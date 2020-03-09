Spring Football questions: How will Lewis Cine fare?
As we continue our pre-spring series examining some of the bigger questions and storylines we’ll be following with the Bulldogs, let’s turn our attention to safety, specifically sophomore Lewis Cine, considered the favorite to replace J.R. Reed opposite starter Richard LeCounte.
Of all the losses being felt on defense, the loss of Reed to graduation and the NFL may be one of the more underrated.
Reed was the consummate professional, someone who was smart, who played with consistency and confidence, a player upon whom head coach Kirby Smart could always depend. For the past two years, Reed was the quarterback of the Bulldog secondary, whose experience and talent will no doubt be missed.
Fortunately for Georgia, its coaches have long been preparing for the day Reed would no longer be around.
In sophomore Lewis Cine, they believe they’ve found their man.
Cine (6-1, 185) played in all 14 games last year for the Bulldogs, finishing with 20 tackles. He had a season-high six tackles in the Sugar Bowl after starting for Reed, who didn’t travel to New Orleans due to a turf toe injury.
“I’m very proud. Me and Lewis go way back; he’s from Texas. I know his high school coach is my high school coach,” Reed said of Cine at the NFL Combine. “I always pulled Lewis aside and watched extra film with him, like I do all my guys. But he was my locker-mate. He was right next to me, so he got a lot of my ribbings and a lot of me getting on him and coaching him up all the time.”
After Cine, however, depth remains somewhat of a question.
Latavious Brini, Christopher Smith, and early enrollee Major Burns are three other potential candidates, with a few others possibly getting chances through the course of the spring.
The Favorite
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Sophomore
|
6-1/185
|
The odds-on favorite to replace J.R. Reed after getting the start in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
Fans got their first look at Cine during last year's G-Day game, when the then-early enrollee led the Red squad with eight tackles.
The rangy Cine moves around extremely well. During his high school career, he enjoyed a real knack for getting to the football, a talent he would show as a true freshman after finishing the season with 20 total stops.
As a special teams standout as well, Cine will still have to earn the starting job left by Reed. It would qualify as a shock if that did not happen.
Other Candidates
|Name
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Divaad Wilson
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-0/195
|
Wilson is expected to contend for the starting job at Star, but don't be shocked if he gets a look at safety.
|
Tyrique Stevenson
|
Sophomore
|
6-0/202
|
Stevenson is one of those rare DBs who can play anywhere in the secondary. He's a great corner, but could also play safety if coaches desire.
|
Mark Webb
|
Senior
|
6-1/200
|
Webb is expected to battle Wilson for the starting job at Star, but he too, is capable of playing multiple spots.
|
Christopher Smith
|
Junior
|
5-11/180
|
Smith is probably a bit undersized for the position but practiced there almost exclusively last fall.
|
William Poole
|
Junior
|
6-0/190
|
Poole will probably focus most of his attention at Star, but could cross-train at safety.
|
Latavious Brini
|
Junior
|
6-2/210
|
Brini is the biggest of Georgia's safeties, but has yet to receive much playing time.
|
Major Burns
|
Freshman
|
6-2/175
|
Burns can play both safety and corner; he's expected to get looks at both spots this spring, to see where he fits best.
Yes, the list above is a long one, but it's that way on purpose, as Kirby Smart is not afraid to cross-train players for different roles. The belief is that's going to be the case at safety.
At Georgia, it's all about getting the best athletes on the field. Don't be shocked if you see players like Divaad Wilson, Mark Webb, and even Tyrique Stevenson get the occasional look-see.
Stevenson is particularly intriguing.
Even with the arrival of freshman Kelee Ringo, Stevenson is still arguably the most athletic defensive back on the roster. But with veterans Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel expected to see much of the action at corner, Stevenson could easily get an opportunity at safety, just to get him on the field.