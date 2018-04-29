So close.

That’s probably the best way to describe Sunday’s finale against Tennessee, a game that saw Georgia rally back from a five-run deficit only to drop a 6-5 decision in 10 innings to the visiting Volunteers.

“When you’re losing 5-0 in the sixth, you don’t have much life— look up and it’s the 10th inning, you know your team has a lot of fight in it,” said Bulldog skipper Scott Stricklin. “We just came up a little short.”

Stricklin wasn’t kidding.

After Tennessee went ahead 6-5 in the 10th on an RBI single by Justin Ammons against Aaron Schunk (1-1), driving in the speedy Jay Charleston, the Bulldogs (30-14, 12-9) rallied back, loading the bases after two outs to open the frame, bringing up LJ Talley with a chance to win the game.

Garrett Crochet’s first pitch was high, but on the next, Talley got under the ball, popping up for the final out.

“It was a 1-0 pitch, he (Talley) was aggressive, and he just couldn’t get on top,” Stricklin said of Talley. “It was 92 mph, he made a good pitch, LJ was being aggressive, he knew he was getting a fastball, and he put an aggressive swing on it. It didn’t work out, but if you get a hitter’s count, you take an aggressive swing.”

The bottom of the ninth was one for the proverbial books.

Trailing by one and Ivan Johnson on first with two out, Tucker Bradley faced a 1-2 count when the Bulldog pinch-runner took off for second.

Here’s where it got crazy.

Catcher Benito Santiago threw down to the base, but nobody covered the bag, allowing the ball to sail into center field. With center fielder Brodie Leftridge playing deep, Johnson just kept on running and didn’t stop until he scored the tying run, just ahead of the throw.

“I took off, got a pretty good jump, thought I was going to have to slide, picked my head up, and nobody was there,” Johnson said. “I was kind of confused, the ball was flying over my head, so I took off for third. From there it was kind of a blur. Coach Daeley (third base coach Scott Daeley) said just keep running, and honestly that last 90 feet felt like I was in quicksand. But it felt good to slide across home and see everybody go crazy.”

Tennessee (25-21, 8-13) opened the scoring in the first, grabbing an unearned run thanks to a throwing error by Ryan Webb and subsequent RBI double by Pete Derkay to make the score 1-0.

It wasn’t Webb’s best outing.

The freshman allowed three hits to the Vols, including a bases-clearing double to Leftridge in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Kevin Smith took over for Webb in the fourth and surrendered another Vol run to make it 5-0 before Georgia’s bats finally got going.

The Bulldogs finally broke through against Vol starter Will Neely in the sixth, getting a two-run double by Michael Curry, before some aggressive base-running by the Bulldog designated hitter made the score 5-3.

With Curry at second, Adam Sasser hit a slow bouncer that was picked up by Derkay at first. Curry made a wide turn at third. When Derkay hesitated with his throw, he kept coming home, just beating the throw to Santiago.

The Bulldogs cut the lead to 5-4 in the eighth on a groundout by Aaron Schunk before tying the game on Johnson’s aggressive play in the bottom of the ninth.

“I thought we were going to win when that happened,” Stricklin said. “But we couldn’t keep Jay Charleston (Tennessee second baseman) off base. He went 4-for-5 and stole three bags. That was the difference in the game.”