As we continue our pre-spring series examining some of the bigger questions and storylines we’ll be following with the Bulldogs, let’s turn our attention to safety, specifically sophomore Lewis Cine, considered the favorite to replace J.R. Reed opposite starter Richard LeCounte.

Of all the losses being felt on defense, the loss of Reed to graduation and the NFL may be one of the more underrated.

Reed was the consummate professional, someone who was smart, who played with consistency and confidence, a player upon whom head coach Kirby Smart could always depend. For the past two years, Reed was the quarterback of the Bulldog secondary, whose experience and talent will no doubt be missed.

Fortunately for Georgia, its coaches have long been preparing for the day Reed would no longer be around.

In sophomore Lewis Cine, they believe they’ve found their man.

Cine (6-1, 185) played in all 14 games last year for the Bulldogs, finishing with 20 tackles. He had a season-high six tackles in the Sugar Bowl after starting for Reed, who didn’t travel to New Orleans due to a turf toe injury.

“I’m very proud. Me and Lewis go way back; he’s from Texas. I know his high school coach is my high school coach,” Reed said of Cine at the NFL Combine. “I always pulled Lewis aside and watched extra film with him, like I do all my guys. But he was my locker-mate. He was right next to me, so he got a lot of my ribbings and a lot of me getting on him and coaching him up all the time.”

After Cine, however, depth remains somewhat of a question.



Latavious Brini, Christopher Smith, and early enrollee Major Burns are three other potential candidates, with a few others possibly getting chances through the course of the spring.