A year ago, it was Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm going head-to-head competing to see who would become the starting quarterback for Georgia.

This spring, the roles are somewhat reversed.

Fromm is the incumbent starter while Justin Fields is the precocious former five-star performer looking to make a quick impression.

On paper, both situations seem similar. But is it?

“I think it’s a little different. I think Jake obviously played more games than Jacob did, with the success we were able to have, getting the extra games. He’s picked up things well,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Justin is a very advanced quarterback, similar to how Jake was coming in. So, those guys have done a good job picking it up. I’m extremely pleased with the leadership that both of them provide and also how they push the defense. I mean, Jake’s out there competing each day.’’

Fromm had an amazing year as a true freshman for the Bulldogs after taking over for the afore-mentioned Eason early in last year’s opener against Appalachian State.

The former Houston County standout took Georgia to a place that few true freshmen quarterbacks ever take their respective school – a trip to the national championship.

However, as Smart has made ultimately clear, no position should ever be considered safe and what you did earlier doesn’t matter.

It’s all about competition and what you do now.

“I think last year, with you know, Brice (Ramsey), you felt like there was not a ‘3’ there evident,” Smart said. “I think Stetson (Bennett) being that he’s done what he did through fall camp, the season (being the scout team guy), and then the bowl practices, getting to work, I feel like we’ve got three guys there that are really competing and doing a good job.”

While that may technically be true, most eyes outside the walls of the Butts-Mehre Building are more interested in Fields, whose versatility as a runner and passer certainly offers plenty of intrigue.

Wide receiver Terry Godwin likes what he’s seen.

“He’s got a nice arm. He’s a quarterback. We’re not going to recruit a quarterback who doesn’t have a good arm,” Godwin said. “He’s carrying himself very well. He looks mature, he’s a solid body and just walking around you’d never know he’s a freshman because he’s a big guy.”

Smart likes the progress he’s seen.

“Obviously, Jake has done a good job, he’s got command of the offense,” Smart said. “But Justin is picking it up quickly, he’s very bright and Stetson Bennett has been doing a good job as well.”