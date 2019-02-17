Last week, we took at look at right guard where Ben Cleveland and Cade Mays are the two main names we expect to battle for the starting job. Both are proven players, and honestly, there doesn't seem to be a wrong answer to choose from. But what about left guard? Solomon Kindley has done an admirable job at the position the last two years for the Bulldogs, but what does 2019 have in store? Sophomore Jamaree Salyer is a former five-star with a ton of potential and is someone who projects as a possible All-SEC performer. Could he overtake Kindley? Let's take a look.



The Candidates

Redshirt Junior Solomon Kindley (6-4, 330): Kindley started all 14 games last year for Georgia, so obviously the Jacksonville native is doing something Sam Pittman likes. Here's some more stats. Did you know Kindley played in 75 percent of Georgia's offensive snaps in the Bulldogs' eight SEC games? It's true. Truth be told, Kindley may be the most overlooked of all Georgia's offensive line. Perhaps that is due to him being a former three-star performer. Regardless, Kindley has proven to be a more than capable SEC offensive guard and it's not going to be easy for anyone to unseat him from his starting role, although Salyer will no doubt give it one heck of a try. Sophomore Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 325): Strong as an ox and fundamentally sound, Salyer is going to be a star. The former Pace Academy star played in all 14 of Georgia's games, including extensive action against South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. Salyer also received practice reps at center, and feasibly still could this spring behind Trey Hill. However, it's believed that Salyer will get most of his early looks at left guard where he'll continue to hone his game and try to push Kindley to second-team status.



Prediction