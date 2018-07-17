ATLANTA – Kirby Smart isn’t sure how any waiver request regarding transfer Demetris Robertson will play with the NCAA but he’s glad the former Cal player is back home with the Bulldogs.

“I don’t know much about the waiver, that’s out of my department and in the NCAA’s hands,” Smart said during Tuesday’s session at SEC Media Days. “I’m excited about Demetris, I think he’s a great kid, a really competitive kid who I’ve known since his ninth-grade year. I’ve recruited him a long time. We’re very fortunate to have him and that he decided to come back home. I’m excited about a lot of receivers we are recruiting because we’ve got some wideouts on this team who are leaving and we’re going to have to replace those guys with receivers we are able to sign this year.”

Whenever he plays, Robertson figures to make an instant impact at wide receiver for the Bulldogs.

If that year is this fall, Georgia’s receiving corps could be something to behold.

Robertson would join the likes of senior Terry Godwin, junior Riley Ridley and junior Mecole Hardman, giving the Bulldogs four legitimate deep threats for quarterback Jake Fromm.

“He’s a terrific athlete,” Godwin said. “He’ll just add another weapon to our offense and whatever special team he’s on.”

As a freshman at Cal, Robertson was one of the top freshmen wideouts in the country, catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, Robertson caught seven passes for 70 yards and rushed twice for 40 yards and a touchdown before his season came to end after suffering a lower body injury that required surgery ending his 2017 campaign.

NCAA rules require that all transfers sit out a year before playing with their new team, but Georgia hopes that will be enough to make a case for a waiver that will allow him to play this fall.

There was no word and no timetable for when this might occur.

“I hope, yeah, but that’s not in my hands I have no control of that,” Smart said. “That’s out of my control and not really something I’m concerned with right now. It’s the group who is eligible to play and can play.”

The fact Smart maintained a good relationship with Robertson certainly didn’t hurt the Bulldogs when it came to getting the receiver to join the fold.

“I really believe that when you recruit a kid, especially during the time I spent at Alabama going to Savannah and getting to know him in the ninth and 10th grade, those things pay off you treat people the right way, having a good relationship and keeping that but you don’t do it because of that,” Smart said. “I never thought going to Cal he would have an opportunity to return, but things happen and that’s the way college football is right now.”