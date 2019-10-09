Snap Count: UGA at Tennessee
Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to tally how many plays and what percentage of the contest each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' game against Tennessee, Saturday evening in Knoxville.
Quarterback (2 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Jake Fromm
|
32
|
41
|
73 (97%)
|
Stetson Bennett
|
0
|
2
|
2 (3%)
Running Back (6 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
D'Andre Swift
|
19
|
20
|
39 (52%)
|
Brian Herrien
|
9
|
12
|
21 (28%)
|
James Cook
|
6
|
4
|
10 (13%)
|
Zamir White
|
2
|
8
|
10 (13%)
|
Prather Hudson
|
0
|
2
|
2 (3%)
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
0
|
1
|
1 (1%)
Wide Receiver/Tight End (10 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Lawrence Cager
|
27
|
31
|
58 (77%)
|
Tyler Simmons
|
19
|
29
|
48 (64%)
|
George Pickens
|
14
|
18
|
32 (43%)
|
Demetris Robertson
|
18
|
9
|
27 (36%)
|
Dominick Blaylock
|
6
|
13
|
19 (25%)
|
Matt Landers
|
4
|
4
|
8 (11%)
|
Kearis Jackson
|
0
|
4
|
4 (5%)
|
Charlie Woerner
|
22
|
31
|
53 (71%)
|
Eli Wolf
|
13
|
15
|
28 (37%)
|
John FitzPatrick
|
1
|
6
|
7 (9%)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news