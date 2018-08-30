Stats Crunch
Game Week is finally here. Georgia will try to repeat its success of last season plus a little more. But before that all happens, I'd like to present to you some stats and nuggets of information I've crunched. These are notes not found in most places, so enjoy them as you enjoy the season.
Let's start with the head coaches. Kirby Smart is a perfect 2-0 in season openers after victories over North Carolina in 2016 and Appalachian State in 2017. A lot of this success also depends on the identity of your opening opponent. From 1959 to 1965, Georgia began the season playing Alabama.
What about seasons when the Dawgs won the SEC? Three times the season-opener was the Vols (1968, 1980, 1981). Three other championship seasons, the season-opener was Clemson (1946, 1982, 2002).
In terms of former head coaches, Vince Dooley was 18-5-2 in openers, while Mark Richt had a 12-3 in opening games.
Georgia’s best offensive performance to start a season came in 1913, when coach W.A. Cunningham led Georgia to a 108-0 win over Alabama Presbyterian.
The highest point-total of the 2000’s came in 2010, when Georgia defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55 to 7.
The last shutout the Bulldogs had in the season opener was in 2003 against the Clemson Tigers, and the last time they were shut out in game one was in 1962 against Alabama.
Speaking of openers, did you know Georgia’s first ever game one (and first ever game, actually) was played in January? The date was January 30, 1892. The first time Georgia played its Game One in September was September 30th, 1911. Another strange thing I noticed was that in 1893 and 1900, Georgia began its season against Georgia Tech.
Back to head coaches for a second. Now that Kirby Smart has completed two seasons as Georgia’s Top Dawg, here is a breakdown of the last five full time head coaches for the Bulldogs and how they did after two seasons on the job.
|Vince Dooley
|Ray Goff
|Jim Donnan
|Mark Richt
|Kirby Smart
|
Seasons
|
1964-65
|
1989-90
|
1996-97
|
2001-02
|
2016-17
|
Overall Record
|
13-7-1
|
10-13
|
15-8
|
21-5
|
21-7
|
SEC Record
|
5-5
|
6-8
|
9-7
|
12-4
|
11-5
|
SEC Championships
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
Turning our numbers crunch to players, let’s start with the quarterback position…
In 2016, Jake Fromm had 2,615 yards passing. That was the third most by a Georgia freshman (Aaron Murray and David Greene) and the most by a true freshman. He also had 24 touchdown passes, tying him for the fifth most by any Bulldog player. Check this stat out:
|
36 - Aaron Murray (2012 / Junior)
|
24 - Aaron Murray (2010 / RS - Freshman)
|
35 - Aaron Murray (2011 / Sophomore)
|
24 - Joe Cox (2009 / Senior)
|
26 - Aaron Murray (2013 / Senior)
|
24 - D.J. Shockley (2005 / Senior)
|
25 - Matthew Stafford (2008 / Junior)
|
24 - Eric Zeier (1993, 1994 / Jr, Sr)
|
24 - Jake Fromm (2017 / True Freshman)
|
22 - David Greene (2002 / Sophomore)
How about running backs? We know Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are both gone. Those two combined for 8,407 yards rushing and 77 touchdown rushes in their Bulldog career. The remaining backs are no slouches themselves. D’Andre Swift had 618 yards rushing and averaged 7.6 yards per attempt. He did not have enough attempts to qualify, but the season record for Georgia is 8.1 held by Chubb in 2015, and the career high is held by Todd Gurley with 6.44. If you set the attempts limitation down to 50, Swift would have placed seventh last season in terms of yards per attempt by a power five conference player. Check out this list:
|Team
|Rush Yards/Attempts
|Average
|
Khalil Tate
|
Arizona
|
153 / 1,411
|
9.2
|
Abdul Adams
|
Oklahoma
|
59 / 542
|
9.2
|
Bryce Love
|
Stanford
|
263 / 2,118
|
8.1
|
Malik Williams
|
Louisville
|
67 / 531
|
7.9
|
Sony Michel
|
Georgia
|
156 / 1,227
|
7.9
|
Mark Walton
|
Miami (FL)
|
56 / 428
|
7.6
|
D'Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
81 / 618
|
7.6
Switching to receivers, let's all welcome Demetris Robertson. As a freshman in 2016, D-Rob had 50 receptions for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. Only two freshmen in Georgia history had 50 or more receptions as a freshman: A.J. Green and Terrence Edwards. The main weapon for the Dawgs could be Terry Godwin. Godwin’s reception numbers didn’t change too much from previous seasons, but his yards and touchdowns increased dramatically. Speaking of touchdowns, I'll always remember this one from last season, courtesy of NBC Sports.
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec Yds/Game
|TD Receptions
|
2015 - Freshman
|
35
|
379
|
10.8
|
2
|
2016 - Sophomore
|
38
|
397
|
10.4
|
0
|
2017 - Junior
|
38
|
639
|
16.8
|
6
Where’s the beef? It's on the lines of Sam Pittman’s first through third strings. If what Anthony Dasher and Patrick Garbin noticed on Wednesday is a true depth chart, then the combo of Andrew Thomas, Solomon Kindley, Lamont Gaillard, Ben Cleveland, and Isaiah Wilson weigh a total of 1,643 pounds, according to 2018 Georgia media guide numbers. According to Beef Magazine (there is such a thing), in 2011, the average cow size across all breeds is 1,390 pounds. The first team offensive line averages 6’5” in height and weighs 329 pounds. The second string averages 6’5” and weighs 317 pounds and the third string averages 6’5” and 319 pounds. Holy Schnikes!
On defense, welcome newcomer Jay Hayes, who played the last three seasons for Notre Dame. In fact, he had seven tackles against Georgia when the Bulldogs played the Fighting Irish last September. The seven was tied for most on the team.
Many other Dawg defenders come back this season, including D’Andre Walker. Walker has big shoes to replace as both outside linebackers, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, departed. Walker is not your average replacement. In fact, his 13.5 tackles for loss in 2017 was tied for the fifth most in the SEC last season. Check out this group of tacklers…
|Team
|Tackles for Loss
|
Marcell Frazier
|
Missouri
|
15 1/2
|
Montez Sweat
|
Mississippi State
|
15 1/2
|
Roquan Smith
|
Georgia
|
14
|
Devin White
|
LSU
|
14
|
D'Andre Walker
|
Georgia
|
13 1/2
|
CeCe Jefferson
|
Florida
|
13 1/2
On special teams, Rodrigo Blankenship was something special last season. He connected on 20-of-23 field goals, including a pair of plus-50s during the last two games. His 123 total points was just behind Billy Bennett’s 131 and 130 from the early 2000s, and that was mostly due to poor red zone offenses. He also booted 67 kickoffs last season that resulted in touchbacks.
Finally, here are some numbers you may enjoy about season firsts…
|First Rush Play
|First Pass Play
|
2013 vs. Clemson
|
Keith Marshall (6 yards)
|
Aaron Murray to Todd Gurley (1yard) ***
|
2014 vs. Clemson
|
Todd Gurley (-1 yard)
|
Hutson Mason to Chris Conley (2 yards) ***
|
2015 vs. LA-Monroe
|
Nick Chubb (-1 yard) ***
|
Greyson Lambert to Terry Godwin (6 yards)
|
2016 vs. North Carolina
|
Nick Chubb (6 yards) ***
|
Greyson Lambert to Isaiah McKenzie (25 yards)
|
2017 vs. App State
|
Nick Chubb (-3 yards) ***
|
Jacob Eason to Jackson Harris (4 yards)
|Player
|Touchdown
|
2013 vs. Clemson
|
Todd Gurley
|
75-yard run
|
2014 vs. Clemson
|
Todd Gurley
|
23-yard run
|
2015 vs. LA-Monroe
|
Nick Chubb
|
14-yard run
|
2016 vs. North Carolina
|
Nick Chubb
|
2-yard run
|
2017 vs. App State
|
Nick Chubb
|
1-yard run
Speaking of Todd Gurley, I'll finish our little dive into the numbers vault by showing how incredible Todd Gurley was in season openers. In his three openers, he had 35 rush attempts for 452 yards (150.7/game and 12.9/attempt) and seven touchdown rushes. He also added two receptions for -4 yards and three kickoff returns for 227 yards, including two 100-yard returns for touchdowns.