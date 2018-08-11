As you might expect, Kirby Smart saw both good and bad during Saturday’s first preseason scrimmage held Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

“We had some physical hits, some good striking, good toughness. I challenged the guys that this was what I wanted to see. It wasn’t like we saved up for the scrimmage,” Smart said. “We had a long, two, two-and-a -hour practice yesterday. It was pretty hot yesterday and they followed it up. It was a little cool early, a little overcast before the sun kind of cranked up toward the end. But the guys pushed hard.”

Apparently, penalties were a bit of an issue in the scrimmage, which all total saw the Bulldogs get in approximately 150 plays (60 with the ones, 60 with the twos, 30 with the threes and fours). The scrimmage was closed to the media.

“There were a lot of undisciplined penalties,” Smart said. “There were a lot of sloppy penalties which are usually evident early in the preseason—offsides, facemask, a lot of undisciplined things that are not indicative of a good team.”

Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields both apparently played well.

“Leadership. Talking creates toughness. If you can talk to your offensive line, your backs, receivers, command of the huddle, command of the offense, decision-making. When you’re in the red area, are you secure with the ball? We got points. Are we going to make sure we get a field goal or are we going to take a risk and take a chance on losing it?” Smart said.

“Are you securing the ball in the pocket? What’s your turnover to touchdown ratio? All the things involved are going to go into those things. Both of those guys did a good job with the command of their huddle today. I thought both of them had really good presence. I was going to say huddle, but we’re not always huddling—they had good command of the offense.”

No stats were given, although Smart did mention a few players standing out off the top of his head, including the two main players competing for the starting job at punter.

“I thought Jake (Camarda) punted well, although he had some trouble out-punting his coverage. Landon (Stratton) had a couple of good ones, but wasn’t quite as consistent,” Smart said. “Defensively we played well in spurts, and offensively we had a couple of big plays. But all in all, we’ve got a ways to go to get better, and I want to reserve judgement on some of these freshmen until I’m able to go watch this tape.

“I did think some of our older players, or should I say our most experienced players, played better, which I kind of challenged them to do this morning. I thought they answered the bell and really competed hard. I was proud of that.”

Smart said he’ll know more about exactly how his team looked after watching it on tape.

“I want to reserve judgment until I see the tape. And we go ones on twos during the scrimmage, then ones on ones, so what I like about it is that most of our practices are ones on ones, so you never see a two offense go against a one defense. You never see vice- versa,” Smart said. “You want to see those things match up, and this is one of those things where you get to see one on one, two on one, so Lamont’s (Galliard) blocking a different nose guard, a tackle’s blocking a different end. You go back and watch the tape and find out who’s playing well, who can improve.”