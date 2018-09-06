Ticker
Dave McMahon • UGASports.com
Georgia looked good on offense, defense, and special teams last week in their 45-0 win over Austin Peay. Six first-time starters took charge last week and 22 players saw action for the first time. Now the Bulldogs are set to tangle with the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Here are the last seven times Georgia shut out its opening opponent.

Last Seven Shutouts on Season Opener by the Georgia Bulldogs
Opponent Score

1954

Florida State

14-0

1967

Mississippi State

30-0

1969

Tulane

35-0

1981

Tennessee

44-0

1991

Western Carolina

48-0

2003

Clemson

30-0

2017

Austin Peay

45-0

- The last time the Bulldogs opened the season with two straight shutouts was in 1969, when they defeated Tulane and then Clemson.

- Did you know Georgia shut out opponents in 13 straight seasons from 1907 to 1921 (excluding two seasons when Georgia didn't play due to World War I). One of those contests (The Citadel in 1909) was actually a tie, but it's still pretty impressive.

- Speaking of defense, not only was this the second shutout the Dawgs have had under Kirby Smart (Tennessee in 2017), the total yards allowed to Austin Peay (152) was also the second lowest in that time period (also to Tennessee in 2017: 142).

- The Bulldogs hold a commanding 50-18-2 advantage in the series against the Gamecocks. The 50 wins is the sixth highest among all Georgia opponents. Here are those six.

Georgia: Most All-time Wins Over Opponent
Record

Georgia Tech

66-39-5

Auburn

58-56-8

Kentucky

57-12-2

Vanderbilt

56-20-2

Florida

51-43-2

South Carolina

50-18-2

- Vince Dooley was 17-4-1 all-time against South Carolina. The tie happened in Coach Dooley’s first meeting, back in 1964.

- The first overall meeting was in 1894, and Georgia won that game 40-0. That was the largest margin of victory the Bulldogs have had in the series.

The most points the Bulldogs have scored in the series was 52, back in 1970 and again in 2015. The only times they have been shutout were in 1903 and 1904. However South Carolina has been shut out 11 times in the series, with the last being in 2006, the day after the great defensive genius Erk Russell passed away.

Here is a breakdown in terms of seasons on how this series has fared.

Georgia: Series vs. South Carolina Breakdown
Team Advantage

1894-1959

Georgia led series 13-4

1960-1969

Georgia led series 7-0-2

1970-1979

Georgia led series 6-2

1980-1989

Georgia led series 7-3

1990-1999

Georgia led series 6-2

2000-2009

Georgia led series 7-3

2010-2017

Series tied 4 games to 4

Starting quarterback Jake Fromm looked sharp on Saturday. The sophomore completed 12-of-16 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Throwing two touchdowns is nothing new as you see in this graphic.

Jake Fromm: Game Breakdown by Touchdown Passes
Career Games

Throwing 3 TD passes in a game

1 game

Throwing 2 TD passes in a game

8 games

Throwing 1 TD pass in a game

7 games

Throwing 0 TD passes in a game

0 games

Justin Fields also looked really crisp. The freshman went 7-of-8 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. He added 33 yards on the ground, too. Fields threw his first career touchdown pass to Isaac Nauta in the third quarter for the game’s final touchdown. Here's a look at the last eight full time quarterbacks for Georgia, and who caught first touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.

Georgia: Last 8 Fulltime QB and First Career TD Pass as Bulldog
Season and Opponent Length and Receiver

Matthew Stafford

2006 vs. Western Kentucky

13 yards to Coleman Watson

Joe Cox

2006 vs. Colorado

23 yards to Brannan Southerland

Aaron Murray

2010 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

3 yards to Kris Durham

Hutson Mason

2010 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

26 yards to Logan Gray

Greyson Lambert

2015 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

15 yards to Jeb Blazevich

Jacob Eason

2016 vs. North Carolina

17 yards to Isaiah McKenzie

Jake Fromm

2017 vs. Appalachian State

34 yards to Javon Wims

Justin Fields

2018 vs. Austin Peay

12 yards to Isaac Nauta

- Matthew Downing completed two-of-three passes in his collegiate debut.

- Demetris Robertson in his only touch of the game ran for a 72-yard touchdown. The 72-yard score was the second longest run by a Bulldog wide receiver since 1996.

Georgia: Longest TD Run by Bulldog WR Since 1996
Length and Wide Receiver Yards

Terrence Edwards

2000 Outback Bowl vs. Purdue **

74-yard touchdown

Demetris Robertson

2018 vs. Austin Peay

72-yard touchdown

Hines Ward

1997 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

63 yards

Terrence Edwards

2000 O'ahu Bowl vs. Virginia **

57 yards

Isaiah McKenzie

2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

55-yard touchdown
** Outback Bowl followed the 1999 season and O'ahu Bowl followed the 2000 season

- Mecole Hardman showed his world class speed once again. He got wide open, split the defenders and was untouched into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown against Austin Peay. Hardman has seven career touchdowns (five receiving, two rushing). More than half of them have been for at least 35 yards. Check out each of his touchdowns and the length of the score.

Career Touchdowns by Mecole Hardman
Opponent Length of Score

2017

Samford

5-yard Touchdown Reception

2017

Missouri

35-yard Touchdown Run

2017

Missouri

59-yard Touchdown Reception

2017

South Carolina

20-yard Touchdown Reception

2018 CFP Championship

Alabama

1-yard Touchdown Run

2018 CFP Championship

Alabama

80-yard Touchdown Reception

2018

Austin Peay

59-yard Touchdown Reception

- D’Andre Swift had a game-high eight rushing attempts for 43 yards, including an eight-yard score. He also had a team lead with four receptions for 33 yards. In his short career, Swift has 661 rushing yards and averages a whopping 7.4 yards per attempt. Check out his career numbers, quarter-by-quarter as he noticeably gets stronger as the game goes on.

D'Andre Swift: Career Rushing Stats as a Bulldog
Attempts Yards Average Touchdowns

1st Half

37

166

4.5

1

2nd Half / OT

52

495

9.5

3

Elijah Holyfield had a touchdown run that reminded a lot of people of Nick Chubb. Freshman James Cook showed how fast he is on many big plays. Add Brian Herrien to that mix, and the Dawgs have a pretty good group of backs to challenge the SEC and more.

Finally, a fun fact about the head coach. Kirby Smart as a player had a lot of success against South Carolina. His team’s were 3 and 1 against the Gamecocks, and individually he put on a show. In his first career collegiate game, he registered three sacks on Steve Tanneyhill. (In his second game he had a pick vs. Peyton Manning.)

For his playing career against South Carolina, Smart had 23 tackles, 3-1/2 sacks and 3 interceptions including two in one game in 1997.

