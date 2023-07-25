If it is one thing Kirby Smart has learned over the years is how to be a better listener.

This is certainly the case when it involves working his coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

During the early years of his tenure at Georgia, one of the claims directed at Smart was the Bulldogs' offense, for better or worse, was run a certain way because it was the way he wanted it.

While there may have been times when the itch to give his two cents might have been prevalent early in his head coaching career, Smart has learned to leave the offense to his coordinators and keep his on-the-field focus on what he’s best known for: defense.

“I'm more involved in what the defense does, and telling the offensive staff what to do hurts that,” Smart said. “I don't get much into the design of plays. I don't go over and say we better run this.”

His interview with former offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped reshape his way of thinking.

Smart remembers the interview well.

“I thought it was always interesting when I interviewed Todd Monken years ago, whenever he first came. I had a sit-down interview, and he said 'I just want to be clear, are you suggesting it or are you demanding it? That's the only issue that I've had with a defensive coach,'" Smart recalled. “I thought that was good advice. I sat through a lot of head coach meetings under my last boss where we didn't know if it was being suggested or demanded. I thought that was good by Todd.”

It’s advice Smart does not plan on forgetting, now that old friend Mike Bobo is the Bulldogs’ new offensive coordinator.

“For me, it was like, if I'm going to bring this up, I need to be clear. I'm not saying it has to be in or am I saying if you should look into it,” Smart said. “I've done both in my career. I've said, 'I want to do this because it makes our team better, and I want this play in, whether you want it in or not.' But I've also done it where, 'Go take a look at this, because it's giving us problems. I think you could look at it, and that's as a suggestion.' Again, I don't get involved in the scheme part, I get involved in who's repping, where we are repping them, and how many reps they get. What is the plan if he's not there? What is our plan if they do this, not designing plays.”