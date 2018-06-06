It didn’t take volunteer assistant coach Pete Hughes to find some fulltime employment following Georgia’s elimination from the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday, a source at UGA confirmed to UGASports that the veteran baseball skipper will be named the head coach at Kansas State.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com was the first to report the hire.

Hughes will take over for Brad Hill, who announced recently he was stepping down after 15 years as the Wildcats’ head coach.

Kansas State finished the 2018 season 23-31.

In Hughes, the Wildcats will getting a head coach with proven success at number of schools, most recently at Oklahoma where he coached for four years, leading the Sooners to the 2017 NCAA Regionals.

His other head coaching stops include tenures at Trinity University in Texas (1997-98), Boston College (1999-2006) and Virginia Tech (2007-13).

Hughes spent the past season with Georgia as the team’s volunteer coach, coaching first base along with helping with Bulldog infielders.

“He’s been a tremendous help to me, someone I’ve bounced stuff off of, a head coach for 21 years,” head coach Stricklin said recently. “I wasn’t afraid to ask, and he wasn’t afraid to tell me. But he was also really good with our players. He did a great job with our infielders.”

Stricklin even predicted Hughes would get a new head coaching gig.

“He’s going to be named a head coach this summer," Stricklin said last week. "I don’t think there’s any question, but I think he'll look back at this year as a very rewarding year, because he's been able to step back and see things from a different perspective.”