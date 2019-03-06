They’re the meat and potatoes of Georgia’s offensive line. Say hello to the young men who’ll play guard for the Bulldogs come fall. It happens to be one the program’s deeper positions. From Ben Cleveland and Cade Mays, to Solomon Kindley and Jamaree Salyer, there’s significant talent for position coach Sam Pittman to choose from. And don’t forget the names Justin Shaffer, Warren Ericson, and Trey Hill. The latter will certainly figure into the mix if he’s not starting at center in the opener next fall at Vanderbilt. Road graders all, this surely is the most top-end talent at guard that Georgia has had in quite some time, which obviously bodes well for the Bulldogs’ run game and the health of quarterback Jake Fromm. As UGASports continues our spring position breakdown, we’ll focus on who’s going to play the positions and why Pittman could have some tough choices to make.

Ben Cleveland will try to re-establish himself as the starter at right guard. Radi Nabulsi

2018 Summary

If there was ever an indication of how blessed the Bulldogs were with the talent and depth that’s been accrued, it was last year. Previous to last season, this would have been an issue. No longer. A broken left fibula suffered against Missouri forced Cleveland from the lineup at right guard four games into the season. No worries. That just opened the door for Mays, who took over in the game against the Tigers and started the next six with the offense, not missing a beat. After suffering a shoulder injury, enter Hill. The freshman, who took over for Lamont Gaillard at center against Kentucky, ultimately started Georgia’s final four games at right guard. The only constant all year was Kindley at left guard. The Jacksonville native suffered his own share of bruises and dings, yet he started all 14 games for Georgia in 2018.

Key Departure

The Bulldogs graduated backup Kendall Baker, who missed the last four games of the year due to injury.

Key Newcomers

Georgia signed three offensive linemen in its 2019 class: Warren McClendon, Xavier Truss, and Clay Webb. But Webb is the only one who projects as a member of Pittman’s interior. A former five-star and current early enrollee, Webb figures to be the Bulldogs’ center of the future, but he did see some reps at guard during bowl practice and could see reps there again this spring. Coaches love his makeup, and one way or the other, he will ultimately figure into the picture. It may not be this year, but Webb’s future is as bright.

Solomon Kindley started all 14 games at left guard in 2018. Radi Nabulsi

2019 Outlook