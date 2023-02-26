This was not the sort of way Georgia’s baseball team wanted this weekend’s series against Princeton to end.

Up by five in the fifth inning of Sunday's Game 2, the Bulldogs seemed on their way to a series sweep. But it was not to be, as Georgia’s pitching imploded over the final five, allowing Princeton to earn a split with a 12-11 win after the Bulldogs captured Game 1, 12-7.

“Certainly, winning three out of four is not bad, but this was a weekend we certainly felt like we should have won four,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It’s disappointing to lose the last game. We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to turn the page on Tuesday (against Presbyterian), come out and play as hard as we can.”

As disappointing as the pitching was Sunday, Georgia’s bats continued their good work.

The 11 runs marked the fifth time in seven games the Bulldogs (5-2) have scored 10 or more runs, with Georgia homering four more times, including the fourth by Parks Harber and the third by Corey Collins.

“I think it’s guys maturing, learning the value of taking pitches the other way. I feel like it’s helped me, to see the ball a little deeper, take some good pitches for balls, and hit the bad ones,” Collins said. “It’s an older lineup. We’re seeing the ball well and we’re scoring some runs.”

Game 1 starter Charlie Goldstein and Game 2 starter Nolan Crisp allowed three runs each with neither figuring into the decision.

Crisp was actually cruising along with a 6-1 lead, only allowing a solo home run to Kyle Vinci before being pulled in favor of freshman Leighton Finley after the first two batters reached in the fifth.

Both runners allowed by Crisp would ultimately score before Finley served up a three-run homer to Scott Bandura – who also went deep in Game 1 – to tie the score at 6.

The Bulldogs regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth, but Finley was touched up again on a solo homer by Nick DiPietrantonio to even score at 7.

A two-error play on a ball hit by Harber, followed by an RBI single by Charlie Condon pushed the Bulldogs back ahead 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh.

But Georgia’s pitching struggles continued.

Freshman Blake Gillespie tossed a scoreless seventh before Princeton touched him for four runs pushing the Tigers ahead 11-9.

After Princeton tacked on a run in the ninth on Bandura’s third home run of the day to extend the lead to three, Sebastian Murillo gave Georgia hope with a two-run homer to bring the Bulldogs back within one. But that was it, as sidewinder Jacob Faulkner retired the next three batters to end the game, one which Georgia led 6-1 before the Tigers scored 11 runs over the final five innings.

Of those runs, nine were charged to Finley (four), Gillespie (four) and Jarvis Evans (one).

“I think that’s just a big part of them maturing as a freshman and a pitcher,” said catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who blasted a two-run homer in the game. “I need to be a leader when it comes to that, just helping them to slow down the game. They’re really good. We have a really good freshman class, so I don’t think it defines how good or bad they are.”

Game 1 saw the Bulldogs have no trouble outslugging the Tigers, with the top three in the order – Ben Anderson, Connor Tate, and Harber – each driving in two runs.

Harber’s runs came on his team-leading fourth home run, a shot that bounced off the top of the scoreboard in right. Collins, who launched his third home run, an opposite-field blast to left-center field, finished with four RBI to tie a career-high.

However, the game was not nearly as clean as Stricklin would have liked.

Between Goldstein, Kyle Greenler, Luke Wagner, and Chandler Marsh, the Bulldogs walked six batters over the first four innings. Four of the walks ultimately scored.

Marsh (1-0) got credit for the win with Dalton Rhadans earning the save after allowing just one run over the final three innings.

Game 1

Game 2