1. FIVE-STAR BRYAN ANTOINE SETS FOUR VISITS

Already down to a final five of Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova, five-star combo guard Bryan Antoine has taken some big steps towards making his final decision. Antoine has now locked in official visits with four of his five finalists. Antoine will get the visit process started on the weekend of Sept. 15 when he makes his way down to Florida. From there, he'll hit Kentucky on the weekend of Sept. 22 before heading to Duke the weekend after that. Then, there will be a break before he visits Villanova on the weekend of Nov. 3rd.

Realistically, there's a good chance Antoine nevers make it to that November visit to Villanova and while a visit date may ultimately be set to Kansas, the Jayhawks look to be running behind in this one. Antoine hasn't named a leader yet, but headed into his visits, it appears Duke the early edge.



2. KEVIN MCCULLAR CLOSING IN ON A DECISION

One of the most intriguing recruiting stories out there is that of four-star shooting guard Kevin McCullar. Currently ranked in the class of 2019, McCullar has visited Houston, Kansas State and Texas Tech officially. Rumors late last week that he had made his choice proved to be untrue, but I don't think he's too far away from making a decision. Before I get to which program I think wins out, it's also important to note that the plan for McCullar is to skip his senior season of high school ball, graduate in December and enroll early. Because of that, he'll soon get moved to the class of 2018. As for a decision, I'll go ahead and predict that Texas Tech ultimately wins out here.



3. SHOULD JAYKWON WALTON BE ON COMMITMENT WATCH?

Over the weekend, four-star wing Jaykwon Walton -- who is about to make a big leap in the 2019 Rivals150 when it gets updated on Tuesday -- took his first official visit to Georgia. The question is, should Walton be on a commitment watch for Tom Crean and the Bulldogs? He is originally from Georgia and appeared to be favoring the Bulldogs as a junior before Mark Fox was let go, so a commitment wouldn't be a gigantic surprise. But the more I check into his situation, I don't think Walton is quite close enough to pulling the trigger on a college decision to put him on an all out commitment watch. But, myself and my team at Rivals will be monitoring him closely over the next few days.

Commitment or not, the Bulldogs at the very least look to be inching ahead of a pack that also includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Memphis and Mississippi State in his final seven. It will be interesting to see which head coaches prioritize him during July when he hits the floor with Team Thad in the Under Armour Association and if any blue-blood types try to get him to open things up a bit.



4. SEVERAL NOTABLE WEEKEND VISITORS

5. SURPRISE, LAGERALD VICK BACK TO KANSAS