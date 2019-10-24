News More News
Snap Count: UGA vs Kentucky

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to calculate how many plays and what percentage of the contest each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' game against Kentucky, Saturday evening in Athens.


Quarterback (3 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Jake Fromm

15

41

56 (100%)
Offensive Snaps=56
Running Back (4 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

D'Andre Swift

12

22

34 (61%)

Brian Herrien

2

14

16 (29%)

Zamir White

1

5

6 (11%)

James Cook

2

0

2 (4%)
Offensive Snaps=56
