin Peay
|
72 yards
|
Running Back
|
Elijah Holyfield
|
Middle Tennessee
|
66 yards
|
Wide Receiver
|
Tyler Simmons
|
Middle Tennessee
|
56 yards
|
Wide Receiever
|
Tyler Simmons
|
UMass
|
49 yards
|
Quarterback
|
Justin Fields
|
UMass
|
47 yards
Simmons also had a 49-yard touchdown run and a 71-yard touchdown reception. The last Georgia player to have a 40-yard run AND a 40-yard reception in the same game was A.J. Green in 2010; the Bulldog before that was Hines Ward, back in 1997 against Louisiana-Monroe.
As I mentioned above, Simmons had a touchdown run and a reception in the same game. That was the first time a Bulldog wide receiver has done that since Mecole Hardman did it in the championship game against Alabama last season. Many Dawgs have achieved that, mostly running backs. Here are all the Georgia players who have run one/caught one, and how many times they've done it since 1994.
|Games
|Games
|
Todd Gurley
|
3
|
Verron Haynes
|
1
|
Nick Chubb
|
3
|
Brannan Southerland
|
1
|
Sony Michel
|
3
|
Thomas Brown
|
1
|
Robert Edwards
|
2
|
Caleb King
|
1
|
Kregg Lumpkin
|
2
|
Isaiah Crowell
|
1
|
Mecole Hardman
|
2
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
1
|
Larry Bowie
|
1
|
Tyler Simmons
|
1
|
Olandis Gary
|
1
True freshman Justin Fields finished 5-of-8 passing for 121 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 100 in the game with one score. Fields became the first Georgia quarterback since Quincy Carter back in 1998 (against Kentucky) to rush for 100 yards or more in a game.
Here's a stat I've used a few times this season, but now it's becoming more intriguing. Here are the most rush yards in a season by a Georgia quarterback since 1998.
|Season
|Rush Yards
|
D.J. Shockley
|
2005
|
322
|
Quincy Carter ***
|
1998 ***
|
284
|
Quincy Carter
|
1999
|
255
|
Justin Fields ***
|
2018 ***
|
250
|
Matthew Stafford ***
|
2006 ***
|
191
What about Jake Fromm, you may ask? The starting quarterback played sparingly, but still completed all five of his passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. He now has 20 touchdown passes on the season. He's only the second Georgia quarterback ever to have 20 or more touchdown passes in each of his first seasons (Aaron Murray is the other). Fromm is climbing many of the Bulldog career passing charts right now. Here are a few:
|Total
|UGA All-Time Rank
|Next Player
|
Completions
|
329
|
8th
|
7th - Zeke Bratkowski
|
Attempts
|
508
|
9th
|
8th - Larry Rakestraw
|
Pass Yards
|
4,676
|
8th
|
7th - Zeke Bratkowski
|
TD Passes
|
44
|
5th
|
4th - Matthew Stafford
Matthew Downing looked sharp as well, going 4-for-4 passing and now 8-for-10 on the season.
While Fromm’s touchdown pass went to Simmons, Fields’ scoring throws went to Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman. Riley now has ten career touchdown receptions, including six this season. His much more heralded brother Calvin had just five touchdown receptions in his final season at Alabama. Hardman had his first touchdown reception since September 22nd against Missouri. The score was a perfectly timed pass and went for 57 yards. The distance should not surprise you; six of 12 career scores for the speedster have been 50 yards or more. Check out his career touchdowns:
|Opponent
|Touchdown
|
2017
|
Samford
|
5-yard reception
|
2017
|
Missouri
|
35-yard rush
|
2017
|
Missouri
|
59-yard reception
|
2017
|
South Carolina
|
20-yard reception
|
2018 ***
|
Alabama ***
|
1-yard rush
|
2018 ***
|
Alabama ***
|
80-yard reception
|
2018
|
Austin Peay
|
59-yard reception
|
2018
|
South Carolina
|
34-yard reception
|
2018
|
Middle Tennessee
|
5-yard reception
|
2018
|
Middle Tennessee
|
70-yard punt return
|
2018
|
Missouri
|
54-yard reception
|
2018
|
UMass
|
57-yard reception
Some other notes.
Terry Godwin became the 13th Georgia player to have 1,700 career receiving yards and is eight receptions away from tying for the 10th spot in career receptions (10th is Michael Bennett).
Georgia had three total sacks in the game. J.R. Reed had a full sack, and four others were credited for a half sack. One of those players was D’Andre Walker. Walker has a team-leading 5-1/2 sacks this season. He had 5-1/2 sacks all last season. The other three players to have a half sack (Adam Anderson, Jordan Davis, and Malik Herring all had their first career sack (or half sack in this case).
Rodrigo Blankenship, the "should've-been" Groza finalist, connected on his one field goal attempt for the game. He's now 18-for-20 this season and 52-for-61 for his career. His 85.2 career field goal percentage is the highest among Bulldog kickers of all time. His 52 made is seventh all-time, and is fourth behind national champion kicker Rex Robinson for sixth place. Blankenship also had nine extra points in the game, one short of the Georgia record held by George Jernigan and Kanon Parkman.
Kirby Smart had a solid career against Georgia Tech as a player. His teams went 3-1 (the one loss being an international injustice), and he had 16 career tackles and an interception against Joe Hamilton in the closing moments of the 1996 game. Check out 2:13:39 of this clip.
Speaking of good performances, one former player was great. Actually he was great in almost every game. Just look how dominant Herschel Walker was against his in-state rival.
|Rushes
|Yards
|Average
|Touchdowns
|
Freshman Season
|
25
|
205
|
8.2
|
3
|
Sophomore Season
|
36
|
225
|
6.3
|
4
|
Junior Season
|
27
|
162
|
6.0
|
2
|
Totals
|
88
|
592
|
6.7
|
9
Finally, all versions of Clean Old Fashioned Hate are important; this one even more so as the Dawgs need a win to keep the quest for a spot in the playoffs. But every victory over the Yellow Jackets means something. This series has had a lot of memories from the "Drought Breaker,” Theron Sapp, to Erk Russell and G.A.T.A. It's Belue to the Rescue in '78, Bobo to Allen in '97, and Stafford to Massaquoi. It's 51-to-7, it's Running this State, and it's 4th-and-throwaway.
It's memories from individual moments of Charley Trippi, Knox Culpepper, Lars Tate, Kanon Parkman, Tim Wansley, Verron Haynes, and Tony Taylor. It's deflating a bee, starting a fight in the middle of the game, and snickering at a flag-carrier.
This rivalry has had a lot of great memories; will there be another one this Saturday? Give thanks today for bountiful football!