{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 18:29:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Count: UGA at Tennessee

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to tally how many plays and what percentage of the contest each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' game against Tennessee, Saturday evening in Knoxville.


Quarterback (2 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Jake Fromm

32

41

73 (97%)

Stetson Bennett

0

2

2 (3%)
Offensive Snaps=75
Running Back (6 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

D'Andre Swift

19

20

39 (52%)

Brian Herrien

9

12

21 (28%)

James Cook

6

4

10 (13%)

Zamir White

2

8

10 (13%)

Prather Hudson

0

2

2 (3%)

Kenny McIntosh

0

1

1 (1%)
Offensive Snaps=75
Wide Receiver/Tight End (10 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Lawrence Cager

27

31

58 (77%)

Tyler Simmons

19

29

48 (64%)

George Pickens

14

18

32 (43%)

Demetris Robertson

18

9

27 (36%)

Dominick Blaylock

6

13

19 (25%)

Matt Landers

4

4

8 (11%)

Kearis Jackson

0

4

4 (5%)

Charlie Woerner

22

31

53 (71%)

Eli Wolf

13

15

28 (37%)

John FitzPatrick

1

6

7 (9%)
Offensive Snaps=75
