Former Georgia running back Sony Michel hasn't been one to take any aspect of his life for granted.

He never did during his four years as a key member of the Bulldogs, and he’s certainly not doing that now with the NFL Draft in Arlington, Tex. just over a month away (April 26-28).

It’s been a hectic three months for Michel, a key part of Georgia’s run to the National Championship against Alabama, before immediately jumping into his preparation for what he hopes is going to be long and successful pro career.

“Not knowing where we’re going to end up is what has us on our toes,” Michel said. “At this point, I don’t think anyone who’s going through this process should take it as all the work is done. They’re still evaluating us whether we’re on the field or off.”

On Wednesday, Michel was one of 21 former Bulldogs taking part in Georgia’s annual Pro Day, which representatives from 32 NFL teams, including head coaches Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions and Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals attended.

“My approach was to come out and have fun,” Michel said. “I think I did pretty good. It’s kind of hard to read those coaches, but the way I see it, if the coaches are coaching, I’m doing something right. They’re willing to work with me.”

Michel was already high on the radar of NFL teams before Wednesday’s annual event after a strong showing at last month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Some NFL Draft experts have suggested Michel might hear his name called late in the first round, although most expect him – along with backfield mate Nick Chubb – to go somewhere in the second or third.

“I can only control what I can control so I’m not going to play this guessing game with myself, thinking of where I’m going to be,” Michel said. “I’m just going to be myself, be the best Sony I can be and leave it in God’s hands.”

Still, it’s fun to know that he and Chubb – who only did positions drills for coaches and scouts - are about to enter their NFL journey together.

“It would be great to see him go as high as possible. I’d like to go as high as possible, too,” Michel said. “At the end of the day it’s not our choice. Just sit back and wait until it happens.”

No matter where Michel falls, expectations are high.

Some have even compared the south Florida native to Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, a similar back, who went on to become the NFL Rookie of the Year.

However, Michel feels all comparisons should stop there.

“I can’t compare myself. He was Rookie of the Year. I didn’t do anything. I can’t compare myself to the Rookie of the Year. I’ve got to do what Sony’s got to do,” Michel said. “He’s established, he’s had his rookie season, I can’t get into those comparisons because all that’s doing is feeding into the hype.”