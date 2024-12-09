Advertisement
Published Dec 9, 2024
Snap Count: UGA vs Texas (SEC Championship)
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Our analyst Trent Smallwood compares notes with Pro Football Focus to count how many plays, and what percentage of the game, each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' win over Texas in the SEC Championship.

Quarterback (2 Played)
Offensive Snaps=72
PlayerPassRunOverall (%)

Gunner Stockton

21

24

45 (63%)

Carson Beck

18

9

27 (37%)

