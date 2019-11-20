Snap Count: UGA at Auburn
Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to tally how many plays and what percentage of the game each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' game against the Tigers, on Saturday afternoon in Auburn, AL.
Quarterback (1 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Jake Fromm
|
31
|
35
|
66 (100%)
Running Back (4 Played)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
D'Andre Swift
|
18
|
21
|
39 (57%)
|
Brian Herrien
|
12
|
10
|
22 (32%)
|
Zamir White
|
1
|
7
|
8 (12%)
|
James Cook
|
1
|
2
|
3 (4%)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news