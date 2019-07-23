News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 00:40:34 -0500') }} football Edit

State of the Class Pt. 2: How it stands for UGA's OL, TE prospects in 2020

Erfsqszfxjtyblf8x6er
Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert tops Georgia's wishlist for a number of reasons, (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

We're examining how Georgia's recruiting stands in the Class of 2020, and we kicked it off yesterday looking at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.Today, we look at where the Bulldogs sta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}