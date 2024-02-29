Except for Zion Logue, there wasn't a ton of turnover for the Bulldogs, who were able to further supplement the position by signing what appears to be an impressive group of incoming freshmen, along with the addition of Xzavier McLeod from South Carolina.

That being so, it's understandable why many wonder how successful and effective this group will be this fall.

As the defensive line goes, so too, does the rest of the defense.

When examining the defensive line, you can almost equate the current situation with what we've seen take place at cornerback.

The Bulldogs were looking mighty inexperienced at the position until Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris took their names out of the portal and decided to return.

Similarly, the decisions of Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson to take advantage of their respective COVID year and come back for one more season was good news for Tray Scott.

It's important to have experience at any position, but after the quarterback, one can argue that having defensive linemen who know all about the rigors of life in the SEC is second.

Look for Stackhouse and Brinson to once again be key figures, but one of the two players I expect to take the biggest jump is sophomore Jordan Hall.

The former five-star had a solid freshman year, but it wasn't until the latter part of the season that we started to see Hall flash in ways most felt he eventually would.

A four-tackle effort against Tennessee seemed to give Hall added confidence, which it's anticipated he'll take into spring to give the defensive interior a significant boost.

Kirby Smart wants his defensive line to create all the inside havoc it can, and it will be interesting to see what steps Hall takes to make that happen.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is one of Georgia's more versatile defensive linemen. Once he became healthy last year, he was a trusted contributor.

He shared a lot of time with Mykel Williams at defensive end. But with Williams slated to see more reps at outside linebacker to better utilize his pass-rushing skills, that could mean more opportunities for Ingram-Dawkins.

Redshirt sophomore Christen Miller is the other name I suspect we'll hear a lot more.

Miller's motor and energy are something one doesn't always see on the defensive front. After he made four tackles, along with a sack, fans should be quite excited with what he potentially brings to the room.

Like Hall, sophomore Jamaal Jarrett began to gain confidence toward the season's latter half and is anxious to show Scott and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann that he's ready for even more opportunities.

Of course, no spring storyline article would be complete without a word or two about the midyear additions.

We'll start with McLeod (6-foot-4, 313 pounds), who brings even more size to the defensive front.

He's joined by freshmen early enrollees Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nnamdi Ogboko, and Jordan Thomas, three names with bright futures and looking to make an impression of their own starting March 12.