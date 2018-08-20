Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 12:36:47 -0500') }} football Edit

State of the running game after the loss of Zamir White

Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Former five-star and Georgia running back Zamir White has only been a college student for a shade under eight months. Yet few 18-year-olds have endured what he has over the last year.After tearing ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}