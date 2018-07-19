Yes, Georgia has some key players to replace. Kirby Smart was reminded of this over and over again during Tuesday’s turn at SEC Media Days.

With the possible exception of the final play against Alabama in the national championship, questions regarding the personnel lost by the Bulldogs were probably the most asked by the throng of press attending the annual event.

However, those expecting to hear words of panic or fear from Georgia’s third-year head coach were likely disappointed. While true Georgia must replace 11 starters from last year, including seven on defense, Smart is confident his program is at the point the youngsters that do have to step up will do so just fine.

“I think the biggest confidence is the work ethic we have. Our guys embrace the challenge,” Smart said. “You guys keep printing how many we lost, and I think that helps us. This gives us the chip on the shoulder that so many people want.”

As for replacing such players that includes the likes Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, Smart says that’s just part of the game.

“We have to go out and do what we have to do. Replacing those players is not something we talk about. It's something the guys with the roles, they have an opportunity to step up,” Smart said. “That's part of being a good coach to me is saying, okay, what pieces of the puzzle are we going to put in what place. It might take three linebackers to fill the role of what Roquan Smith did. It may take a guy on first down. Lorenzo Carter played a lot of different roles for us.

“Sony and Nick, I am so excited to watch these young backs who I had the fortune of watching in December in practice. I got to watch these guys, Holyfield, Herrien, Swift, I get to watch all of those guys. I'm excited to see them embrace this opportunity. I think the more you guys talk about what we lost, the more those guys say let me show you what I can do.”

Jonathan Ledbetter could not agree more, but added nobody’s taking anything for granted, either.

When the SEC releases its preseason predictions on Friday, look for Georgia to once again be deemed the favorite to win the SEC East, despite some of the obvious personnel losses.

Rat poison? Maybe. However, Ledbetter says lessons learned by the team, especially over the past season, should help this year’s squad navigate the upcoming campaign with a better sense of understanding what it takes to repeat last year’s success.

“Every day is a work day. There are no days off. After a loss like that, coming down to the last second, you really just start to see that football is truly a game of inches. Any given Saturday, something different can happen that can change the outcome of the game,” he said. “You want to do your best to prepare to put your team in the best position to win the game. We are just taking it one game at a time, making sure every day is its own day. You just double those days up and continue to do it until you get the result you want.”

As far as being the likely favorite in the East this fall? Smart said bring it on.

“We've had mental training, mindset training, talking about not being the underdog and being favorite. We were a favorite in a lot of games last year. How does that change your demeanor when you're -- the pressure you feel from being a favorite, there really isn't,” Smart said. “The only pressure is what you put on yourself.”