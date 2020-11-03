Snap Count: UGA at Kentucky
Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to count how many plays and what percentage of the game each Georgia participant amassed, in the Bulldogs' win over the Kentucky Wildcats, on Saturday afternoon in Lexington.
Quarterback (1 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Stetson Bennett
|
16
|
42
|
58 (100%)
Running Back (3 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Zamir White
|
1
|
27
|
28 (48%)
|
James Cook
|
11
|
7
|
18 (31%)
|
Kendall Milton
|
4
|
8
|
12 (21%)
Wide Receiver/Tight End (8 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Marcus Rosemey-Jacksaint
|
16
|
42
|
58 (100%)
|
Jermaine Burton
|
14
|
35
|
49 (85%)
|
Kearis Jackson
|
13
|
28
|
41 (71%)
|
Trey Blount
|
2
|
7
|
9 (16%)
|
Demetris Robertson
|
0
|
2
|
2 (3%)
|
Tre' McKitty
|
4
|
25
|
29 (50%)
|
Darnell Washington
|
7
|
15
|
22 (38%)
|
John FitzPatrick
|
8
|
14
|
22 (38%)
