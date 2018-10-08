There's good news on starting left guard Solomon Kindley.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Kindley suffered a mild MCL sprain and there's a chance he may be able to play Saturday at LSU (3:30, CBS).

"We think he's going to practice to and we're hopeful he'll be able to play but we won't really know until we see how he does today," Smart said. "He's been able to run on the treadmill and do some exercises, but it was not as significant as we thought in the beginning."

Kindley, who went down with 3:58 in the first quarter, was replaced at left guard by freshman Trey Hill.

The Jacksonville native is the second Bulldog offensive lineman to go down in the past three weeks, joining Ben Cleveland who suffered a left fibula fracture two weeks ago at Missouri.

Cleveland, who did not have to undergo surgery, is expected to be out a still-to-be-determined amount of time. He is expected to return at some point this year.

...Smart added that he hopes defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (undisclosed injury) will be able to practice today.