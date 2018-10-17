In the ensuing days following Georgia’s disheartening 36-16 defeat at LSU, dropping the Bulldogs from undefeated and second-ranked in the nation to a 6-1 mark and No. 8 in the country, one may think the team would be trying to forget the lopsided loss, while relishing a seemingly much-needed bye week, or open date, before playing next on October 27 against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. On the contrary, Georgia plans on utilizing, you could say, the loss to the Tigers—while there’s essentially nothing “open” about the Bulldogs and an open date.

“When you have a game like that, you really find out what you're made of,” junior safety J.R. Reed said regarding the LSU game. “And with that, you can push yourself—see how far you can push yourself—and really see where you can keep going and what you need to work on."

One of Georgia’s top standouts on defense this season, Reed’s 33 tackles rank second on the team, trailing only fellow safety Richard LeCounte’s 40. In addition, his current overall defensive grade (80.9) and coverage grade (82.6), according to Pro Football Focus, both rank 21st in the FBS this season of the 227 safeties who have played at least 276 snaps.

Although Reed says the LSU game can be used as a learning experience, the 20-point loss still is nothing for he and his teammates to dwell upon during the bye week. Teammate Solomon Kindley agreed.

“We still have the same mood [as before the LSU game] because we know we still have everything in front of us,” Kindley said. “The bye week is a work week for us, so we’re just coming to work like it’s a regular game week.”

Kindley, Georgia’s starting offensive left guard, has arguably been the Bulldogs’ best pass-blocking offensive lineman this season. After leaving the previous game against Vanderbilt early with an injury, he had one of his better performances this year against LSU in run-blocking situations.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, the team won’t actually start preparing for Florida until Thursday, begging the question: What will the Bulldogs do in practice prior to then?

“For us, it’s just about fundamentals this week—getting back to the basics—and cleaning up the mistakes we made at LSU. And we’ll do that,” junior linebacker Tae Crowder said. “We just need to get back to the fundamentals of playing physical, and doing what we had been doing.”

Crowder, one of Georgia’s biggest surprises this season, totaled a personal season-high with 28 defensive snaps against LSU. Thus far in the 2018 campaign, his 20 tackles are the most of any Bulldog who has yet to start a game, while he has demonstrated he is probably Georgia’s top linebacker in pass coverage.

To Crowder, and teammates alike, a special season can still transpire despite the rout experienced in Baton Rouge. You only have to go back to less than a year ago, when an undefeated, top-ranked Georgia squad went on the road and were blown out by another Tiger team, from Auburn, 40-17. The Bulldogs rebounded from the defeat by easily beating their next five games, including the same Auburn squad in the SEC title game and then Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, earning a trip to the National Championship Game.

“Last year, we lost to Auburn, and came back and did great,” said junior tight end Charlie Woerner who, although limited to five receptions for 59 yards this season, has proven he is likely Georgia’s top tight end in pass-blocking situations. “I think, to me and the team, it kind of feels the same. We lost to LSU, but I think we're in the same scenario [as last season]. We can bounce back even stronger.”

It’s clear that Woerner and the rest of the team have moved passed their setback to LSU and are focused on their most important game of the season—the next one. All the while, the same goals they had entering last Saturday remain very much intact.

“For Florida, it’s still the same mantra [as before]: next game, next opponent—that’s the most important game,” Reed said. “And, since we still have the same goals ahead of us as before, nothing has changed.”