Game Week is finally here. Georgia will try to repeat its success of last season plus a little more. But before that all happens, I'd like to present to you some stats and nuggets of information I've crunched. These are notes not found in most places, so enjoy them as you enjoy the season.

Let's start with the head coaches. Kirby Smart is a perfect 2-0 in season openers after victories over North Carolina in 2016 and Appalachian State in 2017. A lot of this success also depends on the identity of your opening opponent. From 1959 to 1965, Georgia began the season playing Alabama.

What about seasons when the Dawgs won the SEC? Three times the season-opener was the Vols (1968, 1980, 1981). Three other championship seasons, the season-opener was Clemson (1946, 1982, 2002).

In terms of former head coaches, Vince Dooley was 18-5-2 in openers, while Mark Richt had a 12-3 in opening games.

Georgia’s best offensive performance to start a season came in 1913, when coach W.A. Cunningham led Georgia to a 108-0 win over Alabama Presbyterian.

The highest point-total of the 2000’s came in 2010, when Georgia defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55 to 7.

The last shutout the Bulldogs had in the season opener was in 2003 against the Clemson Tigers, and the last time they were shut out in game one was in 1962 against Alabama.

Speaking of openers, did you know Georgia’s first ever game one (and first ever game, actually) was played in January? The date was January 30, 1892. The first time Georgia played its Game One in September was September 30th, 1911. Another strange thing I noticed was that in 1893 and 1900, Georgia began its season against Georgia Tech.

Back to head coaches for a second. Now that Kirby Smart has completed two seasons as Georgia’s Top Dawg, here is a breakdown of the last five full time head coaches for the Bulldogs and how they did after two seasons on the job.