In our last rankings update for the 2020 class, we expanded the list out to include 100 prospects. One of the prospects we moved into the rankings was Jaden Walker, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. During his sophomore season this year, he started to show why he’s already on the radar of college coaches at the highest level. Schools such as Florida, Georgia (visited on Wednesday), Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee and Xavier have already shown interest in the four-star prospect. It’s his ability to run the team as a point guard along with his ability to score playing off the ball that has coaches really intrigued. With his length and athleticism, he could become a high level defender if he commits to it. Walker’s high school coach Cory Cason thinks his long term potential is through the roof. “I think he’s a sky-is-the-limit type prospect,” Cason said. “You can’t teach his size and length at his position, and he’s starting to come into his own as a player. Last year, I think he was passive at times and deferred to some older guys, but he’s been much more aggressive and vocal as a player during the travel season so far.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Walker talked about some of the schools recruiting him and mentioned some schools he hopes to earn offers from someday. Florida: “I talked to them on the phone. They want me to come see their campus someday. They said my coach sent them some film and they like my game.” Georgia: “It was nice. We toured the school. We also watched the players work out. Coach Crean showed me some film on the drills they do and how the players develop. They are good coaches.” Georgia Tech: “I don’t know much about them yet. I’ve talked to their coach and he talked to me about working on my shooting and my defense. He said I could be really good because of how long I am.” Schools he would like to hear from: “Florida State, Michigan, Syracuse and then I want to be able to get to Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina someday.”

RIVALS REACTION