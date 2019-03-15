When Roquan Smith left a year early to enter the NFL Draft, it left a significant void at middle linebacker last year for Georgia. Nothing against the players who tried to replace him, but it was going to be impossible not to endure some sort of drop off when Smith left. Although Monty Rice, Natrez Patrick, Juwan Taylor and Tae Crowder worked as hard as they could, it wasn’t quite the same. Patrick and Taylor are now gone, so finding capable replacements for them - along with improving the talent level - was paramount for head coach Kirby Smart and his defensive coaches while on the recruiting trail. On paper, the Bulldogs appear to have helped themselves nicely. Rice and Crowder are back, along with Channing Tindall, Quay Walker, Nate McBride and Jaden Hunter. Then when the signing period rolled around, Smart added the likes of early enrollees Trezman Marshall, Rian Davis and Nakobe Dean into the mix. Marshall is coming off a shoulder injury and Davis had a torn ACL, so both are likely out all spring. In Dean, however, the Bulldogs hope they’ve found their latest version of Smith. While that may be a lot to put on a true freshman, the feeling is that the Mississippi native could be a very special player before his career is done. Although like anyone else, he’s going to have to earn whatever playing time he gets. As UGASports continues its preseason position breakdown, let’s take a look at the inside linebackers.

2018 Analysis

Without question it was unfair for anyone to think that Rice and company would provide the same production that Smith brought to the team from the season before. The group played hard, but never really played with the consistency that Bulldog coaches and fans had grown accustomed to witnessing when Smith was part of the team. It didn’t help matters when Rice was lost to a foot/ankle injury while warming up for the game against UMass. Crowder turned out to be a pleasant surprise, starting five of Georgia’s last six games, becoming the defacto “go-to” middle linebacker when Rice missed three games and played just a handful of snaps in the Sugar Bowl against Texas. Of the youngsters, both Tindall and Quay Walker showed flashes of excellence during the year and could make further pushes up the depth chart, while McBride and Hunter didn’t receive any semblance of backup reps.

Key Departures

The Bulldogs will be without Patrick and Taylor, and while their experience will be missed, Georgia should have the talent to overcome their absence. Depth issues forced Taylor onto the field probably a bit more than he would have been otherwise, while Patrick – who had his own off-field issues to overcome, wasn’t as consistent a tackler as he would have liked to have been.

Key Newcomers

Smart has to be thrilled what he was able to pull off by signing the trio of Dean, Davis and Marshall – each of whom projects as a future SEC starter. Davis (ACL) and Marshall (shoulder) figure to be a bit behind Dean while they continue rehabbing from their respective injuries, although both hope (and expect) to be ready once fall camp begins. As for Dean, a strong spring could put him slap in the middle for his share of early reps in 2019.

Inside Linebackers Player Class Height/Weight Notes Monty Rice Junior 6-1/235 Had his season basically cut short by a foot injury suffered in warmups against UMass. Is expected to be 100 percent for spring camp. Tae Crowder Senior 6-3/235 Former running back started five of the last six games Channing Tindall Sophomore 6-2/218 Flashed at the end of last year. Some believe he's ready to make a big jump in the rotation. Quay Walker Sophomore 6-4/240 Like Tindall, flashed at the end of last year and saw his playing time increase, Nate McBride Junior 6-2/223 Former four-star still trying to crack the regular rotation Jaden Hunter Junior 6-2/228 Still looking to find his footing after being a highly-ranked recruit. *Rian Davis Freshman 6-2/230 Still rehabbing an ACL that he tore in high school. Status for spring is uncertain. *Trezman Marshall Freshman 6-1/230 Coming off a shoulder injury that he suffered his senior year. Out for the spring. *Nakobe Dean Freshman 6-0/220 The nation's top-ranked inside linebacker will have a chance to make a quick impression.

2019 Prediction