Happy endings do happen after all.

That’s certainly true in regards to former Bulldog linebacker Roquan Smith after police recovered merchandise stolen from his vehicle last Saturday.

According to the Summerville News, police in Summerville recovered, including Smith’s jerseys from the 2017 College Football Championship and the Rose Bowl, according to Summerville police detective Ty Hutchins.

You can read the entire story from the paper here: https://www.thesummervillenews.com/2018/05/08/roquan-smiths-stolen-jerseys-recovered-in-summerville/

Smith – taken in the first round by the Chicago Bears – took to Twitter to thank those involved for the recovery of his belongings.