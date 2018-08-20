State of the running game after the loss of Zamir White
Former five-star and Georgia running back Zamir White has only been a college student for a shade under eight months. Yet few 18-year-olds have endured what he has over the last year.After tearing ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news