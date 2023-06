There's been plenty of buzz around Georgia's second official visit weekend in June.

The Bulldogs completed the flip of running back Chauncey Bowens, stealing the Rivals250 prospect from Florida. Georgia is also hosting a trio of in-state five-stars in Eddrick Houston, Mike Matthews, and KJ Bolden.

Social media has provided a glimpse into the weekend's festivities in Athens. UGASports has compiled all the reactions in the official reaction thread.

CHECK OUT THE UGASPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION THREAD HERE