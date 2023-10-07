So much for slow starts.

After five weeks of struggling to find an early offensive rhythm, top-ranked Georgia started quickly, playing a first-half tune on the No. 20 Wildcats en route to an easy 51-13 win.

“It’s obviously been one of our focal points, something that we’ve been trying to improve on,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “We’ve started slowly in every other game we’ve played. We just tried to have a different approach throughout the week, during practice and going into the game. How could we have more energy coming out? (Saturday) we were able to come out and do that at a high level.”

Indeed.

After scoring just 17 points in the first quarter all season, the Bulldogs rattled off 14 in the first 15 minutes against the Wildcats, before rolling to a 34-7 halftime lead.

“It was a great job by our offensive staff,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They had a great game plan. I had challenged them because this defense had given us fits. We have really struggled with Kentucky’s defense, and they attacked them.”

Beck agreed.

“We were just executing. We had a few plays where we had guys open, and got some yards after the catch,” Beck said. “We had some explosive plays, which always helps as far as rhythm and momentum go.”

After completing 16 of 20 passes for 236 yards in the second half last week at Auburn, Beck picked right up where he left off in the first half against Kentucky.

Beck completed his first 13 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. The 13 straight completions to start a game ranked as third-best in school history, two behind the school record of 15 held by Quincy Carter (1998 versus LSU) and Eric Zeier (1993 versus Georgia Tech.).

Beck dismissed the notion that Saturday’s fast start was a carryover from the second half of last week’s contest.

“Each game is separate, and honestly I’d even say that each play is separate,” Beck said. “I’ve kind of talked about this before, but I try to take things moment to moment, and that eases the tension where there’s no pressure at all.”

The Jacksonville native finished the first half 21 of 26 for 307 yards and three scores.

By doing so, Beck became the first Bulldog since 2013 (Aaron Murray) to have three straight games of 300-plus passing yards. Beck’s have come against UAB (338), Auburn (313), and Kentucky (307 in the first half). Murray went for 323 against Clemson, 309 versus South Carolina, and 408 against North Texas to start that season.

“I will put this one on me,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. “We weren’t prepared in any area. We didn’t play very good in any area. They beat us from start to finish. It was a pretty complete game by them.”

Six Bulldog possessions each resulted in points for Georgia, including touchdowns on the first three.

The three came on the right arm of Beck, who connected with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, RaRa Thomas, and Oscar Delp to put the Bulldogs up 21-0.

Georgia would cap its first-half scoring with field goals of 36 and 42 yards that sandwiched a 5-yard run by Kendall Milton.

“It’s incredible. You’re in the rhythm, and you don’t realize that you score every possession,” Smart said. “I knew our offense was ticking, and they ate up a lot of clock because we didn’t play great defensively in the first half.”