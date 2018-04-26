New England head coach Bill Belichick must have liked what he saw when he attended Georgia's Pro Day last month.

Eight picks after taking Bulldog offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots took his teammate, running back Sony Michel with pick No. 31.

He becomes the second Bulldog running back to go in the first round in the last three years, following Todd Gurley’s selection by the Rams in 2015.

In Michel, the Patriots will be getting a player who greatly improved his stock by his performance in the College Football Playoffs, followed by a solid NFL Combine and Pro Day at UGA.

Last month, he promised his future team will be getting a player who’s not afraid of hard work. That includes pass blocking, an area he didn’t have to do a lot of at Georgia.

“I’m very passionate about pass blocking,” Michel said. “It’s not always about running the ball. Sometimes you’ve got to do whatever you can to help the next man succeed.”

Michel is coming off a season that saw him rush 156 times for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns, winning MVP honors at the Rose Bowl in the Bulldogs’ victory over Oklahoma.

He finished his Bulldog career third on Georgia's all-time rushing list with 3,638 yards, passing both Garrison Hearst and Todd Gurley with an 85-yard effort vs. Georgia Tech.

Michel went on to earn the All-Bowl Team of both ESPN and Rivals.com after earning Offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl with four touchdowns, rushing for 181 yards on just 11 carries. The effort enabled the Florida native to tie a Bulldog bowl record for points scored and touchdowns. His 75-yard touchdown run set a new Georgia bowl record for longest rushing TD and eclipsed 1,000 yards on a season for the second time.

