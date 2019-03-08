There’s certainly a new look when it comes to the tight end position for the Bulldogs. It starts at the top, where Todd Hartley was hired to take over for Jim Chaney, who coached Georgia tight ends while serving as offensive coordinator before moving to Tennessee. The addition of Hartley wasn’t the only shakeup. Isaac Nauta decided to leave a year early for the NFL Draft, while Luke Ford elected to transfer back home to Illinois due to family reasons and will play his college ball for the home-state Fighting Illini. Last year, Nauta caught 30 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns, while Ford only caught one pass in nine games. That leaves Charlie Woerner (11 catches for 148 yards) and John FitzPatrick as the only tight ends left from last year’s team. To bolster the depth, Georgia signed prospects Ryland Goede and Brett Seither, and added Eli Wolf, a graduate transfer from Tennessee.

2018 Summary

Between Nauta, Woerner and Jackson Harris, the trio received most of the reps for the Bulldogs last year. Along with being key fixtures blocking in the running game, Nauta became a bigger part of the passing game as the season went along, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 4-yard toss from Jake Fromm against Kentucky. Later in the SEC Championship against Alabama, Nauta hauled in a 20-yard touchdown against the Crimson Tide. Woerner didn’t have as many opportunities to catch the ball as many projected that he would, but overall gave the Bulldogs some solid reps, along with Harris, who did an excellent job as an inline blocker in short yardage.

Key Departures

We’ve touched on them already, but Nauta’s production as a receiver will be missed, as will the presence of Ford. At first many wondered why the freshman would decide to leave Athens after just one year and clear path for considerable playing time this fall. However, for Ford, it was not just about football as the desire to stay close to his ill grandfather is certainly understandable. Harris, meanwhile, didn’t play a big role in regards to the passing game, but was a trusted blocker and valued member of the tight end room.

Key Newcomers

Georgia signed Goede as an early enrollee back in December, but the freshman is coming off an ACL injury, and is unclear what kind of work he will be allowed to do come spring drills. The former four-star performer is a talented player, although it probably won’t be until August until we get a better idea of what he will be able to do and exactly where he will fit into the pecking order. Meanwhile, Seither is a very athletic player and is considered a very good route runner, so it will be interesting to see what offensive coordinator James Coley might have in mind. Seither will arrive with the rest of the freshman in a few months. Georgia also brought into Wolf, a former walk-on at Tennessee but brings a lot of experience to the field and could play a significant role.

Tight ends Player Class Height/Weight Notes Charlie Woerner Senior 6-5/245 Easily Georgia's most experienced returnee with 11 catches for 148 yards as a junior John FitzPatrick Redshirt Freshman 6-6/230 Saw action in two games last year but was able to keep his redshirt Ryland Goede Freshman 6-7/235 Coming off an ACL injury, Goede is not expected to have any contact this fall Eli Wolf Graduate Transfer 6-4/236 Graduate transfer from Tennessee will get an early indoctrination to the Georgia way. *Brett Seither Freshman 6-5, 230 Freshman will arrive with the rest of his class in late May.

2019 Predictions