Georgia looked good on offense, defense, and special teams last week in their 45-0 win over Austin Peay. Six first-time starters took charge last week and 22 players saw action for the first time. Now the Bulldogs are set to tangle with the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C. Here are the last seven times Georgia shut out its opening opponent.



Last Seven Shutouts on Season Opener by the Georgia Bulldogs Opponent Score 1954 Florida State 14-0 1967 Mississippi State 30-0 1969 Tulane 35-0 1981 Tennessee 44-0 1991 Western Carolina 48-0 2003 Clemson 30-0 2017 Austin Peay 45-0

- The last time the Bulldogs opened the season with two straight shutouts was in 1969, when they defeated Tulane and then Clemson. - Did you know Georgia shut out opponents in 13 straight seasons from 1907 to 1921 (excluding two seasons when Georgia didn't play due to World War I). One of those contests (The Citadel in 1909) was actually a tie, but it's still pretty impressive. - Speaking of defense, not only was this the second shutout the Dawgs have had under Kirby Smart (Tennessee in 2017), the total yards allowed to Austin Peay (152) was also the second lowest in that time period (also to Tennessee in 2017: 142). - The Bulldogs hold a commanding 50-18-2 advantage in the series against the Gamecocks. The 50 wins is the sixth highest among all Georgia opponents. Here are those six.

Georgia: Most All-time Wins Over Opponent Record Georgia Tech 66-39-5 Auburn 58-56-8 Kentucky 57-12-2 Vanderbilt 56-20-2 Florida 51-43-2 South Carolina 50-18-2

- Vince Dooley was 17-4-1 all-time against South Carolina. The tie happened in Coach Dooley’s first meeting, back in 1964. - The first overall meeting was in 1894, and Georgia won that game 40-0. That was the largest margin of victory the Bulldogs have had in the series. The most points the Bulldogs have scored in the series was 52, back in 1970 and again in 2015. The only times they have been shutout were in 1903 and 1904. However South Carolina has been shut out 11 times in the series, with the last being in 2006, the day after the great defensive genius Erk Russell passed away. Here is a breakdown in terms of seasons on how this series has fared.

Georgia: Series vs. South Carolina Breakdown Team Advantage 1894-1959 Georgia led series 13-4 1960-1969 Georgia led series 7-0-2 1970-1979 Georgia led series 6-2 1980-1989 Georgia led series 7-3 1990-1999 Georgia led series 6-2 2000-2009 Georgia led series 7-3 2010-2017 Series tied 4 games to 4

Starting quarterback Jake Fromm looked sharp on Saturday. The sophomore completed 12-of-16 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Throwing two touchdowns is nothing new as you see in this graphic.

Jake Fromm: Game Breakdown by Touchdown Passes Career Games Throwing 3 TD passes in a game 1 game Throwing 2 TD passes in a game 8 games Throwing 1 TD pass in a game 7 games Throwing 0 TD passes in a game 0 games

Justin Fields also looked really crisp. The freshman went 7-of-8 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. He added 33 yards on the ground, too. Fields threw his first career touchdown pass to Isaac Nauta in the third quarter for the game’s final touchdown. Here's a look at the last eight full time quarterbacks for Georgia, and who caught first touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.

Georgia: Last 8 Fulltime QB and First Career TD Pass as Bulldog Season and Opponent Length and Receiver Matthew Stafford 2006 vs. Western Kentucky 13 yards to Coleman Watson Joe Cox 2006 vs. Colorado 23 yards to Brannan Southerland Aaron Murray 2010 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette 3 yards to Kris Durham Hutson Mason 2010 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette 26 yards to Logan Gray Greyson Lambert 2015 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 15 yards to Jeb Blazevich Jacob Eason 2016 vs. North Carolina 17 yards to Isaiah McKenzie Jake Fromm 2017 vs. Appalachian State 34 yards to Javon Wims Justin Fields 2018 vs. Austin Peay 12 yards to Isaac Nauta

- Matthew Downing completed two-of-three passes in his collegiate debut. - Demetris Robertson in his only touch of the game ran for a 72-yard touchdown. The 72-yard score was the second longest run by a Bulldog wide receiver since 1996.

Georgia: Longest TD Run by Bulldog WR Since 1996 Length and Wide Receiver Yards Terrence Edwards 2000 Outback Bowl vs. Purdue ** 74-yard touchdown Demetris Robertson 2018 vs. Austin Peay 72-yard touchdown Hines Ward 1997 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63 yards Terrence Edwards 2000 O'ahu Bowl vs. Virginia ** 57 yards Isaiah McKenzie 2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette 55-yard touchdown

- Mecole Hardman showed his world class speed once again. He got wide open, split the defenders and was untouched into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown against Austin Peay. Hardman has seven career touchdowns (five receiving, two rushing). More than half of them have been for at least 35 yards. Check out each of his touchdowns and the length of the score.

Career Touchdowns by Mecole Hardman Opponent Length of Score 2017 Samford 5-yard Touchdown Reception 2017 Missouri 35-yard Touchdown Run 2017 Missouri 59-yard Touchdown Reception 2017 South Carolina 20-yard Touchdown Reception 2018 CFP Championship Alabama 1-yard Touchdown Run 2018 CFP Championship Alabama 80-yard Touchdown Reception 2018 Austin Peay 59-yard Touchdown Reception

- D’Andre Swift had a game-high eight rushing attempts for 43 yards, including an eight-yard score. He also had a team lead with four receptions for 33 yards. In his short career, Swift has 661 rushing yards and averages a whopping 7.4 yards per attempt. Check out his career numbers, quarter-by-quarter as he noticeably gets stronger as the game goes on.

D'Andre Swift: Career Rushing Stats as a Bulldog Attempts Yards Average Touchdowns 1st Half 37 166 4.5 1 2nd Half / OT 52 495 9.5 3