Smith's stolen items recovered
Happy endings do happen after all.
That’s certainly true in regards to former Bulldog linebacker Roquan Smith after police recovered merchandise stolen from his vehicle last Saturday.
According to the Summerville News, police in Summerville recovered, including Smith’s jerseys from the 2017 College Football Championship and the Rose Bowl, according to Summerville police detective Ty Hutchins.
You can read the entire story from the paper here: https://www.thesummervillenews.com/2018/05/08/roquan-smiths-stolen-jerseys-recovered-in-summerville/
Smith – taken in the first round by the Chicago Bears – took to Twitter to thank those involved for the recovery of his belongings.
May 9, 2018
Other items taken included four pairs of Bose headphones, Bluetooth speakers, a Kyobe watch and an iPad containing the Chicago Bears playbook.
Athens Clarke-County police went to Summerville to recover Smith’s items and bring them back to Athens, the paper said.
“There is no telling how much this stuff is worth,” Hutchins said. “Some if it, like his 2017 National Championship helmet, is probably priceless.”
The name of the teenage suspect has not been released. According to police, he is a student at UGA.