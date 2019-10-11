Throughout the SEC, there are numerous examples of coaches whose paths have crossed over the course of their respective careers. The relationship between Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp of South Carolina is one of the more unique.

Not only are both head coaches in the league, but both Smart and Muschamp are graduates of Georgia, one-time teammates who also coached together with two other programs as assistants.

In fact, it was Muschamp who gave Smart his first full-time coaching gig while the former was the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State, before joining forces once again as assistants on Nick Saban’s staff at LSU.

Saturday, the two will meet once again when No. 3 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) hosts South Carolina (2-3, 1-2) in another key conference game. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.

“Where we became closer was the opportunity he gave me to come to Valdosta State, and we worked together there; then we worked together at LSU. Those two years we spent on the same staff, we probably bonded more than we did while we were here,” Smart said. “But he's always been a very intense coach, a good football coach. I think he does a good job running the program, and that has allowed us to share information when possible, when it's not about scheme and it's more about philosophy. But he's been a good friend. I've got a lot of respect for him.”

Muschamp feels the same.

“We’ve been good friends for a long time, and regardless of the circumstances, like when I was the defensive coordinator at Auburn and he was the defensive coordinator at Alabama,” Muschamp said. “There’s a lot of respect on both ends, No. 1 as a person, and No. 2 as a football coach. (Smart) has done a tremendous job. He’s recruited well, his team is very talented, and they’re well coached.”

Georgia’s record is indicative of that.

The Bulldogs are rolling after throttling Tennessee last weekend 43-14, and host the Gamecocks in the first of two back-to-back home games before the highly-anticipated matchup with Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 2.

One of Smart’s goals? Getting off to a faster start than the Bulldogs did last week at Tennessee, when the Volunteers jumped out to a 14-10 lead.

“Maybe we've got to do a better job as coaches of preparing them early in the game. I think, when you're a good defense, I do think you don't see the same things,” Smart said. “You see different stuff, because they're trying to generate plays against you. That's been the case for us, but we've got to do a better job starting off, for sure.”

The Gamecocks certainly have the potential to put stress on a Bulldog defense that has still not allowed a rushing touchdown so far this year.

Despite dropping a 47-23 decision to Alabama, South Carolina piled up 459 yards of offense against the Crimson Tide, including 324 passing by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who’s given the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2) a noticeable spark since taking over at the position for Jake Bentley.

“You’re constantly evaluating what you’re doing right and wrong on both sides of the ball, including special teams,” Muschamp said. “If we see something, we think we need to improve, we try to do that, and I think we’ve made progress. You’re always trying to tinker to do things differently than you’ve done in the first five games.”