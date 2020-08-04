UGASports - Some clarity to the start of fall camp

Georgia will officially kick off fall camp for the 2020 football campaign on Aug. 17, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Originally, the Bulldogs were supposed to begin camp on Aug. 7, but that date was scrapped after last week’s decision by the league to push back the start of the season to Sept. 26.

According to the league, starting on Aug. 17 and until the opening game, schools will be allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. Per usual, a five-day acclimation period will be required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells before donning the full pads on the fifth day.

Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.

From Aug. 7-16, schools will be allowed to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs.

Until Aug. 17, walkthroughs will be done without equipment and no balls will be allowed.

Last week, the SEC announced it would be moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule. The actual schedule is expected to be announced later this week.