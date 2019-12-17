News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 20:31:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: Early Signing Day Edition

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

Inside, we make our predictions on 11 prospects heading into Early Signing Day for the class of 2020. Where will Georgia's top targets commit to on Wednesday? We make our picks below.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}