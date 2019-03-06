Spring Position Breakdown: Guard
They’re the meat and potatoes of Georgia’s offensive line. Say hello to the young men who’ll play guard for the Bulldogs come fall.
It happens to be one the program’s deeper positions.
From Ben Cleveland and Cade Mays, to Solomon Kindley and Jamaree Salyer, there’s significant talent for position coach Sam Pittman to choose from. And don’t forget the names Justin Shaffer, Warren Ericson, and Trey Hill. The latter will certainly figure into the mix if he’s not starting at center in the opener next fall at Vanderbilt.
Road graders all, this surely is the most top-end talent at guard that Georgia has had in quite some time, which obviously bodes well for the Bulldogs’ run game and the health of quarterback Jake Fromm.
As UGASports continues our spring position breakdown, we’ll focus on who’s going to play the positions and why Pittman could have some tough choices to make.
2018 Summary
If there was ever an indication of how blessed the Bulldogs were with the talent and depth that’s been accrued, it was last year.
Previous to last season, this would have been an issue. No longer.
A broken left fibula suffered against Missouri forced Cleveland from the lineup at right guard four games into the season. No worries.
That just opened the door for Mays, who took over in the game against the Tigers and started the next six with the offense, not missing a beat.
After suffering a shoulder injury, enter Hill. The freshman, who took over for Lamont Gaillard at center against Kentucky, ultimately started Georgia’s final four games at right guard.
The only constant all year was Kindley at left guard. The Jacksonville native suffered his own share of bruises and dings, yet he started all 14 games for Georgia in 2018.
Key Departure
The Bulldogs graduated backup Kendall Baker, who missed the last four games of the year due to injury.
Key Newcomers
Georgia signed three offensive linemen in its 2019 class: Warren McClendon, Xavier Truss, and Clay Webb. But Webb is the only one who projects as a member of Pittman’s interior.
A former five-star and current early enrollee, Webb figures to be the Bulldogs’ center of the future, but he did see some reps at guard during bowl practice and could see reps there again this spring.
Coaches love his makeup, and one way or the other, he will ultimately figure into the picture. It may not be this year, but Webb’s future is as bright.
2019 Outlook
There’s going to be some competition this spring, and that’s a great problem to have.
“Iron sharpening iron” seems to be the popular catch phrase when discussing such possibilities, and the Bulldogs will definitely have some battles to watch.
Let’s start at right guard.
From our understanding, both Cleveland and Mays are both over their respective injuries from last year. That’s great news for both, who are expected to be the main two players battling it out for the starting job.
Either way, this seems to be a no-lose proposition for Georgia, but since we’re in the business of making predictions, we’ll go with Cleveland due to his size and experience. But what a problem to have if you’re Georgia.
At left guard, many have been predicting Kindley to finally hit his ceiling and be passed by, but all he does is work hard and continue to prove to Pittman that he’s the best man for the job.
On most teams it would be considered blasphemous even to consider Kindley having to fight for a job. However, when you’re talking about a talent the caliber of Salyer, it’s something to keep an eye on.
Of course, Salyer could also wind up winning the starting job at center, which would push Hill into the mix, with Shaffer, Ericson, and possibly Webb into the mix.
Either way you look at it, Pittman no doubt has to feel like a kid in a candy store when you’re talking the talent Georgia has lined up at guard. It’s just a matter of picking out the flavors he likes the best.