- Once again the winner of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs improve its series lead against the Tigers to 59-56-8 and now have won 11 of the last 14 matchups with their neighbors to the west. Georgia has also won seven of the last eight home games against Auburn (after losing 16 of the previous 21). Auburn is the opponent Georgia has played the most. Georgia’s next is opponent is the University of Massachusetts. This will be the first ever meeting between the Dawgs and the Minutemen.

- Georgia has won six straight in Athens against Auburn. Yet it has struggled in the first quarter of those games. Quarters two through four have been a different story. Check out this graphic:

Georgia - Score Differential vs. Auburn (Last 6 Meetings in Athens) 1st Quarter Scoring Quarters 2 through 4 Scoring 2007 Georgia outscored Auburn 10-3 Georgia outscored Auburn 35-17 2009 Auburn outscored Georgia 14-0 Georgia outscored Auburn 31-10 2011 Georgia outscored Auburn 14-7 Georgia outscored Auburn 31-0 2014 Score was tied 7-7 Georgia outscored Auburn 27-0 2016 Auburn outscored Georgia 7-0 Georgia outscored Auburn 13-0 2018 Auburn outscored Georgia 7-3 Georgia outscored Auburn 24-3 Totals Auburn outscored Georgia 45-34 Georgia outscored Auburn 161-30

- The win over Auburn improved Georgia’s record to 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the conference. The Bulldogs have won seven SEC games in a season six times in their history. Remember, Georgia didn’t start playing seven annual conference games in a season until the late 1980s. In 1959, a few other teams counted in-conference, and Georgia benefited with a perfect SEC record. Here are all the occasions the Bulldogs won at least seven conference games in a season.

Georgia - 7 Wins or More in SEC Games SEC Record SEC Finish 1959 7-0 SEC Champions 2002 7-1 SEC Champions 2011 7-1 SEC East Champions 2012 7-1 SEC East Champions 2017 7-1 SEC Champions 2018 7-1 TBD

- One of the main things the Dawgs did well last Saturday was run the ball. Despite having several injuries on the offensive line, Georgia ran the ball for big yardage. For the seventh time under Kirby Smart, and for the second straight week, the Bulldogs ran for over 300 yards. Here are the most rush yards by Georgia under Kirby Smart:

Georgia - Most Rush Yards in a Game Under Kirby Smart Opponent Rush Yards 2017 at Vanderbilt 423 yards 2017 vs. Kentucky 381 yards 2017 vs. Missouri 370 yards 2018 at Kentucky 331 yards 2016 at South Carolina 326 yards 2017 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma *** 317 yards 2018 vs. Auburn 303 yards

- Individually it was D’Andre Swift who stood out. Swift ran for over 100 yards for the third straight game, though he never reached triple digits in his Georgia career until this streak started. Here's a look at Swift’s season so far, broken down to the first seven games compared to the last three:

D'Andre Swift - Season Rushing Comparison First 7 Games Last 3 Games Rushes 71 45 Rush Yards 362 446 Average 5.1 9.9 Rush Yards/Game 51.7 148.7 TD Rushes 4 4

- Swift's 186 yards rushing was a career high, and the second highest among any Bulldog under Kirby Smart. Check out the top five:

Georgia - Most Rush Yards in a Game (Individual) Under Kirby Smart Season Opponent Rush Yards Nick Chubb 2016 vs. North Carolina 222 D'Andre Swift 2018 vs. Auburn 186 Sony Michel 2017 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma *** 181 Sony Michel 2016 vs. Georgia Tech 170 D'Andre Swift 2018 at Kentucky 156

- The 77-yard touchdown run (with great blocking by Jeremiah Holloman, Isaac Nauta and others) was the second time this season in which Swift had a 75-yard or longer touchdown run (previously, 83 yards at Kentucky). He joins Herschel Walker in 1980 and Charlie Smith in 1945 as Bulldogs with two touchdown runs for 75 yards or more in the same season. The 77-yard run by itself was more rushing yards than both Auburn running backs had for the entire game (Shaun Shivers 43, JaTarvious Whitlow 26). - Elijah Holyfield also did very well, accounting for 93 yards and also outgaining the two Auburn backs. Brian Herrien got in the act, too, rushing for 37 yards (his most since the Tennessee game on September 29). - Swift and Holyfield have combined this season for an impressive 1-2 punch. The two have a chance of reaching 1,000 yards on the ground. Last season, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel became the first Georgia tandem to accomplish that feat together. Through the Bulldogs’ first ten games of 2018, the duo of Swift and Holyfield compare favorably to the two immortals of 2017:

Georgia - Running Back Tandems Through First 10 Games Nick Chubb / Sony Michel D'Andre Swift / Elijah Holyfield Rushes 250 234 Rush Yards 1,625 1,575 Average 6.5 6.7 TD Rushes 19 13

- Jake Fromm keeps doing his thing. Against Auburn, Fromm went 13 for 20 passing for 193 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. The 65 percent completion percentage is actually a little lower than his season average. The sophomore is completing 67.5 percent of his passes in 2018, the second highest among qualified quarterbacks in Georgia history. You might be surprised to see who is at the top of list. Here are the top five:

Georgia - Highest Completion Percentage in a Season Season Completion Percentage Hutson Mason 2014 67.87 Jake Fromm 2018 67.45 Mike Bobo 1997 65.03 Aaron Murray 2013 64.84 Aaron Murray 2012 64.51

- Speaking of quarterbacks, Justin Fields threw his first pass in a game since October 6th. He completed 2 of 2 passes against Auburn. - One of Fromm’s touchdown passes was to senior Terry Godwin. Godwin scored from 38 yards out late in the first half on a big fourth down play. It was Godwin’s third receiving touchdown of the season and the 11th of his career. He also has 1,685 yards receiving in his career. Godwin is climbing the charts in that category and might reach the top ten before the end of the season. Here are spots 10 through 14 all-time by a Bulldog.

Georgia - Most Career Yards Receiving (10th through 14th Place) Seasons Career Yards Receiving 10th - Chris Conley 2011-14 1,938 11th - Andre Hastings 1990-92 1,876 12th - Hason Graham 1992-94 1,834 13th - Terry Godwin 2015-present 1,685 14th - Charley Whittemore 1968-70 1,680

- Georgia was 8-for-14 on third downs against Auburn and is 23-for-40 (57.5 percent) in their last three games. The Dawgs are at 49.6 percent for the season—seventh highest in the nation. That total is also the second highest by a Georgia team in the last 20 seasons (only the 49.7 percent from 2014 is higher). - One area of weakness for the Dawgs of late has been the enigma of scoring touchdowns in the red zone. And approaching the goal line—so near, and yet so far. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has eight field goals this season from 29 yards or less, including six in the last three weeks. He had eight field goals made from 29 yards or less in the entire 2017 season, and only seven the season before that. Here is how Georgia has fared in the red zone in each of the last eight seasons.

Georgia - Red Zone Offense (Last 8 Seasons) Scoring in Red Zone/Total Chances (Pct) TD in Red Zone 2011 45 / 55 (82%) 34 / 55 (62%) 2012 38 / 45 (84%) 33 / 45 (73%) 2013 63 / 73 (86%) 46 / 73 (63%) 2014 57 / 67 (85%) 45 / 67 (67%) 2015 33 / 42 (79%) 18 / 42 (43%) 2016 38 / 45 (84%) 25 / 45 (56%) 2017 53 / 55 (96%) 39 / 55 (71%) 2018 38 / 42 (90%) 25 / 42 (60%)

- Here's a little extra on the Minutemen. UMass is an independent, 4-7 this season, and will wrap up its 2018 campaign on Saturday. Yet it has scored over 60 points twice already this year. The problem is, it has allowed 50 or more points five times already. - UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella is the team's standout. He has 216 career receptions for 3,307 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has also had 38 career rushes for 332 yards and two scores. This season alone he has 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 11 touchdowns. - UMass quarterbacks have taken 36 sacks this season (T-4th in Nation). - UMass gave us basketball great Julius Erving, but even Dr. J wasn’t around when UMass’s football program began. The Massachusetts Agricultural College played its first football game in school history in 1879, defeating Amherst College 4-0. The school then known as M.A.C. had 48 games under its belt before Georgia played its first-ever contest in 1892.

- Up top I mentioned the 59 wins over Auburn, but who has Georgia beaten the most? On the win list, the Bulldogs have already defeated five of its top six favorite victims and the only one left is coming next week.