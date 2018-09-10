Left tackle Andrew Thomas is questionable for Saturday night’s game against Middle Tennessee (7:15), head coach Kirby Smart said during Monday’s press conference.

Smart said Thomas will not practice today and hopes to have him back for the game.

Thomas suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-17 win at South Carolina before being helped off the field by trainers.

Freshman Cade Mays replaced Thomas at left tackle following the injury and played 40 snaps, grading out at 79 percent according to ProFootballFocus.com.

Thomas started all 15 games last year for the Bulldogs, earning Freshman All-SEC honors.