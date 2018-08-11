Some good, some bad from Dawgs' first scrimmage
As you might expect, Kirby Smart saw both good and bad during Saturday’s first preseason scrimmage held Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
“We had some physical hits, some good striking, good toughness. I challenged the guys that this was what I wanted to see. It wasn’t like we saved up for the scrimmage,” Smart said. “We had a long, two, two-and-a -hour practice yesterday. It was pretty hot yesterday and they followed it up. It was a little cool early, a little overcast before the sun kind of cranked up toward the end. But the guys pushed hard.”
Apparently, penalties were a bit of an issue in the scrimmage, which all total saw the Bulldogs get in approximately 150 plays (60 with the ones, 60 with the twos, 30 with the threes and fours). The scrimmage was closed to the media.
“There were a lot of undisciplined penalties,” Smart said. “There were a lot of sloppy penalties which are usually evident early in the preseason—offsides, facemask, a lot of undisciplined things that are not indicative of a good team.”
Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields both apparently played well.
“Leadership. Talking creates toughness. If you can talk to your offensive line, your backs, receivers, command of the huddle, command of the offense, decision-making. When you’re in the red area, are you secure with the ball? We got points. Are we going to make sure we get a field goal or are we going to take a risk and take a chance on losing it?” Smart said.
“Are you securing the ball in the pocket? What’s your turnover to touchdown ratio? All the things involved are going to go into those things. Both of those guys did a good job with the command of their huddle today. I thought both of them had really good presence. I was going to say huddle, but we’re not always huddling—they had good command of the offense.”
No stats were given, although Smart did mention a few players standing out off the top of his head, including the two main players competing for the starting job at punter.
“I thought Jake (Camarda) punted well, although he had some trouble out-punting his coverage. Landon (Stratton) had a couple of good ones, but wasn’t quite as consistent,” Smart said. “Defensively we played well in spurts, and offensively we had a couple of big plays. But all in all, we’ve got a ways to go to get better, and I want to reserve judgement on some of these freshmen until I’m able to go watch this tape.
“I did think some of our older players, or should I say our most experienced players, played better, which I kind of challenged them to do this morning. I thought they answered the bell and really competed hard. I was proud of that.”
Smart said he’ll know more about exactly how his team looked after watching it on tape.
“I want to reserve judgment until I see the tape. And we go ones on twos during the scrimmage, then ones on ones, so what I like about it is that most of our practices are ones on ones, so you never see a two offense go against a one defense. You never see vice- versa,” Smart said. “You want to see those things match up, and this is one of those things where you get to see one on one, two on one, so Lamont’s (Galliard) blocking a different nose guard, a tackle’s blocking a different end. You go back and watch the tape and find out who’s playing well, who can improve.”
Injury Update
Per Smart, backup cornerback Eric Stokes was slowed by cramps, while Tyrique McGhee suffered a foot injury. Neither is believed serious.
Also:
…Backup linebacker Nate McBride was nursing an undisclosed injury.
…Cornerback Mark Webb (groin) returned to practice.
…Wide receiver Kearis Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury.
…Wide receiver Terry Godwin remains out with a minor knee injury.
“Webb’s out there; he scrimmaged some today. Kearis has had a hamstring. I think Webb has had a little bit of a groin. But Webb was able to go today, he should’ve been out there today in indy when you guys were there,” Smart said. “So, he was there. But Kearis has got a hamstring so he’s not able to do everything. And I hate that, because he was really popping and developing well. But he’ll be back. He’ll be back soon. I don’t know how much longer he’s got. That’s the thing. And Terry is still dinged up. Terry hasn’t been able to get out there and go. Hoping we’ll get him back soon.”
Quotables
● "I would have said Julian was dependable last year. I'm looking for him to be a difference maker. I'm looking for him to be a force to be reckoned with. He's not quite like John. He's faster, probably more athletic than John. But he may not be as good as John at doing what John did, which is control the center in an odd front. Julian can do a lot of other things that John couldn't do, but that's one of the things he's really worked on. He's gotten better at balanced body control, and when he gets hit, staying on balance. He's got to improve in that area. He has, but he still has a way to go. For us to be a great defense, the likes of Julian, Tyler Clark, DaQuan (Hawkins-Muckle), and Michael Barnett—they've got to play better. They've got to play more physical. We've got to knock people back to be a dominant defensive team." – Smart on Julian Rochester.
● "He didn't give up any big plays. He also didn't make any big plays, so that might be the best he's done yet, because I'm looking for a level of consistency. I know there were a couple of plays where I somebody I thought might have got behind him, but it didn't cost. I'm really just about the process with Richard, did you look at the right thing and did you do it right. If you do that, you'll be successful, where he thinks about, 'did I get an interception? Did I get a tackle?' That's not the important thing at safety. The important thing is did you look at the right thing, and did you do the right thing, because, if you don’t, it can cost you dearly. I've repeated to him over and over that it's not his job to make those plays, it's your job to do your job." – Smart on Richard LeCounte.
● “Natrez has always been a good leader. The biggest thing with Natrez is having stamina himself to perform at an SEC level. His stamina has to improve. He has to be able to play 30 plays in a row. But his leadership has always been of good quality, because he’s not afraid to speak up; he’s not afraid to challenge guys that aren’t playing the right way. But his ability to sustain and do it for 40 plays has been the biggest mark he’s got to improve on.” – Smart on Natrez Patrick.